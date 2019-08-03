Francis Brennan's lavish Kerry property is going under the hammer for €790,000 as the 'At Your Service' star plans to relocate to a property closer to Kenmare.

Francis Brennan's lavish Kerry property is going under the hammer for €790,000 as the 'At Your Service' star plans to relocate to a property closer to Kenmare.

Inside Francis Brennan's extensive Kerry home going under the hammer for €790k

For just under a million, you could nab the hotelier's 60-acre property, complete with three double bedrooms with en-suites, as well as separate studio containing another two bedrooms on the grounds.

Derreennamucklagh, Tahilla, Kenmare, Co. Kerry V93 R2HN.

Brennan purchased the Derreennamucklagh property in the 1980s, transforming it from an abandoned farmhouse into a gorgeous space that isn't too far removed from its rural roots.

The tiled kitchen has an open fireplace and an oil powered AGA cooker.

Read more here: First Look: Inside John Brennan's posh 'potting sheds' in Kerry

The carpeted living room, 20’0” x 24’0”, features bow windows and an open fireplace.

Derreennamucklagh, Tahilla, Kenmare, Co. Kerry V93 R2HN.

The converted farmhouse is surrounded by vast, vibrant landscape that stretches out to the Kenmare Bay.

The arched window on the second floor gives guests a glimpse at the beautiful scenery, while also letting in some natural light.

Only a short distance from Sneem, the property is in a remote and private location which compliments it's serene surroundings.

Cork auctioneers, Dominic Daly, said that there has been a lot of interest in the property and he expects it will be gone off the market soon.

Derreennamucklagh, Tahilla, Kenmare, Co. Kerry V93 R2HN.

Online Editors