Home Truths – the 10 biggest mistakes vendors make when selling their homes

Vendor beware: Common mistakes include failing to deep clean and having unrealistic expectations about a property's value

Vendor beware: Common mistakes include failing to deep clean and having unrealistic expectations about a property&rsquo;s value

Vendor beware: Common mistakes include failing to deep clean and having unrealistic expectations about a property’s value

Vendor beware: Common mistakes include failing to deep clean and having unrealistic expectations about a property’s value

Mark Keenan Twitter Email

After decades writing about the property market and counselling put-upon estate agents (no they don’t smile all the time) I realise that almost everyone makes a mistake when they’re selling their home.

Some make small mistakes and correct them quickly. Others make a lump of stonking great big mistakes at once, ignore professional advice and lose money large or the sale of their home as a result.

