Home Truths: Dying towns are finished without new families on Main Steet

On Main Street: Could home working trends and cheaper properties bring city couples to live in Main Street houses like this one?

Is the dying Irish rural town worth saving?

It's a question worth asking.

Because if we entirely remove all the emotion and sentiment from the argument, we can say that a dwindling Irish town today raises the exact same type of questions posed by a well-loved landmark industrial building which no longer makes steam-powered widgets or shoes.

Just like that big, old outmoded industrial building, if you want to save a dying town, you must find a new use for it.

That might sound strange. But as a collective set of buildings, the typical small town is today wholly obsolete for almost all the functions it was originally designed for. Just like an old factory complex, it has to do something new if it is to survive.

If you want to save it, like the factory, you start with a new idea - a practical and workable concept for a new function. Next you need a good plan to implement the idea. Then comes the resources to do it. You need the right people who know what they're doing to push that big plan through to fulfilment. Finally you need new people to live there and be its life blood.

Not only must a new purpose for a town be viable, but it also has to be profitable, to ensure future organic survival.

So what were they made for? Most of our dying towns were designed specifically to provide the trading centre for a localised Victorian agricultural economy, usually run for the benefit of the local 'big house' estate. Often it was the big house that built the town in the first place. The town buildings were designed when businesses were smaller and wholly local and when most people in rural areas were prepared and willing to live in the small houses packed along main streets, side streets and over shops.

Towns were laid with squares or diamonds to host the big market events that once drove the agri economy. Today agriculture is a shadow of what it was, markets events have waned, young educated people are not prepared to labour on farms. The big country estates are gone and no new employers are dropping out of the sky. Local people won't live in the small tight-packed town houses and prefer larger abodes outside town. Thriving retail generally deploys big out-of-town centres with parking, not tightly-packed small shops with none. Online shopping continues to go from strength to strength and negate old-style main street businesses. Drink driving laws are killing the town pubs.

So today most of the buildings in a typical declining town have no obvious modern use. Critical mass has been lost and now the banks, garda stations, post offices and remaining pubs are also closing. The patient is now critical.

Vacancies are running at 25pc or more and while the facades of many Main Street buildings remain presentable, inside many are rotting, often to the point that soon they will be unfit for renovation. So dereliction is kicking in.

We can paint up our old industrial building in bright colours and we can adorn it with colourful hanging baskets but that doesn't change anything. We can use its vast empty spaces for community events, for bingo and aerobics classes, and we can organise a music festival inside. But that's just window dressing.

The first step towards saving any ailing small town is to realise it will never function as it once did, ever again. That town is already dead.

The single biggest problem our big old industrial building presents is the fact that it was designed for a very specific but now outmoded purpose. We could hire it out for use as a college or a school but we'll soon discover that students and teachers are freezing inside those thick stone walls. So it's going to take real ingenuity to find a new use that doesn't involve banging square pegs into round holes.

The 'big idea' must have an economically profitable potential. Such big ideas are hard to come by, but they're out there. Consider for a second the Wild Atlantic Way, perhaps the most successful rural regeneration scheme of our age. It has attracted tourists in droves from all over the world who come to Ireland specifically to "do" the Wild Atlantic Way. But what exactly is it?

Three basic components: one big idea that takes a new look at what we already have (scenery and towns of character); a marketing budget with development impetus behind it. And 3,850 road signs, each one pointing the way along the road to the next one. That's it. The big idea, the marketing (selling the big idea) and road signs. And it works brilliantly.

Once you have your plan you next need to consider what you have to spend to achieve it. Often the resources required to convert that big old building into a thriving hotel, or modern business unit just won't financially justify what you end up with. The same tends to be true of decrepit small town buildings today.

But there are whole locales packed with successfully revived industrial buildings, generally located in development designated docklands. Temple Bar is another example. Small towns are full of buildings that cost more to restore than they will end up being worth so we need a similar proper area framework plan backed up by tax incentives similar to successful dockland schemes.

In many rural towns, small groups of people own huge tranches of the properties and won't sell easily. So we'll need compulsory purchase powers exercised by a respected authority.

But most importantly of all, we need new people to come and live in our dying town. Because the last 50 years has shown that local people, for the most part, just won't do that.

So who would want to live miles from big population centres in rows of small terrace houses on quaint old main streets? Perhaps in refurbished apartments over repurposed small shops? Because most small towns are full of decrepit small shops which will never be used as shops again.

Like the Wild Atlantic Way concept, those willing to take action need to look at what's already there in a small town and then see it anew, from an outsider's perspective. With the right incentives and development plan, those houses are could be a golden opportunity for disenfranchised young couples today living in our cities.

The housing crisis in cities and commuter towns has taken property prices and rents for young people to extortionate and increasingly untenable levels. To the degree that they'd likely be prepared to move somewhere else entirely if property prices and the resulting lifestyle were reasonable.

Times are again changing and the very factors that have keep people rooted to cities for hundreds of years are now beginning to fall asunder.

Today Covid-19 has brought us successful home working on an unprecedented scale. When it's gone, big tech in particular could tell its workers to stay home indefinitely and work from wherever they have broadband. And nationwide broadband rollout is now underway. So in this new world of work where young city couples could base themselves wherever they chose, would they ditch extortionate property prices and rents, gridlock traffic, long commutes and extortionate childcare prices for a small town Main Street terrace?

Put differently: a renovated period terrace of the sort they'd pay €400k for in Dublin, could be got for €100k with a big rear garden?

Would they work happily from a desk in a new enterprise hub just up the street in the renovated bank building? Within walking distance of friendly cafes, pubs and trendy new delis? Where schools are good, creches affordable, class numbers small and there's pretty scenery on their doorstep? With a decent plan, a good tax incentives scheme and the right signposts pointing them there, they just might.

Indo Property