I want to retrofit a house I have rented out to tenants – how should I proceed and what are my grant options?

Q I’ve been interested in getting a retrofit for my 1930s-era terrace house since the Government announced the new grants available. It’s currently rented out and I will have to disengage the tenants while it’s being done, but am happy to let them have ‘first dibs’ on it afterwards.

My question is can I write off my outlay after the grant, which I estimate at around €18,000 (the total works will be around €40,000) against my income tax on the rental, and if so over what period?

Also, if I eventually sell it, is it allowable against CGT? And finally, where is the best place to get a loan for the works?

An ambitious 500,000 homes are targeted for retrofitting before 2030 with a hefty €8bn budget behind it, hugely improving the grants that are available for works. As such, the Government is hoping many home owners, like yourself, get involved in improving energy efficiency of older houses.

While we are still awaiting some granular detail of how the scheme operates, the SEAI operates a One Stop Shop for homes built before 2011 who wish to upgrade to a minimum BER of B2.

It offers the initial home assessment (itself grant aided to €350) to application and project management and contractors. It is due to publish a list of finance houses it is partnering with in April, but at the time of going to print, it has not yet done so.

Nevertheless, you can expect banks and credit unions to get on board as the millions being put behind the retrofit project make it attractive for lenders to pitch in. Some credit unions also operate a one stop shop, so check in locally for information on this, and An Post’s Green Hub is also a great resource.

The Residential Tenancies Board says that while landlords can end tenancies if they wish to carry out ‘significant refurbishment’, after meeting a number of criteria, they must, once works are complete, offer the property back in the first instance to the original tenant.

A spokesperson for tax specialist Tax Return Plus says it can sometimes be difficult to assess whether a deduction is Capital Expenditure (eligible for depreciation over eight years against income tax), or Enhancement Expenditure, which is structural in nature and can be deducted from the sale price to calculate chargeable gain.

“Given the long-term nature of a retrofit, it would likely fall under Enhancement Expenditure and therefore not allowable against rental income.”

In calculating the Capital Gains Tax, obviously only your own outlay is allowable, not the grant.

Based on your figures this relief is 33pc of €22,000 = €7,260 which can be figured into the overall assessment for CGT, based on the uplift in value since the original property purchase, and taking into account other deductibles.

My husband and I married five years ago and have a joint will which leaves our house and assets to each other, but I have a child from a previous relationship and I want to make sure that if I were to die, she would get the life insurance attached to my company pension (and the pension fund itself if that is separate).

Should I rewrite the will? My husband has a good pension of his own and no children.

Firstly, it’s good that you and your husband have made a will. But it is odd that the entirety of the estate wasn’t taken into account by your solicitor when drawing it up.

You mention the house and other ‘assets’, but a pension fund can form a huge part of this, and in some cases, be worth more than the property you own. So, yes, it’s important that the will reflects this financial part, but also to check that it isn’t already covered under the ‘other assets’, and if so, then to make specific provision for your daughter.

In any event the Succession Act takes precedence, and determines who has an entitlement to what when someone dies. Spouses cannot be ignored and have a ‘legal right share’ to one third of the estate if there are children and one half if there are not.

You appear to be in an occupational pension scheme. The trustees of that scheme will take your wishes into account in terms of the fund and life insurance and the rules governing this are embedded in the scheme.

Although it does not overwrite the Succession Act, writing a ‘Letter of Wishes’ indicates to the scheme how you wish the benefits to be dispersed. If you find out who the scheme administrator is (start with your HR department), then they should have a template for such a letter and can best advise you on its contents.

It is also a good idea to effect a power of attorney document which permits someone to make financial decisions on your behalf should you become incapacitated. Once the pension is actually payable (say, age 65), the life insurance is academic as it is normally designed to be payable only on a death occurring ‘in service’.

