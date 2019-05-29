In pictures: Inside Lorraine Keane's stunning €2.65m Dublin home

LORRAINE Keane is putting up her renovated Monkstown showhouse on the market for €2.65m.

The TV presenter bought the Belgrave Square house 16 years ago when it was divided into eight flats and has carried out an extensive refurbishment on the stunning period property.

The bathroom with 'monsoon' shower

She described interior designs as one of her passions and the sprawling house went down a storm with viewers when it featured on RTE’s Celebrity Homes of the Year in 2018.

The former Xpose presenter spent 18 months painstakingly restoring the property to its current glory and she has spent many happy years living there with husband Peter Devlin and their two daughters Emilia (15) and Romy (12).

And just as you would expect from the home of a fashionable style queen and a musician, there’s a walk-in closet for her shoes and a soundproofed space which was used as a recording studio.

“It was my fourth house, as interiors are one of my passions, and though I never bought to renovate and flip, it just happened over the years. This is the place I have called home the longest – even from childhood,” she said.

Lorraine Keane: The kitchen is from Customtone, Crumlin, Co Dublin, run by brothers Paul and Philip Malone.

But now she said that she property is “just too big for the four of us” and is looking for a new project.

Covering an area of 450 sq metres and stretched over four levels, the main part of the property boasts four large bedrooms in addition to two self-contained one-bedroom apartments at ground level.

Constructed in the 1860’s on the west side of the square, it’s situated just off Monkstown Road and is expected to attract huge interest among prospective buyers and is on the market with Hunters.

