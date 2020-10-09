Homes On View

| 8.4°C Dublin
The following Kelly Bradshaw Dalton properties are on open view tomorrow at the times listed but strictly by appointment only.
DUBLIN 1
41 Belvidere Road, Dorset Street, €445,000
Three-bedroom tce, 1,238 sqft, Sat 12-12.30pm, Kelly Bradshaw Dalton 01 8040500
DUBLIN 9
15 College Manor, Drumcondra, €375,000
Three-bedroom tce, 904 sqft, Sat 10-10.30am, Kelly Bradshaw Dalton 01 8040500
40 All Hallows Green, Griffith Avenue, Drumcondra, €325,000
Two-bedroom apt, 710 sqft, Sat 11-11.30am, Kelly Bradshaw Dalton 01 8040500
106 Home Farm Road, Drumcondra, €775,000
Four-bedroom tce, 1,552 sqft, Sat 12-12.30pm, Kelly Bradshaw Dalton 01 8040500
84 Botanic Road, Glasnevin, €695,000
Four-bedroom tce, 1,711 sqft, Sat 1-1.30pm, Kelly Bradshaw Dalton 01 8040500
139 Grace Park Heights, Drumcondra, €495,000
Four-bedroom tce, 1,507 sqft, Sat 1.30-2pm, Kelly Bradshaw Dalton 01 8040500
47 Glenaan Road, Whitehall, €325,000
Two-bedroom tce, 980 sqft, Sat 2-2.30pm, Kelly Bradshaw Dalton 01 8040500
700 Collins Avenue Extension, Whitehall, €375,000
Four-bedroom semi, 1,012 sqft, Sat 3-3.30pm, Kelly Bradshaw Dalton 01 8040500
DUBLIN 11
34B Willow Park Crescent, Glasnevin, €325,000
Two-bedroom det, 848 sqft, Sat 10-10.30am, Kelly Bradshaw Dalton 01 8040500
12 Clonmel Road, Glasnevin, €545,000
Three-bedroom semi, 1,976 sqft, Sat 11-11.30am, Kelly Bradshaw Dalton 01 8040500
The following Sherry FitzGerald properties are on view tomorrow, Saturday 10, but strictly by appointment only.
DUBLIN 8
Clydare, 63 Sydney Parade Avenue, Sandymount, €2.25m
Five-bedroom semi, 3,391 sqft, Sat 11.30am-12, Sherry FitzGerald 01 6672244
23 Tritonville Court, Sandymount, €995,000
Four-bedroom tce, 1,636 sqft, Sat 12.15-12.45pm, Sherry FitzGerald 01 6672244
Arachova, 16 Newgrove Avenue, Sandymount, €865,000
Three-bedroom tce, 1,389 sqft, Sat 1-1.45pm, Sherry FitzGerald 01 6672244
23 Londonbridge Road, Sandymount, €675,000
Two-bedroom tce, 1,098 sqft, Sat 2-2.45pm, Sherry FitzGerald 01 6672244
DUBLIN 12
3 Aughavanagh Road, Crumlin, €295,000
Two-bedroom end of tce, 753 sqft, Sherry FitzGerald 01 4922444 sundrive@sherryfitz.ie
DUBLIN 18
Nara, Ferndale Hill, Ferndale Road, Rathmichael, €1.65m
Four-bedroom det, 3,800 sqft, Sherry FitzGerald 01 2894386
35 Glencairn Walk,
The Gallops, Leopardstown, €495,000
Three-bedroom semi, 950 sqft, Sherry FitzGerald 01 2894386
Whincroft, Brennanstown Road, Cabinteely, €850,000
Four-bedroom det, 1,744 sqft, Sherry FitzGerald 01 2894386
The following DNG property is available for virtual viewing.
DUBLIN 15
3 Bellgree Lawn, Tyrrelstown, €275,000
Three-bedroom det, 1,022 sqft, DNG 01 8202800
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=ckNuXkVoMZA
Listed below is a selection of the properties available to view via video on the Lisney Ireland YouTube page.
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCRgZaRKpU2ABgjdgeSrpx1A?view_as=subscriber
DUBLIN 4
2 Herbert Court, off Herbert Park, Donnybrook, €1.1m
Four-bedroom semi, 1,388 sqft, Lisney 01 6382700
1 Auburn, Northumberland Road, €265,000
One-bedroom apt, 452 sqft, Lisney 01 6624511
12 Victoria Avenue, Donnybrook, €945,000
Three-bedroom period tce, 1,485 sqft, Lisney 01 6624511
2 Homelee, off Serpentine Avenue, Sandymount, €1.595m
Four-bedroom period semi, 2,927 sqft, Lisney 01 6624511
25 Strand Road, Sandymount, €895,000
Five-bedroom period tce, 2,507 sqft, Lisney 01 6624511
DUBLIN 6
1 Brighton View, Harrison Row, Rathgar, €1.7m
Six-bedroom det, 4,090 sqft, Lisney 01 4924670
11 Greenmount Lawns, Terenure, €650,000
Four-bedroom tce, 1,582 sqft, Lisney 01 4924670
27 Wasdale Park, Terenure, €975,000
Five-bedroom semi, 1,927 sqft, Lisney 01 4924670
DUBLIN 6W
322 Lower Kimmage Road, €495,000
Three-bedroom tce, Lisney 01 4924670
297 Kimmage Road Lower, Kimmage, €595,000
Three-bedroom semi, 1,184 sqft, Lisney 01 4924670
6 Thorncliffe Park, Orwell Road, Rathgar, €995,000
Four-bedroom semi, 1,722 sqft, Lisney 01 4924670
DUBLIN 12
51 Kimmage Road West, Kimmage, €675,000
Four-bedroom semi, 1,722 sqft, Lisney 01 4924670
DUBLIN 14
4 Abbey Close, Grange Road, Rathfarnham, €825,000
Four-bedroom det, 1,948 sqft, Lisney 01 4924670
CO DUBLIN
33 Sion Road, Glenageary, €750,000
Five-bedroom det, 1,679 sqft, Lisney 01 2851005
The Gate Lodge, The Elms, Mount Merrion Avenue, €895,000
Three-bedroom det bungalow, 1,206 sqft, Lisney 01 2806820
Summerhill, 35a Carrickbrack Road, Baily, Howth, €1.8m
Five-bedroom det, 2,960 sqft, Lisney 01 8536016
30 Temple Park Avenue, Blackrock, €2.25m
Five-bedroom det, 3,832 sqft, Lisney 01 2851005
Indo Property