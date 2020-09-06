| 12°C Dublin

Close

Premium

House of spirits: A descendant of Daniel O'Connell gives a family tour of his family's stunning Co Kerry home

 

Sir Maurice and Lady Francesca outside the house with its massive porch. Lough Leane is in the background. The view also takes in Innisfallen Island - famed for the 'Annals of Inisfallen', a work similar to the 'Book of Kells' - as well as the MacGillycuddy Reeks.The grounds are beautifully planted with hornbeams and beech trees and a host of specimen trees Expand
The drawing room with its blue furnishings. Both the bust over the bookcase and the portrait over the mantlepiece are of Maurice's great-great-great-grand-uncle, Daniel O&rsquo;Connell Expand
The golden oak table in the dining room is part of a set of furniture specially made for the house. When it is extended with its leaves, it can seat 25. The mantelpiece is original to the house. The various portraits feature ancestors of Maurice Expand
Yet another portrait of Daniel O&rsquo;Connell, but the bust is that of a different ancestor Expand
Maurice and Francesca O&rsquo;Connell in their beautifully renovated kitchen with its high ceilings and windows on three sides, affording wonderful views of the exterior. The carving on the corners of the units reflects some of the columns in other rooms of the house Expand
One of the nine restored bedrooms. The bedside tables were originally temple chests. The picture over the bed is a copy of a self- portrait by the 18th-century portrait painter Madame Le Brun Expand
Maurice and Francesca couldn't find a space in the reception rooms for this extremely ornate painting so they opted to hang it in this bathroom where it adds a splash of colour Expand
The wrought-iron gates on the edge of the lake are an architectural device. &quot;The view is so massive it's hard to take it in, but the gates give it a focal point,&quot; says Maurice Expand

Close

Sir Maurice and Lady Francesca outside the house with its massive porch. Lough Leane is in the background. The view also takes in Innisfallen Island - famed for the 'Annals of Inisfallen', a work similar to the 'Book of Kells' - as well as the MacGillycuddy Reeks.The grounds are beautifully planted with hornbeams and beech trees and a host of specimen trees

Sir Maurice and Lady Francesca outside the house with its massive porch. Lough Leane is in the background. The view also takes in Innisfallen Island - famed for the 'Annals of Inisfallen', a work similar to the 'Book of Kells' - as well as the MacGillycuddy Reeks.The grounds are beautifully planted with hornbeams and beech trees and a host of specimen trees

The drawing room with its blue furnishings. Both the bust over the bookcase and the portrait over the mantlepiece are of Maurice's great-great-great-grand-uncle, Daniel O&rsquo;Connell

The drawing room with its blue furnishings. Both the bust over the bookcase and the portrait over the mantlepiece are of Maurice's great-great-great-grand-uncle, Daniel O’Connell

The golden oak table in the dining room is part of a set of furniture specially made for the house. When it is extended with its leaves, it can seat 25. The mantelpiece is original to the house. The various portraits feature ancestors of Maurice

The golden oak table in the dining room is part of a set of furniture specially made for the house. When it is extended with its leaves, it can seat 25. The mantelpiece is original to the house. The various portraits feature ancestors of Maurice

Yet another portrait of Daniel O&rsquo;Connell, but the bust is that of a different ancestor

Yet another portrait of Daniel O’Connell, but the bust is that of a different ancestor

Maurice and Francesca O&rsquo;Connell in their beautifully renovated kitchen with its high ceilings and windows on three sides, affording wonderful views of the exterior. The carving on the corners of the units reflects some of the columns in other rooms of the house

Maurice and Francesca O’Connell in their beautifully renovated kitchen with its high ceilings and windows on three sides, affording wonderful views of the exterior. The carving on the corners of the units reflects some of the columns in other rooms of the house

One of the nine restored bedrooms. The bedside tables were originally temple chests. The picture over the bed is a copy of a self- portrait by the 18th-century portrait painter Madame Le Brun

One of the nine restored bedrooms. The bedside tables were originally temple chests. The picture over the bed is a copy of a self- portrait by the 18th-century portrait painter Madame Le Brun

Maurice and Francesca couldn't find a space in the reception rooms for this extremely ornate painting so they opted to hang it in this bathroom where it adds a splash of colour

Maurice and Francesca couldn't find a space in the reception rooms for this extremely ornate painting so they opted to hang it in this bathroom where it adds a splash of colour

The wrought-iron gates on the edge of the lake are an architectural device. &quot;The view is so massive it's hard to take it in, but the gates give it a focal point,&quot; says Maurice

The wrought-iron gates on the edge of the lake are an architectural device. "The view is so massive it's hard to take it in, but the gates give it a focal point," says Maurice

/

Sir Maurice and Lady Francesca outside the house with its massive porch. Lough Leane is in the background. The view also takes in Innisfallen Island - famed for the 'Annals of Inisfallen', a work similar to the 'Book of Kells' - as well as the MacGillycuddy Reeks.The grounds are beautifully planted with hornbeams and beech trees and a host of specimen trees

Virtually every Irish school leaver knows something about one of the great heroes of Irish history, Daniel O'Connell.

Most would probably know that he wanted Ireland to become independent of England by peaceful means; he achieved Catholic emancipation in 1829 (among other things, this meant an elected member of parliament no longer had to swear allegiance to the English monarch) and he was known as The Liberator.

Some people would be aware that he was fiercely anti-slavery, and pro women's rights. Most would know too that he was from Co Kerry, but what they might not know is that he was also something of a bon viveur, a wonderful host, and that he loved his whiskey.