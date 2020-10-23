Killiney penthouse with links to one of Ireland’s wealthiest musicians

The open-plan living/dining room of Penthouse 1 in Killiney, which spans 2,397 sq ft and is more than twice the size of an average three-bed semi

Long considered one of south Dublin's poshest addresses, Killiney has been home to the rich and famous for well over 200 years. Back in the mid 18th century, Colonel John Mapas might not have been quite as famous as Bono is today, but he was certainly rich enough to afford the cost of building a large house on Killiney Hill.

Completed in the 1740s around the same time that Mapas erected Killiney's landmark local obelisk, the property continued to be known as Mapas House for almost a century afterwards. Then it underwent a rebrand in 1840 when local landowner Robert Warren extended the house and renamed it Killiney Castle. Today, it's the four-star Fitzpatrick Castle Hotel.

Warren, who went on to be a judge, also built other grand houses nearby, including Victoria Castle, named to commemorate Queen Victoria's accession to the throne in 1837. After a fire in 1928, it was bought by Sir Thomas Power of the whiskey dynasty fame, who restored it and named it Ayesha Castle. Then in 1997, singer and musician Enya outbid Michael Flatley to buy the castle for a reported €3.8m and renamed it Manderley, after the fictional estate featured in Daphne du Maurier's novel, Rebecca.

But before she moved to dwell in the marble halls of Manderley Castle, word has it that home for Enya was a penthouse in a modern development up the hill in the aptly named Killiney Hill Park Apartments. Could it be the one on the market today - Penthouse 1?

Selling agents Sherry FitzGerald will neither confirm any such suggestions, nor disclose the identity of the vendor.

Set on top of Killiney Hill next to Fitzpatrick's Castle, Killiney Hill Park Apartments look out over the sea as far as Howth to the north and Bray Head to the south. Perched on top of this particular block, Penthouse 1 has a bird's eye view that would make anyone's Orinoco flow, and a wraparound balcony from which to enjoy it. This is the stuff of which premium prices are made, and for anyone with just under €1.2m to spend, the spectacle from every window is seductive. Already, there's interest from local downsizers and international buyers alike, all looking for a slice of 'Bel Éire' on the south Dublin coast.

Spanning a generous 2,397 sq ft of floor space - more than twice the size of an average three-bed semi - the apartment is accessed from an entrance hall leading into an expansive inner hallway with oak parquet flooring and recessed lights. An open-plan living/dining room is well proportioned with three picture windows and a glass door opening on to the balcony overlooking the coastline from Dalkey across to Dun Laoghaire and on to Howth.

The kitchen has red high-gloss units and there's a utility room plumbed for a washing machine with a door to the back balcony. The main bedroom suite is a luxurious, spacious affair, with three picture windows making the most of those views, and a big ensuite bathroom with a corner Jacuzzi bath, wc, bidet and twin wash-hand basins, plus a conservatory off the bedroom leading on to the balcony.

There are two further bedrooms, one of which could be used as a home office or study. A family bathroom and separate shower room complete the accommodation.

Dubbed 'Ireland's Bay of Naples' due to its resemblance to Italy's Amalfi Coast, many of the streets and houses in Killiney and neighbouring Dalkey bear Italian names like Sorrento, Capri, Monte Alverno and Vico. Since the 1990s, it's been a mecca for Irish and international musicians and actors. Among the stars to have come and gone in the neighbourhood since then include Simple Minds lead singer Jim Kerr and his then wife, actor Patsy Kensit, Chris de Burgh, Lisa Stansfield, Van Morrison and Joe Elliott of Def Leppard.

Bono and Enya are the two biggest stars remaining on Killiney Hill today. Locals are never surprised to run into Bono. Before the pandemic, he could be spotted having the odd pint in Finnegan's of Dalkey, while at home he entertained lavishly, with big names such as Noel Gallagher, George and Amal Clooney, and Salman Rushdie dropping by over the years. The Covid-19 lockdown is quite the party pooper, but that didn't stop him marking his 60th birthday last May with a low-key family walk along Killiney Hill.

But don't expect to see Enya out and about. With a reputed wealth of €100m, making her the richest female singer in Ireland, the reclusive star is said to shun the limelight and seldom strays from her castle home where she lives with her beloved cats.

Less than 10km from Dublin city centre, Killiney Hill Park Apartments are close to both Killiney and Dalkey villages. Nearby amenities include a choice of golf clubs, sailing clubs at Dun Laoghaire and walking trails around Killiney Park. The apartment is in a gated development with private parking and landscaped gardens overlooking the woods of Killiney Hill. Management fees are around €10,600 a year.

