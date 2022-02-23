In Pictures: the restored Victorian seaside home and rooftop terrace that became a family’s sanctuary during Covid-19

Woodville, Herbert Road, Bray, Co Wicklow

Asking price: €865,000

Agent: DNG (01) 286 7625

For Niamh and Ultan McKeon, 2017 was a big year that saw the couple take the plunge on two fronts. First, they opened a pharmacy business at the Quinboro Road in Bray. Second, they bought Woodville, an end of terrace period house in need of renovation at nearby Herbert Road.

“Half of the work had been done by the previous owners, and Woodville, like many of the homes in the terrace, had been used by businesses; in this case it was an office for a law practice. So when we bought it, part of it still looked like offices inside,” says Niamh.

Niamh and Ultan McKeon

Niamh and Ultan McKeon

Up until a decade ago almost all the big terrace homes on Herbert Road were occupied by offices or clinics. But as the property market recovered from the crash and home buyers found a renewed appreciation for Victorian homes, one by one they began to revert back into private residences.

While Ultan concentrated on developing the business, Niamh (who is also studying to be a pharmacy technician) tackled the restoration and took care of their three children. It was something she had looked forward to.

Woodvville, Herbert Road, Bray, Co Wicklow

Woodvville, Herbert Road, Bray, Co Wicklow

“I actually lived on this road as a child and I love period houses. So ultimately I persuaded Ultan that we should buy it on the grounds that I’d take care of the restoration myself and I have done. That’s something I adore doing.”

But then Covid 19 landed two years ago. With the renovations still underway, the couple found themselves right on the frontline.

“It’s been absolutely relentless,” says Niamh, who helped out at the pharmacy. “The biggest problem by far has been shortages. We’re on the phone constantly trying to source supplies to make sure we don’t run out. We have customers who are in remission from cancer and lots of people with different life-threatening conditions who require their prescriptions and they’re relying on us to have them. So we just had to find the stock somewhere.

“Brexit combined with Covid 19 caused desperate problems. We’d be driving long distances ourselves to pick stuff up to ensure we didn’t run out. We came close a few times, but thankfully we got through it.”

The entrance hall

The entrance hall

There was also the problem of lockdowns and older customers fearful of leaving their houses. “We had to start home deliveries ourselves. So walking the dog with the kids doubled up as a daily delivery round for prescriptions,” says Niamh.

“But it was just so encouraging to see how everybody worked together. Our staff were fabulous, working the hours it took and they were brilliant at handling all the stress among customers that Covid brought. And our customers also did their bit. When they called in to take their prescriptions, they volunteered to deliver to those who lived near them or on the way.

The rooftop terrace with its 'happy pear' sheltered wicker seat at Herbert Road, Bray

The rooftop terrace with its 'happy pear' sheltered wicker seat at Herbert Road, Bray

“And in the evenings when I got home, that’s when I appreciated having renovation work to do. Because I can’t tell you how much stress relief you can get from knocking down a wall with a hammer. It’s brilliant. My son helped me with that sort of thing. We did a lot of it together in the evenings, whether it was painting or plastering or whatever.”

Another unexpected source of relaxation for the family came from the second floor roof terrace of the Victorian home.

It may at one time have housed a raised glazed orangerie, often de rigeur for larger seaside homes in that era.

“From our last house I brought what I call my giant happy pear. It’s a huge sit-in wicker sheltered seat for three and we have a smaller one beside it. The roof top space was a revelation. We’ve had close up views of the Bray Air Show, we’ve sat out on lovely sunny evenings and looked at the sea, Bray Head and all the church steeples.

"We’ve got elevated views of the woodlands behind us and all the wildlife and birds. At Halloween we’ve sat up there with the fireworks all around us. It’s just a wonderful escape for us.”

Woodville is now finished, but sadly for the McKeons their son has developed mobility issues. “So a house laid out over three floors with lots of stairs is not so practical for us going forward,” says Niamh. “We’re now looking for a single storey home in the area. We’re staying in Bray because we just love it here.”

The kitchen

The kitchen

So five-bedroomed Woodville, with its 3,240 sq ft restored, is ready for new owners. It has just been placed for sale through DNG who are asking €865,000.

The tiled hall includes some original detailed Greek-style goddess heads, and off this is the first of three big reception rooms. The bay windowed living room has a solid fuel stove and plantation shutters with exposed timber flooring, ceiling roses, and original cornicings.

The house retains many period features including fireplaces

The house retains many period features including fireplaces

Reception two is similarly kitted out with the third serving as a games room for the children.

There’s a very large kitchen breakfast room with solid wood countertops, an island with marble countertop and a larder. There’s a guest WC, utility and a storage room.

The first floor return has a double bedroom and bathroom. At the first floor level there are three more bedrooms, the smallest of which is being used as a dressing room.

One of the bathrooms

One of the bathrooms

The second floor return has the fifth bedroom and a shower room. Also on this floor are stairs leading to the roof terrace.

The property has pedestrian access at the rear to its private courtyard and seating area for outdoor dining.

A view of the courtyard

A view of the courtyard

It’s 800m to Bray Dart and the sea front, and 500m to the People’s Park. And if you ask nicely, Niamh might even throw in her ‘happy pear.’ Unlikely though.



