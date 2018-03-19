TV architect Dermot Bannon took on one of his most creative challenges on last night’s Room to Improve.

TV architect Dermot Bannon took on one of his most creative challenges on last night’s Room to Improve.

In Pictures: The graffiti wall on last night's Room to Improve that finally won Dermot over

Cliona and Micheal bought their semi-detached home in Killester in north Dublin recently, and had a distinctive vision in mind when it came to their renovation project.

They wanted to add their own industrial style. Where Dermot envisioned a leafy courtyard, for example, they saw a graffiti wall and decking.

The new dining space. Photo: RTE

Where he pictured the “less is more” look in their living space, Cliona saw a jungle theme, with statement leafy wallpaper. The couple even took Dermot on a trip to a graffiti artist’s studio, amusing themselves over Dermot's own timid attempt at street art.

The graffiti wall. Photo: RTE

The task they set for Dermot was to complete the job they started, and replace an extension and a motley collection of sheds in their small triangular back yard, with a usable family space. Dermot's struggle to reconcile Cliona’s edgy interior design aesthetic with his own vision of how the house should look provided ample entertainment for viewers.

The new living room in Micheal and Clionas' transformed home. Photo: RTE

In the end, Cliona and Micheal were able to hit the right notes, with Dermot conceding that they'd created the right home for them. Room to Improve airs on RTÉ One on Sundays at 9.30pm.

The dining space looks out onto the graffiti wall and courtyard. Photo: RTE

The exterior of the Killester home, before the renovations started. Photo: RTE

The outbuildings, before the renovations took place. Photo: RTE

The old interior. Photo: RTE

The old outbuildings before the renovations. Photo: RTE

The old kitchen in Cliona and Michael's home. Photo: RTE

The old kitchen and dining room. Photo: RTE

A view into the kitchen from the outside. Photo: RTE

Online Editors