Homes On View

Three-bed terrace at 4 Whitworth Place, Drumcondra is on the market for €725,000

The following Sherry FitzGerald properties are on view at the times listed, but strictly by appointment only.

DUBLIN 7

45 Fontenoy Street, Phibsborough, €550,000

Three-bedroom tce, 990 sqft, Sherry FitzGerald 01 8373737

26 Primrose Street, Broadstone, €395,000

Two-bedroom tce, 700 sqft, Sherry FitzGerald 01 8373737

DUBLIN 9

17 St Brigid's Road Upper, Drumcondra, €595,000

Three-bedroom tce, 1,152 sqft, Sherry FitzGerald 01 8373737

1a St Brigid's Road Lower, Drumcondra, €395,000

Two-bedroom end of tce, 797 sqft, Sherry FitzGerald 01 8373737

Three-bed terrace at 4 Whitworth Place, Drumcondra is on the market for €725,000

4 Whitworth Place, Drumcondra, €725,000

Three-bedroom tce, 1,722 sqft, Sherry FitzGerald 01 8373737

DUBLIN 11

25 Wadelai Green, Glasnevin, €475,000

Three-bedroom semi, 1,076 sqft, Sherry FitzGerald 01 8373737

DUBLIN 18

4 Parc Na Silla Avenue, Loughlinstown, €525,000

Three-bedroom semi, 1,238 sqft, Sherry FitzGerald 01 2894386

6 Wayside Cottages, Kilternan, €595,000

Three-bedroom semi, 1,630 sqft, Sherry FitzGerald 01 2894386

16 Stepaside Park, Stepaside, €950,000

Five-bedroom det, 2,968 sqft, Sherry FitzGerald 01 2894386

The following Kelly Bradshaw Dalton properties are on open view tomorrow at the times listed but strictly by appointment only.

DUBLIN 3

15 Strandville House, Strandville Avenue, Clontarf, €350,000

Two-bedroom apt, 780 sqft, Sat 12-12.30pm, Kelly Bradshaw Dalton 01 8040500

7 Seapark Drive, Clontarf, €575,000

Two-bedroom tce, 1,063, Sat 1-1.30pm, Kelly Bradshaw Dalton 01 8040500

DUBLIN 9

391 Collinswood, Collins Avenue, €395,000

Three-bedroom semi, 970 sqft, Sat 11-11.30am, Kelly Bradshaw Dalton 01 8040500

47 Glenaan Road, Whitehall, €345,000

Two-bedroom tce, 980 sqft, Sat 12-12.30pm, Kelly Bradshaw Dalton, 01 8040500

3 Fairfield Road, Glasnevin, €495,000

Three-bedroom semi, 1,076 sqft, Sat 1-1.30pm, Kelly Bradshaw Dalton 01 8040500

84 Botanic Road, Glasnevin, €725,000

Four-bedroom tce, 1,711 sqft, Sat 2-2.30pm, Kelly Bradshaw Dalton 01 8040500

Apt 112, Corn Mill, Distillery Road, Drumcondra, €325,000

Two-bedroom apt, 775 sqft, Sat 2-2.30pm, Kelly Bradshaw Dalton 01 8040500

6 Carlingford Road, Drumcondra, €475,000

Two-bedroom tce, 1,045 sqft, Sat 3-3.30pm, Kelly Bradshaw Dalton 01 8040500

11 Goose Green Court, Grace Park Road, Drumcondra, €525,000

Three-bedroom semi, 1,241 sqft, Sat 3-3.30pm, Kelly Bradshaw Dalton 01 8040500

139 Grace Park Heights, Drumcondra, €495,000

Four-bedroom tce, 1,507 sqft, Sat 4-4.30pm, Kelly Bradshaw Dalton 01 8040500

The following DNG properties are available for virtual viewing.

DUBLIN 5

3 Ennafort Road, Raheny, €575,000

Four-bedroom semi, 1,700 sqft, DNG 01 8310300

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=ybi4CiYi8nU

41 Brookwood Crescent, Artane, €445,000

Three-bedroom semi, 1,432 sqft, DNG 01 8310300

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=LgZuMZPgan6

DUBLIN 13

3 Foxhill Avenue, Ayrfield, €330,000

Three-bedroom semi, 969 sqft, DNG 01 8310300

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=jXP28idjsiD

DUBLIN 15

12 Springlawn Close, Blanchardstown, €395,000

Four-bedroom semi, 1,506 sqft, DNG 01 8202800

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=EWZ5qxYxqJd

CO DUBLIN

21 Glenart Avenue, Blackrock, €1.1m

Five-bedroom det, 1,700 sqft, DNG 01 2832700

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=iqYZRPDCiVb

The following is a selection of the properties available to view via video on the Lisney Ireland YouTube page.

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCRgZaRKpU2ABgjdgeSrpx1A?view_as=subscriber

DUBLIN 6W

297 Kimmage Road Lower, Kimmage, €630,000

Three-bedroom end of tce, 1,184 sqft, Lisney 01 4924670

DUBLIN 18

Eden, Gordon Avenue, Foxrock, €1.35m

Four-bedroom det, 2,034 sqft, Lisney 01 2806820

Hermitage, Westminster Road, Foxrock, €3.795m

Five-bedroom period det, 4,844 sqft, Lisney 01 2806820

CO DUBLIN

3 Haddington Lawn, Glenageary, €850,000

Five-bedroom det, 1,851 sqft, Lisney 01 2851005

40 Mapas Road, Dalkey, €895,000

Five-bedroom semi, 1,615 sqft, Lisney 01 2851005

Burnham, 1 Pakenham Road, Monkstown, €1.5m

Four-bedroom period end of tce, 2,314 sqft, Lisney 01 2851005

1 Saint Helier's Copse, Stillorgan Park, €495,000

Two-bedroom end of tce, 829 sqft, Lisney 01 2806820

15 Vesey Mews, Dun Laoghaire, €850,000

Three-bedroom mews, 1,668 sqft, Lisney 01 2806820

The Birches, Meagan's Lane, Crooksling, Saggart, €795,000

Three-bedroom det, 1,647 sqft, Lisney 01 4924670

13 Waltham Terrace, Blackrock, €1.195m

Three-bedroom period semi, 1,410 sqft, Lisney 01 2806820

21 Carysfort Woods, Blackrock, €695,000

Four-bedroom semi, 1,259 sqft, Lisney 01 2806820

44 Woodlands Avenue, Dun Laoghaire, €495,000

Three-bedroom semi, 1,248 sqft, Lisney 01 2851005

9 Library Road, Dun Laoghaire, €495,000

Two-bedroom tce, 850 sqft, Lisney 01 2851005

