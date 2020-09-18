Homes On View

| 11.3°C Dublin
The following Kelly Bradshaw Dalton properties are on open view tomorrow at the times listed but strictly by appointment only.
DUBLIN 3
17 Crescent Gardens, East Wall, €475,000
Four-bedroom tce, 1,302 sqft, Sat 12-12.30pm, Kelly Bradshaw Dalton 01 8040500
7 Seapark Drive, Clontarf, €575,000
Two-bedroom tce, 1,063 sqft, Sat 3-3.30pm, Kelly Bradshaw Dalton 01 8040500
DUBLIN 9
41 Walsh Road, Drumcondra, €375,000
Three-bedroom tce, 917 sqft, Sat 10-10.30am, Kelly Bradshaw Dalton 01 8040500
50 Clonliffe Gardens, Drumcondra, €360,000
Three-bedroom tce, 1,206 sqft, Sat 12-12.30pm, Kelly Bradshaw Dalton 01 8040500
391 Collinswood, Collins Avenue, €375,000
Three-bedroom semi, 970 sqft, Sat 1-1.30pm, Kelly Bradshaw Dalton 01 8040500
3 Fairfield Road, Glasnevin, €495,000
Three-bedroom semi, 1,076 sqft, Sat 1-1.30pm, Kelly Bradshaw Dalton 01 8040500
139 Grace Park Heights, Drumcondra, €495,000
Four-bedroom tce, 1,507 sqft, Sat 2-2.30pm, Kelly Bradshaw Dalton 01 8040500
47 Glenaan Road, Whitehall, €345,000
Two-bedroom tce, 980 sqft, Sat 2-2.30pm, Kelly Bradshaw Dalton, 01 8040500
6 Carlingford Road, Drumcondra, €475,000
Two-bedroom tce, 1,045 sqft, Sat 4-4.30pm, Kelly Bradshaw Dalton 01 8040500
The following Sherry FitzGerald properties are on view tomorrow, Saturday 19, but strictly by appointment only.
DUBLIN 3
43 Russell Avenue, Drumcondra, €450,000
Two-bedroom tce, 1,012 sqft, Sherry FitzGerald 01 8373737
DUBLIN 6
44 Portobello Harbour, Grove Road, Rathmines, €380,000
Two-bedroom duplex, 719 sqft, Sherry FitzGerald 01 4981454 rathmines@sherryfitz.ie
7 Emmet Street, Harold's Cross, €475,000
Two-bedroom cottage, 764 sqft, Sherry FitzGerald 01 4981454 rathmines@sherryfitz.ie
DUBLIN 7
26 Primrose Street, Broadstone, €395,000
Two-bedroom tce, 700 sqft, Sherry FitzGerald 01 8373737
DUBLIN 9
17 St Brigid's Road Upper, Drumcondra, €595,000
Three-bedroom tce, 1,152 sqft, Sherry FitzGerald 01 8373737
12 Arran Road, Drumcondra, €595,000
Three-bedroom tce, 1,281 sqft, Sherry FitzGerald 01 8373737
10 Dargle Road, Drumcondra, €645,000
Three-bedroom tce, 1,206 sqft, Sherry FitzGerald 01 8373737
DUBLIN 18
5 Moss Cottages, Kilternan, €475,000
Three-bedroom bungalow, 1,000 sqft, Sherry FitzGerald 01 2894386
35 Glencairn Walk, The Gallops, Leopardstown, €495,000
Three-bedroom semi, 950 sqft, Sherry FitzGerald 01 2894386
The following DNG properties are on view tomorrow, Saturday 19, but strictly by appointment only.
DUBLIN 7
31 Glasnevin Woods, Glasnevin €295,000
Two-bedroom end of tce, 786 sqft, DNG 01 8300989
23 Kinvara Road, Navan Road, €395,000
Three-bedroom tce, 1,400 sqft, DNG 01 8300989
48 Shandon Mill, Phibsborough, €295,000
Two-bedroom duplex, 636 sqft, DNG 01 8300989
DUBLIN 9
8 Wellpark Avenue, Drumcondra, €645,000
Three-bedroom tce, 1,055 sqft, DNG 01 8300989
1 Iona Crescent, Glasnevin, €1.1m
Five-bedroom det, 1,800 sqft, DNG 01 8300989
63 Upper Drumcondra Road, Drumcondra, €1.175m
Four-bedroom tce, 2,476 sqft, DNG 01 8300989
The following DNG properties are available for virtual viewing.
DUBLIN 5
51 Kilmore Close, Artane, €335,000
Three-bedroom semi, 1,023 sqft, DNG 01 8310300
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=55KVf1mwUUy
2 Ennel Drive, Artane, €320,000
Two-bedroom tce, 818 sqft, DNG 01 8310300
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=yjexgfsvWnR
DUBLIN 15
14 Bellgree Drive, Tyrrelstown, €230,000
Two-bedroom tce, 700 sqft, DNG 01 8202800
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=KnZDDH6pZt5
1 Windermere, Clonsilla, €350,000
Four-bedroom semi, 1,292 sqft, DNG 01 8202800
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=zRf4XXEuSDR
Listed below is a selection of the properties available to view via video on the Lisney Ireland YouTube page.
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCRgZaRKpU2ABgjdgeSrpx1A?view_as=subscriber
DUBLIN 4
2a Herbert Avenue, Ballsbridge, €825,000
Three-bedroom det, 1,528 sqft, Lisney 01 6382700
18 Nutley Road, Donnybrook, €1.55m
Five-bedroom semi, 2,507 sqft, Lisney 01 6382700
DUBLIN 6
3 Oaklands Terrace, Rathgar, €650,000
Three-bedroom tce, 904 sqft, Lisney 01 4924670
DUBLIN 8
4 Clanbrassil Terrace, €395,000
Two-bedroom tce, 790 sqft, Lisney 01 6382700
6 Kevin's Place, Donovan's Lane, Blackpitts, €695,000
Three-bedroom tce, 1,507 sqft, Lisney 01 6382700
DUBLIN 6W
51 Kimmage Road West, Kimmage, €675,000
Four-bedroom semi, 1,722 sqft, Lisney 01 4924670
297 Kimmage Road Lower, Kimmage, €630,000
Three-bedroom end of tce, 1,184 sqft, Lisney 01 4924670
DUBLIN 14
6 Thorncliffe Park, Orwell Road, Rathgar, €995,000
Four-bedroom semi, 1,722 sqft, Lisney 01 4924670
DUBLIN 18
Eden, Gordon Avenue, Foxrock, €1.35m
Four-bedroom det, 2,034 sqft, Lisney 01 2806820
Hermitage, Westminster Road, Foxrock, €3.795m
Five-bedroom period det, 4,844 sqft, Lisney 01 2806820
CO DUBLIN
Camelot, Victoria Road, Killiney, €1.25m
Three-bedroom det, 1,655 sqft, Lisney 01 2851005
43 Brooklawn Avenue, Blackrock, €495,000
Three-bedroom end of tce, 883 sqft, Lisney 01 2806820
3 Haddington Lawn, Glenageary, €850,000
Five-bedroom det, 1,851 sqft, Lisney 01 2851005
40 Mapas Road, Dalkey, €895,000
Five-bedroom semi, 1,615 sqft, Lisney 01 2851005
Burnham, 1 Pakenham Road, Monkstown, €1.5m
Four-bedroom period end of tce, 2,314 sqft, Lisney 01 2851005
1 Saint Helier's Copse, Stillorgan Park, €495,000
Two-bedroom end of tce, 829 sqft, Lisney 01 2806820
15 Vesey Mews, Dun Laoghaire, €850,000
Three-bedroom mews, 1,668 sqft, Lisney 01 2806820
The Birches, Meagan's Lane, Crooksling, Saggart, €795,000
Three-bedroom det, 1,647 sqft, Lisney 01 4924670
13 Waltham Terrace, Blackrock, €1.195m
Three-bedroom period semi, 1,410 sqft, Lisney 01 2806820
21 Carysfort Woods, Blackrock, €695,000
Four-bedroom semi, 1,259 sqft, Lisney 01 2806820
