Home truths: How Covid has changed the market for good

Prices are immune so far: Claims that property values would ‘fall by tens of thousands’ have been proven invalid, thus far at least

There's a Dublin 4 mews house for sale this week (see P14) which has come to market solely because of the impact of Covid-19.

Conversely, the estate agent selling the property also believes that Covid will likely also incentivise its eventual buyer.

The owner of the property has bi-located for years between his rural home and his D4 pad. He bought the property as a Dublin base for business.

But three months of working remotely and efficiently from his rural base has persuaded him that he really has no need for Dublin property at all. The mews has just been listed for sale as a result. Without Covid it wouldn't be for sale.

It's located in Ballsbridge where those trading down from large homes traditionally opt for the area's spacious apartments. But concern over Covid means many of these downtraders no longer want an apartment with shared common areas. They want an own-door property instead.

In rural areas the outbreak is also influencing property sale choices, as evidenced by the placing for sale this week of Wellwood House and its wellness centre in Carlow (see P1) whose owners were finally convinced by time in lockdown that their house is too big for them and it might be time to retire from their business. Again, it would not be for sale today were it not for Covid.

But the outbreak is not only encouraging people to change homes, it is also influencing layout choices.

The ongoing threat of outbreaks will not likely deter us from the fashionable open-plan living/dining/kitchen combo we have become so fond of, but it will encourage us to find separate additional spaces in our homes for work and for separation. Above all, it will see us developing more functional home offices, whether in garden spaces or within the existing confines of our homes.

Frank O'Sullivan, boss of Shomera, reports his business for garden located home office buildings (starting at €12k) is up 400pc because of Covid. "It's not just about the requirement of a dedicated home office space, because we learned the kitchen table doesn't work; but it's also about the real benefits of what I call the 1 2-step commute - from back door to garden's end. Because we've also learned about the positives of working from home thanks to Covid."

Home-working will be pushed too by employers who have realised the efficiency and, of course, the real potential of cutting big-city office rental costs. Hitherto walk-in dressing-rooms, under-stairs storage cupboards, utilities or attics are likely now to succumb to home-office conversion.

Wholly ironic is that the one big Covid effect that so many armchair economists rushed to predict, has thus far not materialised. Those who clamoured at the onset to tell us property values would "fall by tens of thousands" and that we'd be all set to take advantage of some of the cheapest house prices in years, have had these views proven lame; thus far at least.

In fact, Covid might do exactly the opposite. Those most likely to be hit by sustained job losses are largely in the lower-paid retail and services sector. Years of hiking property prices and restrictive lending criteria meant that most were excluded from buying a home long before Covid hit. So their job losses will have a minimal direct effect on prices. So far, values remain unmoved.

In fact just before Covid hit, there were signs that property prices were set to rise again, thanks to a gradual dissipation of Brexit uncertainty, which had been prevailing.

What commentators also forgot to factor in was that Covid killed new home construction. Although generally paltry through the last decade, in recent years building had recovered to the degree that new-builds had been providing homes for close to 20pc of buyers at the point of lockdown.

A three-month halt in new-home construction and availability, combined with the postponement of second-hand property sales, is causing a supply squeeze. In normal circumstances, a supply squeeze exerts an upwards pressure on prices, not downwards. At the very least, it will go some ways towards balancing out any economic Covid-driven downsides, for now. But if a second wave arrives and causes another lockdown, this story could change.

And Covid has also changed the way estate agencies sell homes.

As locked-down home workers, estate agents have also adapted and pushed through new selling technologies. The Saturday open viewing which sees up to 40 parties elbow through a property in one hour is likely to come a cropper. But assisted virtual viewings, deployed during lockdown (the agent is online for questions as people view virtually) have proven invaluable and will likely remain with us going forward. Contactless technologies, like that provided by companies like Offr were coming, but were thrown to the fore in lockdown to allow sales to be processed, conveyanced and deals signed online. Along with online auctions, the numbers of visits and physical meets necessary to buy or sell a home have been diminished

Then there's the big picture.

The Covid virus is likely to impact the incoming Government's housing policies. Those of the outgoing Fine Gael led Government promoted high-density build-to-let apartment blocks and tight packed communal living schemes with users living in tiny spaces; sharing kitchens with 40 people. Covid obviously challenges this 'cram 'em in' approach.

The dangers of the crowded rental market that the outgoing Government helped to create were also highlighted too painfully by the outbreak.

The 'hottest' Covid zone in the country has been in Dublin's north inner city and in parts of the capital where the most people live in the smallest and cheapest city rentals; in some situations, with bunk beds piled up against the walls of every bedroom.

An incoming regime with a Fianna Fail and Green Party input to housing is more likely to pursue more traditional social housing rather than rely on tight-packed private sector provision only.

Covid-19 leaves a market transformed.

