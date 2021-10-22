Laois dormer with mystery remnant of a long demolished ‘big house’

The living room at the house which has 2,153 sq ft of accommodation in a dormer arrangement

The Courtyard, Dunmore, Durrow, Co Laois €495k

Dunmore House was a five-bay three-storey house in a large, wooded demesne on the banks of the Nore near Durrow, Co Laois. Built probably in the early 18th century, it was later the home of the Bishop of Ossory, Edward Maurice, who died there in 1756.

Dunmore was demolished in the 1970s and nothing is left of it bar the demesne wall and a small but mysterious octagonal tower near the entrance to the estate.

It might have been a smokehouse or a folly or, as its new owner believes, a prayer room built in the woods by the bishop.

Google Street View imagery from 2009 shows the tower in a state of ruin, partly reclaimed by nature, with its brick crumbling and its roof gone. Not any more.

It’s now in the garden of a stone-built cottage known as The Courtyard, whose owner has repaired it, fitting its ogee window openings with timber sashes, putting a roof on it, and kitting it out inside with a wood-burning stove and a bar.

The Courtyard is a recent enough arrival to the demesne but borrows from the past with exposed stone and reclaimed brick and a quite formal garden with a fountain and greenhouse.

Inside, the house is 2,153 sq ft in a dormer arrangement. The ground floor has two formal reception rooms each roughly 16ft by 15ft and each with a fireplace – one in brick with a stove and the other in marble. There’s also a breakfast room off the kitchen with French doors to a conservatory.

There’s one ground-floor bedroom and another three bedrooms upstairs (one with en-suite double shower and walk-in wardrobe).

It’s about three kilometres from here to Durrow and six to Abbeyleix.

The Courtyard is for sale with Hume Auctioneers (057) 868 1111 and has an asking price of €495,000.