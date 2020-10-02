Home Truths: Now cheaper to live at The Hilton than D1 studio flat

At your service: The staff of Dublin's four-star Hilton Garden Inn, Dublin at its opening in 2016. It's cheaper to rent a room here for a month than to let a D1 studio

Would you rather live permanently at a four-star hotel; or in a fairly average one-room studio flat in Dublin's north inner city?

To put the ongoing housing crisis into perspective, consider that it's now cheaper to rent out a room for a month at the Hilton Hotel in Dublin than it is to rent some of the bog-standard apartments now advertised for one occupant in D1. One room and a bathroom in each, but so very different.

This week the Residential Tenancies Board (RTB) has published a report telling us that rent increases in Ireland are 'moderating' and that the 1.8pc national annual increase in rents nationwide represents the lowest since 2012. In Dublin there has been zero increase over a year. And the RTB believes this is good news.

While the RTB might see this data in a positive light, it is also worth considering that the capital has long been designated a rent control zone and that for much of this year Covid- 19 has brought emergency measures preventing rents being increased and protecting tenants from eviction.

So an artificially repressive period for rents means we might not be out of the woods when it comes to increases. No turn around here in reality.

The RTB tells us the average Dublin rent now stands at €1,706 per month. At an average of 30.4 days a month, that works out at a princely €56 a night.

A good example is a studio apartment in Dublin 1 which is now being advertised to let at €1,750 per month. That's €57.56 per night. In one room it has a bed, a door, a kitchenette, a chair, and a self-contained bathroom off it. The bills are obviously on you.

But for less money (€54 per night) you can instead book yourself in around the corner to a twin room (for three people maximum) at the four-star Hilton Garden Inn. The upmarket hotel beside the Custom House directly overlooks the River Liffey. To stay for a rental calendar month, the Hilton works out at a much cheaper €1,642 compared with our one-room flat in D1.

Obviously at The Hilton your electricity is included, along with WiFi, room service, tv, and linen and towel laundry. There are meeting rooms and a business centre from which to work. There's obviously a bar and restaurant on site and a fitness centre. So if you lived at The Hilton permanently, that's gym membership and utilities and extras that would cost you another €250 per month living in rental. And you won't have any bother getting your much smaller deposit back. On the downside you can't cook in your room.

So which option would you prefer?

Alternatively, for a few euros more at €55.92 per night, or €1,700 per month, you can rent a distinctively two-star, one- bed apartment in Dolphin's Barn.

Or how about saving €302 per month on Dolphin's Barn by booking yourself in for a month to a twin room at Jury's four- star hotel in Parnell Street, currently advertising at €46 per night in October, or €1,398 per month? That's also a whopping €308 cheaper than the Dublin average monthly rental of €1,706 as estimated by the RTB this week.

Or if you fancy a bit of boutique luxury? How about a room at No9 Rathgar, an upmarket guesthouse located at Zion Road in Dublin 6.

Here your accommodation is contained in a refurbished three-storey Georgian House with plush furnishings. You can book a night there for €55, or for a month it costs €1,672. Tempting?

For this you get to live in one of Ireland's most expensive neighbourhoods where a terrace two-bed could cost you €600,000 and where a house this size goes for €3m easy.

But if that sort of luxury isn't for you, and you'd much prefer some good old-fashioned city dinginess, then a much more expensive option (€78 extra per month) is renting a very average one-bedroom apartment near the Rotunda Hospital in D1, currently advertised to let at €1,750 per month. That works out at €57.56 per night.

Sadly permanent hotel living has already become a curse for some families who are homeless. As early as 2016, over 1,000 Irish families were being housed in single hotel rooms by the State. For families with young children a hotel room is a claustrophobic prison.

The craziness of Ireland's accommodation crisis is best illustrated perhaps in the strange juxtaposing of the roles of hotels and private rental accommodation since the housing crisis kicked off. We have more tourists (thanks to Airbnb) staying in private rental accommodation while more families have ended up living in hotels, paid for by the State.

While homeless families tend to be housed in lower- end hotels, today the tourist downturn caused by Covid-19 means four-star institutions are starting to compare favourably by price with private rentals, particularly with the sort of average small city apartment for which landlords regularly demand an arm and a leg.

When weighing up the option of dingy flat versus four-star hotel, it might also be worth noting that many hotels will also offer a discount rate for long periods of residence paid up in advance, such as a month at a time.

With the average daily Dublin rent now working out at €56 per night and hotel prices likely to come down further with the impact of Covid-19, it might be enough to tempt singles and couples back into the once common lifestyle of full-time hotel residency.

Famous individuals who chose to live in hotels included Howard Hughes (the Beverly Hills Hotel), Bob Dylan (the Washington Square in New York), Coco Chanel (the Paris Ritz) and Margaret Thatcher (the London Ritz).

Among the well-known Irish we can count Oscar Wilde (the Hotel D'Alsace in Paris) and Richard Harris (the London Savoy). Until the 1970s it wasn't unusual for ordinary professionals and retired persons to live in hotels.

Seaside hotels in Dun Laoghaire, Greystones and Bray had substantial contingents of year round guests who never left; largely retired people who didn't like to cook for themselves. These permanent hotel residents also struck substantial discounts for their lengthy tenures to allow for the fact that they provided the hotel with constant business in off-peak times of the year.

With Covid-19 continuing to afflict tourism, clever negotiation might soon secure a wise renter with a residency at a four-star city hotel for €1,200 a month, almost a third less than what is being demanded today for a rash of dingy city apartments.

And let's not forget the residents' bar!

