Ireland’s seven most expensive homes – country piles and modern classics in south Dublin

Ireland’s super rich are being outbid by foreign-based buyers for €5m-plus houses, while Covid-19 has reignited the country estates market at the expense of properties in Dublin 4 and 6. Mark Keenan reports.

Asking price: €10m

Agent: Knight Frank

The most expensive home on the open market in Ireland is the €10m Ananda.

One of two contemporary style homes on our list, it shows off the best of what buyers are again appreciating about the seaside Dalkey and Killiney belt, which the Victorians deemed to be ‘Ireland’s Bay of Naples’.

Despite floor-to-ceiling glass in all directions looking across Killiney Bay and the Wicklow Hills, it still registers a cosy B2 rating for a home that measures almost 10,000 sq ft — the equivalent floor space of ten average family homes. It comes with geothermal heating generated from the ground below.

An exterior view of Ananda

An exterior view of Ananda

Designed by architect Ross Cahill O’Brien to blend its interiors and exteriors (the grounds and the views), it has seven bedrooms and six bathrooms.

The master suite beats the best that Ireland’s luxury hotels have to offer with a curved wall of glass opening out to look across the bay from an elevated perch with automatic curtains to close it off at night.

Off this are his and hers walk-in dressingrooms and a bathroom en suite in white Carrera Marble with a wet room shower and a standalone tub looking out to sea.

The view from the en suite bathroom

The view from the en suite bathroom

This house comes with oiled solid oak floor boards, a special self-contained and temperature-controlled wine storage facility, a huge Strato Cucine Kitchen with a walk-in fridge and freezer, a walk -in larder, and appliances from Gaggenau and Wolf.

There’s a five-seat island unit and the dining space has a 12-seater table flanking floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors. It came to the market in February 2021.

The swimming pool complex at Chris and Diane De Burgh's €9.85m mansion at Bushey Park, Enniskerry, Co Wicklow

The swimming pool complex at Chris and Diane De Burgh's €9.85m mansion at Bushey Park, Enniskerry, Co Wicklow

Bushey Park, Enniskerry, Co Wicklow

Asking price: €9.85m.

Agent: Sothebys

Chris and Diane De Burgh’s Georgian country house would have topped our list had they not just reduced the price from €12.9m to €9.85m.

At 25,685 sq ft (the equivalent of an entire estate of 25 average semi-detacheds) it has eight bedroom suites and 27 acres of formal gardens, woodland walks and parkland.

Built in 1815, the year of the Battle of Waterloo, the house was completely restored by the renowned crooner in the mid 1990s.

An exterior view of Bushey Park and grounds

He called in famed London-based interior designer Simon Kingi to oversee all the interior design work, including the design of ceiling plasterwork, timber joinery work and fabric finishes.

Not surprisingly, Bushey Park has a very advanced security system (which includes a panic room), an integrated high quality music sound system and high efficiency heating systems.

De Burgh also converted the stone out-buildings into a simply incredible indoor pool complex linked into the main house (see photo).

There’s a home cinema, a full music studio and games room, billiards room, a wine cellar, tennis courts, a fitness centre, a helipad and the house is fitted with an elevator.

One of the Georgian-style reception rooms

One of the Georgian-style reception rooms

The house is also characterised by immensely plush and finely-finished interlinking Georgian-style reception rooms.

The grounds are bounded by a mountain stream and it’s near the famed Wicklow Way walking route and the scenic towns of Enniskerry and Greystones. The house was first put on the market in June 2019.

Ballindoolin House, Carbury, Co Kildare

Ballindoolin House, Carbury, Co Kildare

(3) Ballindoolin House, Carbury, Co Kildare

Asking price: €9.25m

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

Ballindoolin House located at Carbury, in Kildare’s famed equestrian belt, comes with seven bedrooms and seven bathrooms and a floor space of 11,900 sq ft, the equivalent of almost 12 standard family homes.

The big difference here is a whopping 625 acres of land for you to roam in.

The reception hallway

The reception hallway

The house papers show it was truly one of Ireland’s Downtons, from an era of huge soirées, balls and parties and entertainment on a vast scale.

The dining room

The dining room

Dating from 1801, it was connected to the Dutch East India company-linked Bor family, which might account for the intricate Hindu-styled stucco work in the main entrance hall. Ballindoolin went on the market in August 2020.

An exterior view of Summerhill, Killiney, Co Dublin

An exterior view of Summerhill, Killiney, Co Dublin

(4) Summerhill, Marino Avenue West, Killiney, Co Dublin

Asking price: €8.9m

Agent: Lisney

The peach-coloured period residence on an eagle’s nest site overlooks Killiney Bay, Sorrento Terrace and Dalkey Island.

What’s unusual here is a five-acre site. This allows for tennis courts, a putting facility and a chipping green for honing your golf skills.

The views from the terrace

The views from the terrace

The house is laid out over three floors and includes its own bar, a gym and a large open-plan kitchen, sitting and dining area which overlooks Dalkey Island.

There are seven bedrooms and five bathrooms and the master bedroom features a particularly large en suite.

The entrance hall

The entrance hall

At 7,550 sq ft, it’s more than seven times the size of an average family residence.

Summerhill came on to the market in March 2018.

The indoor swimming pool and sun terrace at Kilmurry House, Thomastown, Co Kilkenny

The indoor swimming pool and sun terrace at Kilmurry House, Thomastown, Co Kilkenny

(5) Kilmurry House, Thomastown, Co Kilkenny

Asking price: €8.8m

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald/Christies

The birthplace of Irish watercolourist Mildred Anne Butler, Kilmurry is one of the Irish finest country homes for sale right now.

The current Palladian-style manor house originally dates from 1690 and comes with 90 acres attached. Mildred Anne Butler’s father, Captain Henry Butler, grandson of the 11th Viscount Mountgarret, purchased Kilmurry House in the late 1800s, and it remained in the Butler family until 1981.

An exterior view of Kilmurry House

An exterior view of Kilmurry House

The latest restoration by the current owners extended the home to 17,861 sq ft (the equivalent of 18 average houses) with 11 bedrooms and eight bathrooms, while retaining the order and symmetry of the original Georgian design.

The heart of this house is a vast chef’s kitchen, which flows into a den and then out to a courtyard. There’s a games room that opens out onto a terrace, an orangery (once Butler’s studio) and a grand ballroom, replete with bookend fireplaces and three-metre gilt mirrors.

The reception hall

The reception hall

This has views to the home’s private lake and the Capability Brown landscape beyond.

There’s also an indoor swimming pool complex with floor-to-ceiling glass walls The pool is a contemporary addition and the three enormous walls of glass open to a sun terrace.

A substantial reception hall has a fireplace to be lit when welcoming guests. Off this are the formal living and dining rooms. An open staircase rises to the bedrooms on the top two levels.

The primary suite has its own dressing room and also a lavish bathroom overlooking the two-acre walled garden which inspired much of Butler’s work.

Her best-known painting, The Lilac Phlox, depicts the plant that has flourished on the property for over a century. The house stands on woodlands and paddocks. It first came on the market in July 2021.

Sopwell Hall, Ballingarry, Co Tipperary

Sopwell Hall, Ballingarry, Co Tipperary

(6) Sopwell Hall Estate, Ballingarry, Co Tipperary

Asking price: €8.5m

Agent: Colliers/Sothebys

The origin of the Sopwell Hall estate is the 16th century castle from which the MacEgan family ran things locally until they were turfed out and Cromwell awarded it to Col Thomas Sadlier.

Through buying adjoining lands cheap from soldiers similarly rewarded but returning to England, Sadlier accumulated more than 5,000 acres.

The house stands on a 300 acre holding which includes the ruins of a 16th century castle

The house stands on a 300 acre holding which includes the ruins of a 16th century castle

The castle is in good structural condition but needs restoration. Today there remains a substantial 300 acre holding surrounded by a belt of woodland.

The replacement house and main attraction is Sopwell Hall, a Bindon-designed extravaganza that dates from 1745.

With its seven-bay facade, it spans 14,235 sq ft, but when the studio, gardener’s cottage, bailiff’s house and two gate lodges are thrown in, the living accommodation here totals 18,342 sq ft — a floorspace equivalent to 18 regular homes. Accommodation includes five main reception rooms and 10 bedrooms.

An interior view

An interior view

There’s also a sunken garden where an enormous orangery was pulled down in the 1950s. The vast walled garden has been somewhat restored and includes orchards, herb beds and vegetable plots.

The property is located in the middle of a triangle that includes Birr, Roscrea and Nenagh. Sopwell went on the market in September 2020.

Mount Alverno, Sorrento Road, Dalkey, Co Dublin

Mount Alverno, Sorrento Road, Dalkey, Co Dublin

(7) Mount Alverno, Sorrento Road, Dalkey, Co Dublin

Asking price: €6.9m

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald/Vincent Finnegan/Christies

It wouldn’t be Dalkey if there wasn’t an ‘Alverno’ for sale somewhere. The second contemporary style home on our list overlooks Dalkey Island, Howth Head, Dublin Bay, Killiney Bay, the Wicklow Hills and Greystones from an elevated site that must offer some of the best views, even for Dalkey/Killiney.

Mount Alverno (next door to Van Morrison’s home) was designed by the renowned architectural practice of de Blacam & Meagher based on functional styling and merging the house with the surrounding granite outcrops.

The owners called in the Oporto-based master stone mason Humberto De Souza to clad it with granite.

The two-storey five-bedroom home has a first floor party terrace, accessed from a wall of floor-to-ceiling sliding wood and glass doors. This links via a granite gangway bridge to an acre of gardens and grounds.

The interiors have a modern Mediterranean-style ambience

The interiors have a modern Mediterranean-style ambience

As the agents say, the setting, the design and the gleaming travertine marble floors and solid iroko wood doors give it a distinctly Mediterranean atmosphere. There are five bedrooms suites.

A drawing room leads through to the family room, a kitchen/breakfast room with bespoke Poggenpohl Porsche kitchen. The main receptions access a terrace with views over Dublin Bay.

Mount Alverno first came to market in April 2017.