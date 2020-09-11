Homes On View

| 12.3°C Dublin
The following Sherry FitzGerald properties are on view at the times listed, but strictly by appointment only.
DUBLIN 7
45 Fontenoy Street, Phibsborough, €550,000
Three-bedroom tce, 990 sqft, Sherry FitzGerald 01 8373737
26 Primrose Street, Broadstone, €395,000
Two-bedroom tce, 700 sqft, Sherry FitzGerald 01 8373737
DUBLIN 9
17 St Brigid's Road Upper, Drumcondra, €595,000
Three-bedroom tce, 1,152 sqft, Sherry FitzGerald 01 8373737
1a St Brigid's Road Lower, Drumcondra, €395,000
Two-bedroom end of tce, 797 sqft, Sherry FitzGerald 01 8373737
4 Whitworth Place, Drumcondra, €725,000
Three-bedroom tce, 1,722 sqft, Sherry FitzGerald 01 8373737
DUBLIN 11
25 Wadelai Green, Glasnevin, €475,000
Three-bedroom semi, 1,076 sqft, Sherry FitzGerald 01 8373737
DUBLIN 18
4 Parc Na Silla Avenue, Loughlinstown, €525,000
Three-bedroom semi, 1,238 sqft, Sherry FitzGerald 01 2894386
6 Wayside Cottages, Kilternan, €595,000
Three-bedroom semi, 1,630 sqft, Sherry FitzGerald 01 2894386
16 Stepaside Park, Stepaside, €950,000
Five-bedroom det, 2,968 sqft, Sherry FitzGerald 01 2894386
The following Kelly Bradshaw Dalton properties are on open view tomorrow at the times listed but strictly by appointment only.
DUBLIN 3
15 Strandville House, Strandville Avenue, Clontarf, €350,000
Two-bedroom apt, 780 sqft, Sat 12-12.30pm, Kelly Bradshaw Dalton 01 8040500
7 Seapark Drive, Clontarf, €575,000
Two-bedroom tce, 1,063, Sat 1-1.30pm, Kelly Bradshaw Dalton 01 8040500
DUBLIN 9
391 Collinswood, Collins Avenue, €395,000
Three-bedroom semi, 970 sqft, Sat 11-11.30am, Kelly Bradshaw Dalton 01 8040500
47 Glenaan Road, Whitehall, €345,000
Two-bedroom tce, 980 sqft, Sat 12-12.30pm, Kelly Bradshaw Dalton, 01 8040500
3 Fairfield Road, Glasnevin, €495,000
Three-bedroom semi, 1,076 sqft, Sat 1-1.30pm, Kelly Bradshaw Dalton 01 8040500
84 Botanic Road, Glasnevin, €725,000
Four-bedroom tce, 1,711 sqft, Sat 2-2.30pm, Kelly Bradshaw Dalton 01 8040500
Apt 112, Corn Mill, Distillery Road, Drumcondra, €325,000
Two-bedroom apt, 775 sqft, Sat 2-2.30pm, Kelly Bradshaw Dalton 01 8040500
6 Carlingford Road, Drumcondra, €475,000
Two-bedroom tce, 1,045 sqft, Sat 3-3.30pm, Kelly Bradshaw Dalton 01 8040500
11 Goose Green Court, Grace Park Road, Drumcondra, €525,000
Three-bedroom semi, 1,241 sqft, Sat 3-3.30pm, Kelly Bradshaw Dalton 01 8040500
139 Grace Park Heights, Drumcondra, €495,000
Four-bedroom tce, 1,507 sqft, Sat 4-4.30pm, Kelly Bradshaw Dalton 01 8040500
The following DNG properties are available for virtual viewing.
DUBLIN 5
3 Ennafort Road, Raheny, €575,000
Four-bedroom semi, 1,700 sqft, DNG 01 8310300
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=ybi4CiYi8nU
41 Brookwood Crescent, Artane, €445,000
Three-bedroom semi, 1,432 sqft, DNG 01 8310300
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=LgZuMZPgan6
DUBLIN 13
3 Foxhill Avenue, Ayrfield, €330,000
Three-bedroom semi, 969 sqft, DNG 01 8310300
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=jXP28idjsiD
DUBLIN 15
12 Springlawn Close, Blanchardstown, €395,000
Four-bedroom semi, 1,506 sqft, DNG 01 8202800
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=EWZ5qxYxqJd
CO DUBLIN
21 Glenart Avenue, Blackrock, €1.1m
Five-bedroom det, 1,700 sqft, DNG 01 2832700
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=iqYZRPDCiVb
The following is a selection of the properties available to view via video on the Lisney Ireland YouTube page.
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCRgZaRKpU2ABgjdgeSrpx1A?view_as=subscriber
DUBLIN 6W
297 Kimmage Road Lower, Kimmage, €630,000
Three-bedroom end of tce, 1,184 sqft, Lisney 01 4924670
DUBLIN 18
Eden, Gordon Avenue, Foxrock, €1.35m
Four-bedroom det, 2,034 sqft, Lisney 01 2806820
Hermitage, Westminster Road, Foxrock, €3.795m
Five-bedroom period det, 4,844 sqft, Lisney 01 2806820
CO DUBLIN
3 Haddington Lawn, Glenageary, €850,000
Five-bedroom det, 1,851 sqft, Lisney 01 2851005
40 Mapas Road, Dalkey, €895,000
Five-bedroom semi, 1,615 sqft, Lisney 01 2851005
Burnham, 1 Pakenham Road, Monkstown, €1.5m
Four-bedroom period end of tce, 2,314 sqft, Lisney 01 2851005
1 Saint Helier's Copse, Stillorgan Park, €495,000
Two-bedroom end of tce, 829 sqft, Lisney 01 2806820
15 Vesey Mews, Dun Laoghaire, €850,000
Three-bedroom mews, 1,668 sqft, Lisney 01 2806820
The Birches, Meagan's Lane, Crooksling, Saggart, €795,000
Three-bedroom det, 1,647 sqft, Lisney 01 4924670
13 Waltham Terrace, Blackrock, €1.195m
Three-bedroom period semi, 1,410 sqft, Lisney 01 2806820
21 Carysfort Woods, Blackrock, €695,000
Four-bedroom semi, 1,259 sqft, Lisney 01 2806820
44 Woodlands Avenue, Dun Laoghaire, €495,000
Three-bedroom semi, 1,248 sqft, Lisney 01 2851005
9 Library Road, Dun Laoghaire, €495,000
Two-bedroom tce, 850 sqft, Lisney 01 2851005
Indo Property