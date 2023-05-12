‘I kept coming “home” to Ireland from France’ — French-born vendor of Glasnevin house fell in love with the country as a teen

“I think people in their fifties should absolutely sell their houses and think smaller. And to the amount of Irish mommies and all my friends, who ask me, ‘but what are you going to do with the children?’ I’m saying ‘Are you talking about my young adults?’.” So says French-born Glasnevin resident Ariane Cherry.

In Ireland thanks to ridiculous house prices there’s now an expectation that our children will still be living at home well into their twenties and that we need to hold onto the larger family home as a result.

But Ariane and her American husband Matt aren’t Irish and they are definitely not on board with this relatively new departure. Her two children are now in university. So they’re planning to downsize from their family home in Glasnevin. They couldn’t be more excited about the next chapter of their lives.The plan is to use the proceeds for two smaller homes and to divide their time between Ireland and Florida now that the kids have grown up. “To be honest, I can’t quite believe it myself,” says Ariane. “It’s so exciting.”

Ariane bought the house 10 years ago and moved in with her son and daughter. Sadly her first husband had passed away so this house has always been a place of comfort and peace for them during the tough times.

Ariane and Matt Cherry, and Bailey the dog

However, Ariane didn’t want her children to think that life was going to be all about grief and sadness.

She met Matt, who she once knew from her time in the States when she was younger, and they got married three years ago. What they love about living in The Rise in Glasnevin is the sense of community. Although neither of them are from the area, they feel they were welcomed with open arms and fit in very quickly.

Ariane has been living in Ireland for over 20 years after falling in love with the country when she was a teenager.

A view of the stairs from the main reception

“I was 13 years old when I did an Irish exchange programme. I ended up with a girl in Blackrock, Co Louth and she’s still my best friend,” Ariane says fondly. “I kept on coming ‘home’ to Ireland over the years and she came to France. I was living in the US for a few years and then came back to France and eventually moved to Ireland. I’m now 25 years living here.”

When the family moved into No 34, they decided they would live in it for a year before making any changes.

“We wanted to understand how the light and sun worked in the rooms. We took about a year and a half and then gutted it completely, and put in insulation and an extension at the back to catch the sun,” explains Ariane.

The overall floor area of the house is now 2,067 sq ft. It is described as a four-bedroom house but the Cherrys have always used the downstairs room at the front of the house as a bedroom, which was particularly handy when they had an au pair.

The open-plan kitchen/dining/living area

On the other side of the hall is the main living room. Ariane has created a dark and cosy room, in keeping with the original style of the Art Deco house. Antique lights compliment the dark walls and panelling as well as the black fireplace with marble surround.

Newly installed triple accordion doors open into the extended living space at the back of the house. In contrast to the moody living room, this space is light and bright. On the floor around the kitchen units there are black and white tiles that blend in perfectly with the white kitchen units and black marble worktops. On the oversized island is the hob with extractor fan above.

The exterior of 34 The Rise, Glasnevin, Dublin 9

To the side is a dining area with a wooden floor. Here sits Ariane’s pride and joy.

“The large buffet [sideboard] in the kitchen was made by my grandfather out of one single oak during World War II. According to my mother, it’s Louis XVI in style.”

Steps lead down to a large family room with six sliding doors out to the garden. There is a separate small dining area in the alcove of this room.

The living room which overlooks the back garden, and decking with its hot tub

One of Ariane’s favourite things in the house is the laundry chute that goes from a bedroom upstairs to the utility room off the kitchen. “It is so good. That was the builder who suggested it to me and I thought, I have to do that.”

Upstairs there are four double bedrooms and a bathroom. The master bedroom has been transformed by Ariane into a full suite.

A seating area overlooking the garden

“The layout of the room was already like that, except there were arches so I opened that up for light,” explains Ariane. “I had the closets custom-built so that they are on each side of the entrance to the ensuite bathroom. There is a wow effect when you go into the dressing area and you open the mirror and behind it is the ensuite.”

The garden is Matt’s baby. He wanted to bring a taste of Florida to Glasnevin. This was achieved three years ago when they landscaped the back and installed a horizontal slat fence and filled pots with palm-like trees that are lit up at night. And to top is all off, the couple invested in a hot tub.

“Of course the hot tub was a Covid purchase, but now I think why the heck didn’t I buy one earlier,” laughs Ariane. “Nobody can see us when we’re in it and it’s a great way to unwind at the weekend.”

Inside the music room

At the end of the garden is a garage that has been converted into a music room with an extra storage space behind double doors.

The location on the northside of Dublin has been one of the highlights of living here for the family.

“Everything is really close to us,” says Ariane. “Kids can hop on their bikes and go to school or if they go to school in the city centre, they just hop on a bus and they’re there. It’s super handy.”

Move Home (01) 884 4690 has set a guide price of €950,000 for No 34.