In Pictures: Dermot Bannon stepped outside his comfort zone on Room to Improve with amazing graffiti wall
TV architect Dermot Bannon took on one of his most creative challenges on last night’s Room to Improve.
Cliona and Micheal bought their semi-detached home in Killester in north Dublin recently, and had a distinctive vision in mind when it came to their renovation project.
They wanted to add their own industrial style.
Where Dermot envisioned a leafy courtyard, for example, they saw a graffiti wall and decking.
Where he pictured the “less is more” look in their living space, Cliona saw a jungle theme, with statement leafy wallpaper.
The couple even took Dermot on a trip to a graffiti artist’s studio, amusing themselves over Dermot's own timid attempt at street art.
The task they set for Dermot was to complete the job they started, and replace an extension and a motley collection of sheds in their small triangular back yard, with a usable family space.
Dermot's struggle to reconcile Cliona’s edgy interior design aesthetic with his own vision of how the house should look provided ample entertainment for viewers.
In the end, Cliona and Micheal were able to hit the right notes, with Dermot conceding that they'd created the right home for them.
Room to Improve airs on RTÉ One on Sundays at 9.30pm.
Online Editors