Homes On View

The following Kelly Bradshaw Dalton properties are on open view tomorrow at the times listed but strictly by appointment only.

DUBLIN 3

17 Crescent Gardens, East Wall, €475,000

Four-bedroom tce, 1,302 sqft, Sat 12-12.30pm, Kelly Bradshaw Dalton 01 8040500

7 Seapark Drive, Clontarf, €575,000

Two-bedroom tce, 1,063 sqft, Sat 3-3.30pm, Kelly Bradshaw Dalton 01 8040500

DUBLIN 9

41 Walsh Road, Drumcondra, €375,000

Three-bedroom tce, 917 sqft, Sat 10-10.30am, Kelly Bradshaw Dalton 01 8040500

50 Clonliffe Gardens, Drumcondra, €360,000

Three-bedroom tce, 1,206 sqft, Sat 12-12.30pm, Kelly Bradshaw Dalton 01 8040500

391 Collinswood, Collins Avenue, €375,000

Three-bedroom semi, 970 sqft, Sat 1-1.30pm, Kelly Bradshaw Dalton 01 8040500

3 Fairfield Road, Glasnevin, €495,000

Three-bedroom semi, 1,076 sqft, Sat 1-1.30pm, Kelly Bradshaw Dalton 01 8040500

139 Grace Park Heights, Drumcondra, €495,000

Four-bedroom tce, 1,507 sqft, Sat 2-2.30pm, Kelly Bradshaw Dalton 01 8040500

47 Glenaan Road, Whitehall, €345,000

Two-bedroom tce, 980 sqft, Sat 2-2.30pm, Kelly Bradshaw Dalton, 01 8040500

6 Carlingford Road, Drumcondra, €475,000

Two-bedroom tce, 1,045 sqft, Sat 4-4.30pm, Kelly Bradshaw Dalton 01 8040500

The following Sherry FitzGerald properties are on view tomorrow, Saturday 19, but strictly by appointment only.

DUBLIN 3

43 Russell Avenue, Drumcondra, €450,000

Two-bedroom tce, 1,012 sqft, Sherry FitzGerald 01 8373737

DUBLIN 6

44 Portobello Harbour, Grove Road, Rathmines, €380,000

Two-bedroom duplex, 719 sqft, Sherry FitzGerald 01 4981454 rathmines@sherryfitz.ie

7 Emmet Street, Harold's Cross, €475,000

Two-bedroom cottage, 764 sqft, Sherry FitzGerald 01 4981454 rathmines@sherryfitz.ie

DUBLIN 7

26 Primrose Street, Broadstone, €395,000

Two-bedroom tce, 700 sqft, Sherry FitzGerald 01 8373737

DUBLIN 9

17 St Brigid's Road Upper, Drumcondra, €595,000

Three-bedroom tce, 1,152 sqft, Sherry FitzGerald 01 8373737

12 Arran Road, Drumcondra, €595,000

Three-bedroom tce, 1,281 sqft, Sherry FitzGerald 01 8373737

10 Dargle Road, Drumcondra, €645,000

Three-bedroom tce, 1,206 sqft, Sherry FitzGerald 01 8373737

DUBLIN 18

5 Moss Cottages, Kilternan, €475,000

Three-bedroom bungalow, 1,000 sqft, Sherry FitzGerald 01 2894386

35 Glencairn Walk, The Gallops, Leopardstown, €495,000

Three-bedroom semi, 950 sqft, Sherry FitzGerald 01 2894386

The following DNG properties are on view tomorrow, Saturday 19, but strictly by appointment only.

DUBLIN 7

31 Glasnevin Woods, Glasnevin €295,000

Two-bedroom end of tce, 786 sqft, DNG 01 8300989

23 Kinvara Road, Navan Road, €395,000

Three-bedroom tce, 1,400 sqft, DNG 01 8300989

48 Shandon Mill, Phibsborough, €295,000

Two-bedroom duplex, 636 sqft, DNG 01 8300989

DUBLIN 9

8 Wellpark Avenue, Drumcondra, €645,000

Three-bedroom tce, 1,055 sqft, DNG 01 8300989

1 Iona Crescent, Glasnevin, €1.1m

Five-bedroom det, 1,800 sqft, DNG 01 8300989

63 Upper Drumcondra Road, Drumcondra, €1.175m

Four-bedroom tce, 2,476 sqft, DNG 01 8300989

The following DNG properties are available for virtual viewing.

DUBLIN 5

51 Kilmore Close, Artane, €335,000

Three-bedroom semi, 1,023 sqft, DNG 01 8310300

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=55KVf1mwUUy

2 Ennel Drive, Artane, €320,000

Two-bedroom tce, 818 sqft, DNG 01 8310300

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=yjexgfsvWnR

DUBLIN 15

14 Bellgree Drive, Tyrrelstown, €230,000

Two-bedroom tce, 700 sqft, DNG 01 8202800

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=KnZDDH6pZt5

1 Windermere, Clonsilla, €350,000

Four-bedroom semi, 1,292 sqft, DNG 01 8202800

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=zRf4XXEuSDR

Listed below is a selection of the properties available to view via video on the Lisney Ireland YouTube page.

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCRgZaRKpU2ABgjdgeSrpx1A?view_as=subscriber

DUBLIN 4

2a Herbert Avenue, Ballsbridge, €825,000

Three-bedroom det, 1,528 sqft, Lisney 01 6382700

18 Nutley Road, Donnybrook, €1.55m

Five-bedroom semi, 2,507 sqft, Lisney 01 6382700

DUBLIN 6

3 Oaklands Terrace, Rathgar, €650,000

Three-bedroom tce, 904 sqft, Lisney 01 4924670

DUBLIN 8

4 Clanbrassil Terrace, €395,000

Two-bedroom tce, 790 sqft, Lisney 01 6382700

6 Kevin's Place, Donovan's Lane, Blackpitts, €695,000

Three-bedroom tce, 1,507 sqft, Lisney 01 6382700

DUBLIN 6W

51 Kimmage Road West, Kimmage, €675,000

Four-bedroom semi, 1,722 sqft, Lisney 01 4924670

297 Kimmage Road Lower, Kimmage, €630,000

Three-bedroom end of tce, 1,184 sqft, Lisney 01 4924670

DUBLIN 14

6 Thorncliffe Park, Orwell Road, Rathgar, €995,000

Four-bedroom semi, 1,722 sqft, Lisney 01 4924670

DUBLIN 18

Eden, Gordon Avenue, Foxrock, €1.35m

Four-bedroom det, 2,034 sqft, Lisney 01 2806820

Hermitage, Westminster Road, Foxrock, €3.795m

Five-bedroom period det, 4,844 sqft, Lisney 01 2806820

CO DUBLIN

Camelot, Victoria Road, Killiney, €1.25m

Three-bedroom det, 1,655 sqft, Lisney 01 2851005

43 Brooklawn Avenue, Blackrock, €495,000

Three-bedroom end of tce, 883 sqft, Lisney 01 2806820

3 Haddington Lawn, Glenageary, €850,000

Five-bedroom det, 1,851 sqft, Lisney 01 2851005

40 Mapas Road, Dalkey, €895,000

Five-bedroom semi, 1,615 sqft, Lisney 01 2851005

Burnham, 1 Pakenham Road, Monkstown, €1.5m

Four-bedroom period end of tce, 2,314 sqft, Lisney 01 2851005

1 Saint Helier's Copse, Stillorgan Park, €495,000

Two-bedroom end of tce, 829 sqft, Lisney 01 2806820

15 Vesey Mews, Dun Laoghaire, €850,000

Three-bedroom mews, 1,668 sqft, Lisney 01 2806820

The Birches, Meagan's Lane, Crooksling, Saggart, €795,000

Three-bedroom det, 1,647 sqft, Lisney 01 4924670

13 Waltham Terrace, Blackrock, €1.195m

Three-bedroom period semi, 1,410 sqft, Lisney 01 2806820

21 Carysfort Woods, Blackrock, €695,000

Four-bedroom semi, 1,259 sqft, Lisney 01 2806820

