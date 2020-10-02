Homes On View

| 8.7°C Dublin
The following Kelly Bradshaw Dalton properties are on open view tomorrow at the times listed but strictly by appointment only.
DUBLIN 1
41 Belvidere Road, Dorset Street, €445,000
Three-bedroom tce, 1,238 sqft, Sat 2-2.30pm, Kelly Bradshaw Dalton 01 8040500
DUBLIN 9
41 Walsh Road, Drumcondra, €375,000
Three-bedroom tce, 917 sqft, Sat 10-10.30am, Kelly Bradshaw Dalton 01 8040500
15 College Manor, Drumcondra, €395,000
Three-bedroom tce, 904 sqft, Sat 11-11.30am, Kelly Bradshaw Dalton 01 8040500
139 Grace Park Heights, Drumcondra, €495,000
Four-bedroom tce, 1,507 sqft, Sat 1-1.30pm, Kelly Bradshaw Dalton 01 8040500
50 Clonliffe Gardens, Drumcondra, €360,000
Three-bedroom tce, 1,206 sqft, Sat 3-3.30pm, Kelly Bradshaw Dalton 01 8040500
6 Carlingford Road, Drumcondra, €450,000
Two-bedroom tce, 1,045 sqft, Sat 4-4.30pm, Kelly Bradshaw Dalton 01 8040500
DUBLIN 11
34B Willow Park Crescent, Glasnevin, €325,000
Two-bedroom det, 848 sqft, Sat 10-10.30am, Kelly Bradshaw Dalton 01 8040500
14 Finglaswood Road, Finglas, €325,000
Three-bedroom semi, 1,356 sqft, Sat 11-11.30am, Kelly Bradshaw Dalton 01 8040500
157 Glasnevin Avenue, Glasnevin, €425,000
Three-bedroom semi, 848 sqft, Sat 12-12.30pm, Kelly Bradshaw Dalton 01 8040500
12 Clonmel Road, Glasnevin, €545,000
Three-bedroom semi, 1,976 sqft, Sat 2.30-3pm, Kelly Bradshaw Dalton 01 8040500
The following Sherry FitzGerald properties are on view tomorrow, Saturday 3, but strictly by appointment only.
DUBLIN 6
19 Cowper Village, Cowper Downs, Rathmines, €495,000
Two-bedroom tce, 646 sqft, Sherry FitzGerald 01 4981454 rathmines@sherryfitz.ie
Apt 3, 37 Leinster Square, Rathmines, €395,000
Two-bedroom apt, 592 sqft, Sherry FitzGerald 01 4981454 rathmines@sherryfitz.ie
DUBLIN 18
8 Carraig Glen, Cabinteely, €925,000
Five-bedroom det, 2,120 sqft, Sherry FitzGerald 01 2894386
53 Glencairn Rise, The Gallops, Leopardstown, €595,000
Three-bedroom semi, 1,389 sqft, Sherry FitzGerald 01 2894386
35 Glencairn Walk, The Gallops, Leopardstown, €495,000
Three-bedroom semi, 950 sqft, Sherry FitzGerald 01 2894386
26 Glencairn Crescent, The Gallops, Leopardstown, €525,000
Three-bedroom semi, 1,184 sqft, Sherry FitzGerald 01 2894386
4 Thornberry Drive, Belmont, Stepaside, €485,000
Three-bedroom semi, 1,068 sqft, Sherry FitzGerald 01 2894386
The following DNG properties are available for virtual viewing.
DUBLIN 15
4 St Mochta's Road, Clonsilla, €335,000
Three-bedroom semi, 969 sqft, DNG 01 8202800; https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=FBVYxRNQjEx
10 Station Court Way, Clonsilla, €235,000
Two-bedroom apt, 732 sqft, DNG 01 8202800
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=WscNurFT9r5
52 Diswellstown Way, Hamilton Park, Castleknock, €535,000
Four-bedroom semi, 1,550sqft, DNG 01 8202800
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=Hk7gbH66oDX
Listed below is a selection of the properties available to view via video on the Lisney Ireland YouTube page.
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCRgZaRKpU2ABgjdgeSrpx1A?view_as=subscriber
DUBLIN 4
2 Homelee, off Serpentine Avenue, Sandymount, €1.595m
Four-bedroom period semi, 2,927 sqft, Lisney 01 6624511
76 The Clayton, The Gasworks, €325,000
One-bedroom apt, 538 sqft, Lisney 01 6624511
25 Strand Road, Sandymount, €895,000
Five-bedroom period tce, 2,507 sqft, Lisney 01 6624511
36 Merlyn Road, Ballsbridge, €1.15m
Three-bedroom semi, 2,185 sqft, Lisney 01 6624511
41 St Alban's Park, Sandymount, €995,000
Three-bedroom semi, 1,593 sqft, Lisney 01 6624511
8 Shrewsbury Park, Ballsbridge, €1.595m
Four-bedroom det, 2,260 sqft, Lisney 01 6624511
DUBLIN 6
27 Wasdale Park, Terenure, €975,000
Five-bedroom semi, 1,927 sqft, Lisney 01 4924670
3 Oaklands Terrace, Rathgar, €650,000
Three-bedroom tce, 904 sqft, Lisney 01 4924670
DUBLIN 6W
322 Lower Kimmage Road, €495,000
Three-bedroom tce, Lisney 01 4924670
297 Kimmage Road Lower, Kimmage, €630,000
Three-bedroom end of tce, 1,184 sqft, Lisney 01 4924670
6 Thorncliffe Park, Orwell Road, Rathgar, €995,000
Four-bedroom semi, 1,722 sqft, Lisney 01 4924670
DUBLIN 8
4 Clanbrassil Terrace, €395,000
Two-bedroom tce, 790 sqft, Lisney 01 6382700
DUBLIN 12
51 Kimmage Road West, Kimmage, €675,000
Four-bedroom semi, 1,722 sqft, Lisney 01 4924670
DUBLIN 18
2 Joyce Avenue, Foxrock, €850,000
Five-bedroom det bungalow, 2,228 sqft, Lisney 01 2806820
CO DUBLIN
Summerhill, 35a Carrickbrack Road, Baily, Howth, €1.8m
Five-bedroom det, 2,960 sqft, Lisney 01 8536016
30 Temple Park Avenue, Blackrock, €2.25m
Five-bed det, 3,832 sqft, Lisney 01 2851005
Camelot, Victoria Road, Killiney, €1.25m
Three-bedroom det, 1,655 sqft, Lisney 01 2851005
43 Brooklawn Avenue, Blackrock, €495,000
Three-bedroom end of tce, 883 sqft, Lisney 01 2806820
3 Haddington Lawn, Glenageary, €850,000
Five-bedroom det, 1,851 sqft, Lisney 01 2851005
40 Mapas Road, Dalkey, €895,000
Four-bedroom semi, 1,615 sqft, Lisney 01 2851005
Burnham, 1 Pakenham Road, Monkstown, €1.5m
Four-bedroom period end of tce, 2,314 sqft, Lisney 01 2851005
