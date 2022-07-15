John’s oranges and Darragh’s ‘helping’ hand

As pupils attending our first economics class at secondary school in the 1980s, it all started with greedy John, the sparsely stocked green grocer and his oranges.

John was the protagonist in our teacher’s parable about the law of supply and demand, the most fundamental tenet of economics. John the green grocer has five oranges to sell. He prices them at 10p each (it’s the 1980s). Five people want to buy an orange, so John sells all five oranges at 10p each.

All good so far.

But the next day John only has three oranges for sale because they are becoming scarce. He guesses the same five people are likely to want to buy an orange each. But because supply is not meeting demand, John thinks he can likely get a higher price for his oranges this time around.

He needs to come up with an optimum price which reflects affordability and figure out how many of his customers will want an orange rather than go without one. He also needs to sell all his oranges. There’s a critical balance to be found.

So on day two John increases the price of his three oranges to 15p. Two of his five customers don’t have 15p. So they can’t buy an orange. The remaining three customers grumble at the increase but they pay the 15p because they really do want an orange.

John sells his three oranges for 45p instead of 30p. And economically at least, he has made the right decision. Our entry level introduction to the law of supply and demand is of course, the picture at its most basic.

Because with people complaining to the Government that oranges are too expensive and that there’s not enough of them to go round, in steps Darragh [O’Brien] from the Government, who pays no attention whatsoever to the basic laws of economics.

He says he wants to make sure everyone can afford an orange. So Darragh gives all five people who want one an additional 5p on loan from the Government piggy bank. On day three all five go into John’s shop with Darragh’s borrowed money in their pockets, alongside their usual spending power.

Again the grocer has just three oranges but soon realises they all have extra cash. John quickly puts the price of his three oranges up again, this time to 20p. Three can afford oranges with the help of Darragh’s dosh. Two are again priced out.

Then Roger from the vulture fund strolls in, offers John 25p each and walks out with all the oranges. He’s got more cash than anyone else because the Government doesn’t tax Roger at all. Everybody goes batshit. The End.

OK, obviously Darragh and Roger weren’t part of our schoolday introduction to economics. But unfortunately they’re a big part of the story today. Because as housing minister, Darragh from the Government either doesn’t grasp the laws of supply and demand, or he does and he’s breaking them deliberately.

If scarcity of supply is the issue then you need to address supply first — because increasing everybody’s spending power without doing so, only succeeds in making things worse for everybody. Everybody that is, except the guy selling the oranges. In this case, that’s the developer, the only big winner.

That’s why the recently launched ‘First Home’ scheme which aims to give first-time buyers of new homes a 20pc Government loan to help them get onto the housing ladder, completely flies in the face of those schoolday tenets of supply and demand.

And if buyers don’t also apply for the Help To Buy scheme (the previous scheme to increase spending power for all/income for developers, with a €30k tax rebate), then they can avail of a loan for up to 30pc of the value of the property. If my math isn’t wrong, that’s €100k for a €350k new home with both.

The First Home shared equity scheme pledges €400m for first-time buyers and will be interest free for the first five years and levied at a favourable rate after that. Darragh from the Government says it will allow 8,000 people to acquire a property over the next five years.

So, what’s the first thing the Central Bank said about it? (Those guys are usually alright at economics). They said it would “likely increase the price of homes”. Nobody benefits. Except the developers.

So why is he doing it unless that’s the intention?

With new home construction falling about a third short of what is needed annually and a good chunk of what is built being bought up by the funds in our cities (most of it), there’s no medium- to long-term benefit at all to the general house buying population.

He’s essentially taking €400m from the taxpayer and handing it to the developers. Of course, Fianna Fáil has form on helping developers. Once upon a time they used to festivalise it, in a tent at the Galway Races.

When it comes to breaking the laws of supply and demand with regard to housing, look back to when Bertie Ahern was heading up that government. They were also warned then. But Brian Cowen as finance minister went ahead and drastically reduced stamp duty on home purchases. So everybody ended up with the exact same extra spending power, chasing the same supply of homes.

Within months, prices had gone up by almost the exact equivalent of the stamp duty saving. On that occasion, the Government took tens of millions and handed it to property vendors in a special one-off bonanza. But with a standing tax almost eliminated, it also impacted the state coffers going forward.

And we don’t have the space to go into their failure to phase out Section 23 tax breaks in a then highly heated market.

Many in the same party are today among the most vocal in calling for the Central Bank lending rules to be relaxed so more people can have access to mortgage funds. Again, back to John and his oranges. In the absence of adequate supply of affordable homes for ordinary people, the effects of increasing everyone’s spending power in unison can only be inflationary. Nobody benefits but the first post-change wave of vendors who hike their prices up to suck in all that extra spending power across the board.

Then we have rent caps for small landlords (not for funds), brought in by Fine Gael and supported vocally by Sinn Féin. An indirect breach of basic economic tenets, but a breach nonetheless. This time freezing prices.

As with other examples of rent caps worldwide (San Francisco) the hooky landlords will find ways of getting around it. There have been reports of large extra fees for ‘parking’ and up-front lump sum payments being demanded.

But the law-abiding among them will just get out of the market. And they are. It’s estimated that almost a third of the property currently now for sale in Dublin is being sold by small landlords getting out. So a further supply depletion?

Temporarily perhaps. Because last week it was reported that the vulture funds, having increased their rentals stock to 15,000 Irish properties on the back of their tax free status, are (a) looking at acquiring more new homes and (b) looking at putting up their rents.

We need a very large classroom. Big enough to hold 160 pupils. Sit every one of our TDs down and then start right at the beginning. Everyone paying attention? O’Brien at the back? Right. There’s this greengrocer called John…