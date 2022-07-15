| 14.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

John’s oranges and Darragh’s ‘helping’ hand

Mark Keenan

Law of supply and demand is the most fundamental tenet of economics Expand

Close

Law of supply and demand is the most fundamental tenet of economics

Law of supply and demand is the most fundamental tenet of economics

Law of supply and demand is the most fundamental tenet of economics

As pupils attending our first economics class at secondary school in the 1980s, it all started with greedy John, the sparsely stocked green grocer and his oranges.

John was the protagonist in our teacher’s parable about the law of supply and demand, the most fundamental tenet of economics. John the green grocer has five oranges to sell. He prices them at 10p each (it’s the 1980s). Five people want to buy an orange, so John sells all five oranges at 10p each.

Most Watched

Privacy