Homes On View

The following Kelly Bradshaw Dalton properties are on open view tomorrow at the times listed but strictly by appointment only.

DUBLIN 1

41 Belvidere Road, Dorset Street, €445,000

Three-bedroom tce, 1,238 sqft, Sat 12-12.30pm, Kelly Bradshaw Dalton 01 8040500

DUBLIN 9

15 College Manor, Drumcondra, €375,000

Three-bedroom tce, 904 sqft, Sat 10-10.30am, Kelly Bradshaw Dalton 01 8040500

40 All Hallows Green, Griffith Avenue, Drumcondra, €325,000

Two-bedroom apt, 710 sqft, Sat 11-11.30am, Kelly Bradshaw Dalton 01 8040500

106 Home Farm Road, Drumcondra, €775,000

Four-bedroom tce, 1,552 sqft, Sat 12-12.30pm, Kelly Bradshaw Dalton 01 8040500

84 Botanic Road, Glasnevin, €695,000

Four-bedroom tce, 1,711 sqft, Sat 1-1.30pm, Kelly Bradshaw Dalton 01 8040500

139 Grace Park Heights, Drumcondra, €495,000

Four-bedroom tce, 1,507 sqft, Sat 1.30-2pm, Kelly Bradshaw Dalton 01 8040500

47 Glenaan Road, Whitehall, €325,000

Two-bedroom tce, 980 sqft, Sat 2-2.30pm, Kelly Bradshaw Dalton 01 8040500

700 Collins Avenue Extension, Whitehall, €375,000

Four-bedroom semi, 1,012 sqft, Sat 3-3.30pm, Kelly Bradshaw Dalton 01 8040500

DUBLIN 11

34B Willow Park Crescent, Glasnevin, €325,000

Two-bedroom det, 848 sqft, Sat 10-10.30am, Kelly Bradshaw Dalton 01 8040500

12 Clonmel Road, Glasnevin, €545,000

Three-bedroom semi, 1,976 sqft, Sat 11-11.30am, Kelly Bradshaw Dalton 01 8040500

The following Sherry FitzGerald properties are on view tomorrow, Saturday 10, but strictly by appointment only.

DUBLIN 8

Clydare, 63 Sydney Parade Avenue, Sandymount, €2.25m

Five-bedroom semi, 3,391 sqft, Sat 11.30am-12, Sherry FitzGerald 01 6672244

23 Tritonville Court, Sandymount, €995,000

Four-bedroom tce, 1,636 sqft, Sat 12.15-12.45pm, Sherry FitzGerald 01 6672244

Arachova, 16 Newgrove Avenue, Sandymount, €865,000

Three-bedroom tce, 1,389 sqft, Sat 1-1.45pm, Sherry FitzGerald 01 6672244

23 Londonbridge Road, Sandymount, €675,000

Two-bedroom tce, 1,098 sqft, Sat 2-2.45pm, Sherry FitzGerald 01 6672244

DUBLIN 12

3 Aughavanagh Road, Crumlin, €295,000

Two-bedroom end of tce, 753 sqft, Sherry FitzGerald 01 4922444 sundrive@sherryfitz.ie

DUBLIN 18

Nara, Ferndale Hill, Ferndale Road, Rathmichael, €1.65m

Four-bedroom det, 3,800 sqft, Sherry FitzGerald 01 2894386

35 Glencairn Walk,

The Gallops, Leopardstown, €495,000

Three-bedroom semi, 950 sqft, Sherry FitzGerald 01 2894386

Whincroft, Brennanstown Road, Cabinteely, €850,000

Four-bedroom det, 1,744 sqft, Sherry FitzGerald 01 2894386

The following DNG property is available for virtual viewing.

DUBLIN 15

3 Bellgree Lawn, Tyrrelstown, €275,000

Three-bedroom det, 1,022 sqft, DNG 01 8202800

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=ckNuXkVoMZA

Listed below is a selection of the properties available to view via video on the Lisney Ireland YouTube page.

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCRgZaRKpU2ABgjdgeSrpx1A?view_as=subscriber

DUBLIN 4

2 Herbert Court, off Herbert Park, Donnybrook, €1.1m

Four-bedroom semi, 1,388 sqft, Lisney 01 6382700

1 Auburn, Northumberland Road, €265,000

One-bedroom apt, 452 sqft, Lisney 01 6624511

12 Victoria Avenue, Donnybrook, €945,000

Three-bedroom period tce, 1,485 sqft, Lisney 01 6624511

2 Homelee, off Serpentine Avenue, Sandymount, €1.595m

Four-bedroom period semi, 2,927 sqft, Lisney 01 6624511

25 Strand Road, Sandymount, €895,000

Five-bedroom period tce, 2,507 sqft, Lisney 01 6624511

DUBLIN 6

1 Brighton View, Harrison Row, Rathgar, €1.7m

Six-bedroom det, 4,090 sqft, Lisney 01 4924670

11 Greenmount Lawns, Terenure, €650,000

Four-bedroom tce, 1,582 sqft, Lisney 01 4924670

27 Wasdale Park, Terenure, €975,000

Five-bedroom semi, 1,927 sqft, Lisney 01 4924670

DUBLIN 6W

322 Lower Kimmage Road, €495,000

Three-bedroom tce, Lisney 01 4924670

297 Kimmage Road Lower, Kimmage, €595,000

Three-bedroom semi, 1,184 sqft, Lisney 01 4924670

6 Thorncliffe Park, Orwell Road, Rathgar, €995,000

Four-bedroom semi, 1,722 sqft, Lisney 01 4924670

DUBLIN 12

51 Kimmage Road West, Kimmage, €675,000

Four-bedroom semi, 1,722 sqft, Lisney 01 4924670

DUBLIN 14

4 Abbey Close, Grange Road, Rathfarnham, €825,000

Four-bedroom det, 1,948 sqft, Lisney 01 4924670

CO DUBLIN

33 Sion Road, Glenageary, €750,000

Five-bedroom det, 1,679 sqft, Lisney 01 2851005

The Gate Lodge, The Elms, Mount Merrion Avenue, €895,000

Three-bedroom det bungalow, 1,206 sqft, Lisney 01 2806820

Summerhill, 35a Carrickbrack Road, Baily, Howth, €1.8m

Five-bedroom det, 2,960 sqft, Lisney 01 8536016

30 Temple Park Avenue, Blackrock, €2.25m

Five-bedroom det, 3,832 sqft, Lisney 01 2851005

