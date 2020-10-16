Homes on view

| 7.2°C Dublin
The following Kelly Bradshaw Dalton properties are on open view tomorrow at the times listed but strictly by appointment only.
DUBLIN 1
41 Belvidere Road, Dorset Street, €400,000
Three-bedroom tce, 1,238 sqft, Sat 3-3.30pm, Kelly Bradshaw Dalton 01 8040500
DUBLIN 9
9 Grace Park Heights, Drumcondra, €420,000
Four-bedroom tce, 1,507 sqft, Sat 10-10.30am, Kelly Bradshaw Dalton 01 8040500
106 Home Farm Road, Drumcondra, €775,000
Four-bedroom tce, 1,552 sqft, Sat 11-11.30am, Kelly Bradshaw Dalton 01 8040500
14 Parklands, Northwood, Santry, €250,000
Two-bedroom apt, 861 sqft, Sat 12-12.30pm, Kelly Bradshaw Dalton 01 8040500
15 Shantalla Avenue, Beaumont, €375,000
Three-bedroom semi, 1,172 sqft, Sat 12.30-1pm, Kelly Bradshaw Dalton 01 8040500
84 Botanic Road, Glasnevin, €695,000
Four-bedroom tce, 1,711 sqft, Sat 2-2.30pm, Kelly Bradshaw Dalton 01 8040500
700 Collins Avenue Extension, Whitehall, €375,000 Four-bedroom semi, 1,012 sqft, Sat 2-2.30pm, Kelly Bradshaw Dalton 01 8040500
DUBLIN 11
35 The Willows, Glasnevin, €395,000
Three-bedroom tce, 933 sqft, Sat 11-11.30am, Kelly Bradshaw Dalton 01 8040500
4 Dean Swift Road, Glasnevin, €395,000
Four-bedroom tce, 938 sqft, Sat 1-1.30pm, Kelly Bradshaw Dalton 01 8040500
12 Clonmel Road, Glasnevin, €545,000
Three-bedroom semi, 1,976 sqft, Sat 3-3.30pm, Kelly Bradshaw Dalton 01 8040500
The following Sherry FitzGerald properties are on view tomorrow, Saturday 17, but strictly by appointment only.
DUBLIN 6
3 York Road, Rathmines, €825,000
Four-bedroom tce, 1,690 sqft, Sherry FitzGerald 01 4966066 rathmines@sherryfitz.ie
DUBLIN 8
33 Tandy Court, off Francis Street, €325,000
Two-bedroom apt, 624 sqft, Sherry FitzGerald 01 4966066 rathmines@sherryfitz.ie
8 Irwin Court, Kilmainham, €395,000
Three-bedroom tce, 947 sqft, Sherry FitzGerald 01 4922444 sundrive@sherryfitz.ie
116 Emmet Road, Inchicore, €345,000
Two-bedroom tce, 980 sqft, Sherry FitzGerald 01 4922444 sundrive@sherryfitz.ie
DUBLIN 12
150 Cashel Road, Crumlin, €285,000
Two-bedroom tce, 861 sqft, Sherry FitzGerald 01 4922444 sundrive@sherryfitz.ie
DUBLIN 18
10 St Brigid's Park, Foxrock, €535,000
Three-bedroom semi, 990 sqft, Sherry FitzGerald 01 2894386
46 West Courtyard, Tullvale, Cabinteely, €325,000
Three-bedroom apt, 1,015 sqft, Sherry FitzGerald 01 2894386
2 Belarmine Grange, Stepaside, €385,000
Two-bedroom tce, 829 sqft, Sherry FitzGerald 01 2894386
The following DNG properties are available for virtual viewing.
DUBLIN 5
10 St Anne's Drive, Raheny, €545,000
Three-bedroom semi, 1,517 sqft, DNG 01 8310300
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=nVpb4RBCuXb
9 Kilmore Road, Artane, €345,000
Three-bedroom semi, 1,023 sqft, DNG 01 8310300
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=XmsmDV5mmTP
DUBLIN 13
38 Alden Park, Bayside, €450,000
Three-bedroom semi, 969 sqft, DNG 01 8310300
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=MB8dxebx9hw
DUBLIN 15
37 Rusheeney Crescent, Clonsilla, €270,000
Three-bedroom semi, 1,033 sqft, DNG 01 8202800
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=23SRKkDKTDe
Listed below is a selection of the properties available to view via video on the Lisney Ireland YouTube page.
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCRgZaRKpU2ABgjdgeSrpx1A?view_as=subscriber
DUBLIN 4
2 Herbert Court, off Herbert Park, Donnybrook, €1.1m
Four-bedroom semi, 1,388 sqft, Lisney 01 6382700
1 Auburn, Northumberland Road, €265,000
One-bedroom apt, 452 sqft, Lisney 01 6624511
12 Victoria Avenue, Donnybrook, €945,000
Three-bedroom period tce, 1,485 sqft, Lisney 01 6624511
DUBLIN 6
1 Brighton View, Harrison Row, Rathgar, €1.7m
Six-bedroom det, 4,090 sqft, Lisney 01 4924670
11 Greenmount Lawns, Terenure, €650,000
Four-bedroom tce, 1,582 sqft, Lisney 01 4924670
27 Wasdale Park, Terenure, €975,000
Five-bedroom semi, 1,927 sqft, Lisney 01 4924670
DUBLIN 8
3 Kevin's Place, Blackpitts, €695,000
Two-bedroom apt, 1,345 sqft, Lisney 01 6624511
DUBLIN 12
63 Rockfield Avenue, Perrystown, €525,000
Four-bedroom tce, 1,388 sqft, Lisney 01 01 4924670
51 Kimmage Road West, Kimmage, €675,000
Four-bedroom semi, 1,722 sqft, Lisney 01 4924670
DUBLIN 18
Pilgrim's Rest, Leopardstown Road, Sandyford, €930,000
Three-bedroom det, 2,400 sqft, Lisney 01 2963662
CO DUBLIN
Montebello House, Killiney Hill Road, Killiney, €5.5m
Nine-bedroom det, 7,858 sqft, Lisney 01 2851005
The Red House, Seafield Road, Killiney, €2.95m
Five-bedroom det, 4,865 sqft, Lisney 01 2851005
6 Highthorn Park, Dun Laoghaire, €600,000
Three-bedroom tce, 1,238 sqft, Lisney 01 2851005
CORK CITY
Kennitt House, Rochestown Road, Cork, €3.25m
Six-bedroom det, 6,103 sqft, Lisney 021 4275079
