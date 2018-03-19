Life Homes

Monday 19 March 2018

In Pictures: The graffiti wall on last night's Room to Improve that finally won Dermot over

The dining space looks out onto the graffiti wall and courtyard. Photo: RTE
Dermot with Cliona and Micheal on last night's Room to Improve. Photo: RTE
The finished exterior. Photo: RTE
A view into the kitchen from the outside. Photo: RTE
The outbuildings, before the renovations took place. Photo: RTE
The old interior. Photo: RTE
The old outbuildings before the renovations. Photo: RTE
The old kitchen in Cliona and Michael's home. Photo: RTE
The exterior of the Killester home, before the renovations started. Photo: RTE
The old kitchen and dining room. Photo: RTE
Geraldine Gittens

Geraldine Gittens

TV architect Dermot Bannon took on one of his most creative challenges on last night’s Room to Improve.

Cliona and Micheal bought their semi-detached home in Killester in north Dublin recently, and had a distinctive vision in mind when it came to their renovation project.

They wanted to add their own industrial style.

Where Dermot envisioned a leafy courtyard, for example, they saw a graffiti wall and decking.

The new dining space. Photo: RTE
Where he pictured the “less is more” look in their living space, Cliona saw a jungle theme, with statement leafy wallpaper.

The couple even took Dermot on a trip to a graffiti artist’s studio, amusing themselves over Dermot's own timid attempt at street art.

The graffiti wall. Photo: RTE
The task they set for Dermot was to complete the job they started, and replace an extension and a motley collection of sheds in their small triangular back yard, with a usable family space.

Dermot's struggle to reconcile Cliona’s edgy interior design aesthetic with his own vision of how the house should look provided ample entertainment for viewers.

The new living room in Micheal and Clionas' transformed home. Photo: RTE
In the end, Cliona and Micheal were able to hit the right notes, with Dermot conceding that they'd created the right home for them.

Room to Improve airs on RTÉ One on Sundays at 9.30pm.

The dining space looks out onto the graffiti wall and courtyard. Photo: RTE
The exterior of the Killester home, before the renovations started. Photo: RTE
The outbuildings, before the renovations took place. Photo: RTE
The old interior. Photo: RTE
The old outbuildings before the renovations. Photo: RTE
The old kitchen in Cliona and Michael's home. Photo: RTE
The old kitchen and dining room. Photo: RTE
A view into the kitchen from the outside. Photo: RTE
Online Editors

