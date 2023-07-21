How a Galway cottage and its ‘jungle’ were reclaimed by a maths teacher

Unlived in for five years, Meadowsweet Cottage has been restored and is on the market for €395k

Anyone currently in the middle of a bidding war or a long, drawn-out property purchase should look away now. The experience that maths teacher Kieran Gallagher had when buying his house in Galway was something akin to the song 7 Days by Craig David.

Kieran saw the house online on Thursday, rang the agent on Friday, viewed the cottage on Monday and went sale agreed on Tuesday. Even Craig David would have had to cut his 7 Days lyrics short to six to croon about this deal.

“I would go on this website called Former Glory most days,” Gallagher says of his unusually speedy progress in buying the property two years ago. The popular website features run-down and restored period properties for sale all over Ireland.

This hazel archway is part of the 1.5-acre garden

“I saw this property online, rang the agent, asked for a viewing and put an offer on after first seeing it. I was on the way home on the bus the next day and I got a call to say the offer was accepted. It was done in four days. Short and simple.”

Restoring the house took a little bit longer, however. Meadowsweet Cottage, its gardens and summer house had been lying empty for five years before Gallagher bought it. Although the previous owner had put a lot of time and money into the property, it had become very overgrown and a bit shabby in the intervening years.

“There were brambles as thick as my leg. The summer house had a thatch on it and there were maybe 30 trees growing out of the roof. You could have taken them out and sold them as Christmas trees. I Facetimed my sister, who minds kids, and one of the kids came on and said ‘he’s in a jungle’!”

Mmain open-plan living area at Meadowsweet Cottage

Gallagher and his friend Emilia decided to get stuck in, with the summer house number one of the list of repairs.

“I got an engineer out and he said to just knock the summer house down, but I didn’t want to. My friend Emilia and I drove down to take the thatch off ourselves. I have a picture of her sliding down the roof,” laughs Kieran. “It was so tough though. There were also thousands and thousands of bees out there. I had to get a man to come and collect them. We had buckets of honeycomb taken out of the roof space.”

Once the summer house was cleared out, Kieran had a grey galvanised tin roof fitted and kept the original eyebrow window. He found the most aptly named paint for the front called Shabby Blue Danube by Fleetwood, with the door painted in Parma Gray by Farrow & Ball and the woodwork in Wimborne White.

An aerial view of the grounds

The upstairs of the summer house is one of Kieran’s favourite places.“When you’re lying on the bed upstairs and looking up out the window, it’s like you’re in another world,” he says.

The main house was in a better state and Kieran enjoyed sprucing it up and buying bits and pieces from online auctions to fill it with. The 1930s cottage has three bedrooms and is set out over 988sq ft.

The entrance opens immediately into the main living area, with the dining table in the window recess at the front and the living space at the back where the double-height ceiling floods it with light. This then leads into the kitchen with Aga and fitted wall and floor units.

One of the main bedrooms

The master bedroom is off the living room and has an ensuite bathroom. There are two more bedrooms, including one with a mezzanine level that overlooks the living area downstairs, and a bathroom.

The previous owner had an architect design the windows in the main cottage, the summer house and the boat house so that the three buildings would match. The summer house has an open-plan kitchen/living room with a study or bedroom on the first floor. There is a glasshouse beside the orchard and also a boathouse with an upper level that is accessed via an external stone staircase.

The summer house

What really won Kieran over on his first viewing was the 1.5-acre garden. It is a mix of woodland walks and trails through lawn, orchards stocked with apples, pears and plums, and the beautiful Japanese garden with a bridge over a lily pond that leads to the summer house. There are rhododendron trees, azaleas, Japanese maples, magnolia and tree ferns, mixed with briar roses, fuchsia and bamboo.

“When I walked in the gate and saw the garden I thought, oh my God, this is the most beautiful place,” says Kieran. “My father is a landscape gardener so I love gardening. I worked long days of 12-15 hours for weeks on end to get it back to where it should be, but I loved it. It was very therapeutic. The hazel archway was out of control. That had to be pruned and cut back but it’s now the most beautiful walkway. There’s more that could be done. There are 10 acres of forestry that backs on to the summer house that Coillte is willing to sell — there you could put more walks through.”

Current owner Kieran Gallagher

For wildlife lovers, there are pine martens, bats, rabbits, hares and many birds of different species. Kieran says he also has to clear frogs from the lawn before he cuts the grass. The pond has two springs and a pump to keep it aerated.

The property is totally private, with many locals only finding out about it from Kieran. Yet it is only 4km from Cong Village and within walking distance of the five-star Ashford Castle. “I got a bike and I cycle into Cong. Everyone knows me there, particularly in McHugh’s Cafe, where I’m a VIP,” Kieran jokes. “I don’t cook so I’d get my breakfast, dinner and tea there. I’ve gone through their whole menu. Or Lydon’s is a phenomenal place for dinner if you want to spend a bit more.”

The lily pond

Kieran can’t help himself and is back online looking at other properties. “People say I’m crazy to sell Meadowsweet and maybe I am, but I like looking at auctions and like the idea of doing it again. There’s not a day that goes by that I don’t look up other properties. I’ve enjoyed every minute of doing this cottage. For anyone who is due to retire, it would be a heavenly place to live.”

Savills is seeking €395,000 for Meadowsweet Cottage.

On This Day In History - July 21st