One of the reception rooms at the Fairview house which has been extended out and up under the direction of architect Denis Gilbert

8 Foyle Road, Fairview, Dublin 3 Asking price: €650,000 Agent: Gallagher Quigley: (01) 818 3000

The artisan cottage that won this year’s popular ‘Home of the Year’ award is a classic example of good things coming in small packages

The little big winner in Rathmines had been remodelled with the help of architect Denis Gilbert.

Judge and fellow architect Hugh Wallace described the home as “oozing style, with great functionality for a small home, but even better – big personality.”

The same could well be said for No8 Foyle Road, Fairview. It’s one of a terrace of Victorian houses originally built for local factory workers and it’s also been reinvented by the skills of Gilbert, an architect known for being as adept designing big buildings like airport terminals as he is at making the most of small artisan spaces.

Expand Close Architect Denis Glibert PHOTO: Tony Gavin / Facebook

Whatsapp Architect Denis Glibert PHOTO: Tony Gavin

As Gilbert puts it, any design project requires similarities in approach, regardless of scale.

The house in Fairview has been more than doubled in size by extending out and up.

“Ultimately, it’s about getting the layout the client wants,” says Gilbert. “In this case, the owners wanted a functional family home that would respect the original house, while maximising light and space. The house had been compartmentalised previously, so we reconfigured everything and effectively rebuilt it.”

Expand Close The open plan kitchen/dining/living area with apex roof and velux windows / Facebook

Whatsapp The open plan kitchen/dining/living area with apex roof and velux windows

When Jo-Ann Feely and Ralph Mills first brought the architect to see the run-down home they’d bought in 2005 it was, according to Jo-Ann, “a wreck.”

Expand Close The exterior / Facebook

Whatsapp The exterior

“It had been set out as student flats, with windows boarded up, making the rooms dark and dingy, but that didn’t put us off,” she recalls. “We were happy to take on a project in the right location and this area suited us perfectly, being within walking distance of the city, schools and seaside.”

Expand Close The entrance hall / Facebook

Whatsapp The entrance hall

While they spent the first nine years making modest improvements, in 2014, when their eldest daughter Ella turned 11 and twins, Leo and Isabel, were aged five, they decided to go for broke and entirely revamp the house to meet the needs of their growing family.

Denis Gilbert interpreted that vision for their dream home and Jemi Construction did the building while interior designer Cathríona Edwards helped create the living space they wanted inside.

“The combined genius of this dream team reset the heart of our home,” says Ralph, who introduced women’s rugby to neighbouring Clontarf, becoming Head Coach in the same year as tackling his own home renovation.

“What was once a tiny kitchen was transformed into an open-plan eating/dining/living area where we all hang out. Double-height glass windows here frame old trees outside where three rose-ringed parakeets that escaped from a petting zoo currently live. They really brighten up the garden.”

Expand Close Another view of the open plan extension / Facebook

Whatsapp Another view of the open plan extension

An apex roof with three banks of Velux windows on either side creates a sense of space and floods the room with light. Between the extension and a converted attic, the house now spans 1,679 sq ft with two interconnecting reception rooms off the hallway, one with an office area and double doors leading to a side patio.

Beyond the hall is a storage/utility area and a family bathroom. Upstairs are three bedrooms (one with ensuite shower) and a separate WC.

Expand Close The house has three bedrooms / Facebook

Whatsapp The house has three bedrooms

The converted attic is a multi-purpose room with eaves storage. The back garden has a paved patio, manicured lawn and trees where the colourful parakeets live.

The project took 16 weeks and a hefty €120,000 to complete, but Jo-Ann and Ralph say it was worth every penny.

“Cathríona Edwards is not just an ace interior designer, she’s also a psychologist and friend, who took into account how we live our lives,” says Jo-Ann.

Expand Close Interior designer Cathríona Edwards / Facebook

Whatsapp Interior designer Cathríona Edwards

“She helped us create the kind of living space we love, including wall colours that appeal to us, a combination of neutrals with splashes of bright orange, yellow and other warm shades.”

The walls are lined with books and artworks, including a picture of James Joyce, a clue to Ralph’s latest odyssey.

A qualified acupuncturist, he’s currently putting the finishing touches to his first novel, which he describes as “a near-future sci-fi novel set in Dublin.”

As Global Managing Director of Innovation with workplace recruitment company AMS, Jo-Ann’s high-flying career once entailed extensive foreign travel, but like most people now working from home she says, “my wings were clipped in the last 18 months.” But she’s not complaining. Working from home in the comfort of No8 Foyle Road comes with fringe benefits.

Expand Close The main reception room / Facebook

Whatsapp The main reception room

“Sweeney’s D3 around the corner does fantastic coffee and it may be one of the finest wine shops in Dublin,” she says.

For those who like salt water swimming, there are groups within range. “It’s a 10-minute walk to Clontarf prom and 20 minutes to O’Connell Street. You can actually see the Spire from our bedroom.”

While the pair have now decided to take on another fixer-upper in nearby Clontarf, they say they’ll never forget their many happy years in Foyle Road.

For Ralph, one of his fondest memories is a sunny day in July 2017 when U2 played Croke Park down the road.

Expand Close The patio and garden / Facebook

Whatsapp The patio and garden

“Jo-Ann went to the concert with her friends, while I sat in the back garden with a cold beer,” he recalls. “Suddenly, the audience erupted into song when the band started playing, ‘I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For.’ Sitting there, in my own back garden, being serenaded by over 60,000 people, that was pure magic.”

Now that the family is selling up, Gallagher Quigley seeks €650,000.



