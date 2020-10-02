Homes On View

Semi-detached 4 Thornberry Drive in Stepaside is on the market for €485,000

The following Kelly Bradshaw Dalton properties are on open view tomorrow at the times listed but strictly by appointment only.

DUBLIN 1

41 Belvidere Road, Dorset Street, €445,000

Three-bedroom tce, 1,238 sqft, Sat 2-2.30pm, Kelly Bradshaw Dalton 01 8040500

DUBLIN 9

41 Walsh Road, Drumcondra, €375,000

Three-bedroom tce, 917 sqft, Sat 10-10.30am, Kelly Bradshaw Dalton 01 8040500

15 College Manor, Drumcondra, €395,000

Three-bedroom tce, 904 sqft, Sat 11-11.30am, Kelly Bradshaw Dalton 01 8040500

139 Grace Park Heights, Drumcondra, €495,000

Four-bedroom tce, 1,507 sqft, Sat 1-1.30pm, Kelly Bradshaw Dalton 01 8040500

50 Clonliffe Gardens, Drumcondra, €360,000

Three-bedroom tce, 1,206 sqft, Sat 3-3.30pm, Kelly Bradshaw Dalton 01 8040500

6 Carlingford Road, Drumcondra, €450,000

Two-bedroom tce, 1,045 sqft, Sat 4-4.30pm, Kelly Bradshaw Dalton 01 8040500

DUBLIN 11

34B Willow Park Crescent, Glasnevin, €325,000

Two-bedroom det, 848 sqft, Sat 10-10.30am, Kelly Bradshaw Dalton 01 8040500

14 Finglaswood Road, Finglas, €325,000

Three-bedroom semi, 1,356 sqft, Sat 11-11.30am, Kelly Bradshaw Dalton 01 8040500

157 Glasnevin Avenue, Glasnevin, €425,000

Three-bedroom semi, 848 sqft, Sat 12-12.30pm, Kelly Bradshaw Dalton 01 8040500

12 Clonmel Road, Glasnevin, €545,000

Three-bedroom semi, 1,976 sqft, Sat 2.30-3pm, Kelly Bradshaw Dalton 01 8040500

The following Sherry FitzGerald properties are on view tomorrow, Saturday 3, but strictly by appointment only.

DUBLIN 6

19 Cowper Village, Cowper Downs, Rathmines, €495,000

Two-bedroom tce, 646 sqft, Sherry FitzGerald 01 4981454 rathmines@sherryfitz.ie

Apt 3, 37 Leinster Square, Rathmines, €395,000

Two-bedroom apt, 592 sqft, Sherry FitzGerald 01 4981454 rathmines@sherryfitz.ie

DUBLIN 18

8 Carraig Glen, Cabinteely, €925,000

Five-bedroom det, 2,120 sqft, Sherry FitzGerald 01 2894386

53 Glencairn Rise, The Gallops, Leopardstown, €595,000

Three-bedroom semi, 1,389 sqft, Sherry FitzGerald 01 2894386

35 Glencairn Walk, The Gallops, Leopardstown, €495,000

Three-bedroom semi, 950 sqft, Sherry FitzGerald 01 2894386

26 Glencairn Crescent, The Gallops, Leopardstown, €525,000

Three-bedroom semi, 1,184 sqft, Sherry FitzGerald 01 2894386

4 Thornberry Drive, Belmont, Stepaside, €485,000

Three-bedroom semi, 1,068 sqft, Sherry FitzGerald 01 2894386

The following DNG properties are available for virtual viewing.

DUBLIN 15

4 St Mochta's Road, Clonsilla, €335,000

Three-bedroom semi, 969 sqft, DNG 01 8202800; https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=FBVYxRNQjEx

10 Station Court Way, Clonsilla, €235,000

Two-bedroom apt, 732 sqft, DNG 01 8202800

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=WscNurFT9r5

52 Diswellstown Way, Hamilton Park, Castleknock, €535,000

Four-bedroom semi, 1,550sqft, DNG 01 8202800

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=Hk7gbH66oDX

Listed below is a selection of the properties available to view via video on the Lisney Ireland YouTube page.

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCRgZaRKpU2ABgjdgeSrpx1A?view_as=subscriber

DUBLIN 4

2 Homelee, off Serpentine Avenue, Sandymount, €1.595m

Four-bedroom period semi, 2,927 sqft, Lisney 01 6624511

76 The Clayton, The Gasworks, €325,000

One-bedroom apt, 538 sqft, Lisney 01 6624511

25 Strand Road, Sandymount, €895,000

Five-bedroom period tce, 2,507 sqft, Lisney 01 6624511

36 Merlyn Road, Ballsbridge, €1.15m

Three-bedroom semi, 2,185 sqft, Lisney 01 6624511

41 St Alban's Park, Sandymount, €995,000

Three-bedroom semi, 1,593 sqft, Lisney 01 6624511

8 Shrewsbury Park, Ballsbridge, €1.595m

Four-bedroom det, 2,260 sqft, Lisney 01 6624511

DUBLIN 6

27 Wasdale Park, Terenure, €975,000

Five-bedroom semi, 1,927 sqft, Lisney 01 4924670

3 Oaklands Terrace, Rathgar, €650,000

Three-bedroom tce, 904 sqft, Lisney 01 4924670

DUBLIN 6W

322 Lower Kimmage Road, €495,000

Three-bedroom tce, Lisney 01 4924670

297 Kimmage Road Lower, Kimmage, €630,000

Three-bedroom end of tce, 1,184 sqft, Lisney 01 4924670

6 Thorncliffe Park, Orwell Road, Rathgar, €995,000

Four-bedroom semi, 1,722 sqft, Lisney 01 4924670

DUBLIN 8

4 Clanbrassil Terrace, €395,000

Two-bedroom tce, 790 sqft, Lisney 01 6382700

DUBLIN 12

51 Kimmage Road West, Kimmage, €675,000

Four-bedroom semi, 1,722 sqft, Lisney 01 4924670

DUBLIN 18

2 Joyce Avenue, Foxrock, €850,000

Five-bedroom det bungalow, 2,228 sqft, Lisney 01 2806820

CO DUBLIN

Summerhill, 35a Carrickbrack Road, Baily, Howth, €1.8m

Five-bedroom det, 2,960 sqft, Lisney 01 8536016

30 Temple Park Avenue, Blackrock, €2.25m

Five-bed det, 3,832 sqft, Lisney 01 2851005

Camelot, Victoria Road, Killiney, €1.25m

Three-bedroom det, 1,655 sqft, Lisney 01 2851005

43 Brooklawn Avenue, Blackrock, €495,000

Three-bedroom end of tce, 883 sqft, Lisney 01 2806820

3 Haddington Lawn, Glenageary, €850,000

Five-bedroom det, 1,851 sqft, Lisney 01 2851005

40 Mapas Road, Dalkey, €895,000

Four-bedroom semi, 1,615 sqft, Lisney 01 2851005

Burnham, 1 Pakenham Road, Monkstown, €1.5m

Four-bedroom period end of tce, 2,314 sqft, Lisney 01 2851005

