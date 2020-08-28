Home Truths: Covid-19 to leave landlords sick when emergency payments are rescinded

Caught by Covid: It is already estimated that 8pc of tenants are not paying rent due to Covid-19

A report issued this week by the Society of Chartered Surveyors Ireland (SCSI) on the impact thus far of Covid-19 on the Irish property market shows little significant damage, despite predictions by some in April and May that autumn would give us the cheapest house prices in 10 years.

The headline findings were as follows: Two thirds of agents say values have remained unchanged compared to pre-Covid-19, 73pc said the level of enquiries had increased or remained the same and 63pc said viewings had either increased or remained the same. But one in 10 sales were renegotiated with an average price reduction of 3pc. Rents held up generally but 8pc are now not paying due to Covid-19.

But the property market is certainly not out of the woods when it comes to medium- to long-term Covid-19 fallout.

We can essentially say that this data covers the period of what many regard as being the economic phoney war with the virus. Future impacts on rents and capital values are now linked to the extent and progress of the second wave and whether or it brings about substantial longer term economic turmoil, both domestically and globally. But more immediately it is also linked to the extent of the postponed fallout we now have stored up. More about that later.

Oddly, SCSI members believe that the top end of the rental market has already taken a hit since March for unexpected reasons. SCSI vice president TJ Cronin, adds: "We think rents in the market for properties asking €2,000 plus per month have already fallen back by 5pc. What's been happening is that many of the better paid executives from sectors like technology, have given notice and closed their tenancies, to work at home somewhere else. 'Home' could be is elsewhere in Ireland or in another country entirely."

Companies like Google with their big tranches of foreign-sourced workers were among the first to despatch their staff to home working and also to tell them that there's no rush back to the office. This of course raises the long-term question of whether we are also witnessing the birth of a 'non office' economy in these sectors, beginning with foreign direct investment firms which might permit staff to work long-term not only at home in Ireland, but at home in other countries? Covid-19 or no Covid-19.

Cronin says that top-end impact is now moving down the chain: "The rents on these homes have now been cut and those renting in the middle segment have been moving up and taking those nicer properties for reduced rents."

But this is not the biggest problem facing the market. To see what's coming down the line for rental we need to consider the elephant in the room (or is it a brontosaurus?): What happens when emergency Covid-19 payments and protections end?

"Thus far the rent payments of standard tenants on lower incomes are likely being secured to a degree by the Covid payment scheme and the emergency rental assistance."

So when we consider the State payment cushion, the SCSI's estimate that 8pc of tenants are already withholding rent begins to seem dangerously high. Tenants can hold back if they have lost their jobs; had their wages cut or got Covid-19 themselves. Some of those affected since March could conceivably owe €5,000 rent or more. "Of course we don't know to what extent those tenants won't be able to pay rents when protections cease," adds Cronin. "But we have to expect some sort of impact."

Next the landlords. Despite much recent publicity about big build-to-rent funds, the majority are still of the small 'mom and pop' variety. They acquired a rental as an investment instead of a pension or for an additional nest egg investment.

The so-called 'reluctant' landlord bought a small home more than 10 years ago at boom prices and later plunged into negative equity in the crash. When they had children they were forced to rent a larger home and in turn rent out their smaller mortgaged property. These landlords obviously rely on rent to make up their mortgage payments to the bank. So what might the postponed impact be overall?

Almost 230,000 are now on Covid-19 payments. With lower paid jobs most impacted so far, it is safe to say that this group holds a higher ratio of renters than the one third national average.

If say half of Covid-19 payment recipients are renting, that represents 115,000 people and perhaps 38,000 or so rental households (with around three per rental). If one in three Covid-19 payment recipients can't pay their rent when emergency relief is lifted, then more than 10,000 rental properties and their landlords could be impacted.

While these scratch calculations are definitely from the "let's just say" school of economics, they give an idea of how many tenants could face losing their homes (if they move out voluntarily) and possibly face homelessness.

Also how many of their impacted landlords will get in trouble themselves as a result and miss their mortgage payments? Of course the Government has also introduced temporary mortgage payment moratoriums. We know that around half of availers have resumed payments but what about the rest?

Going forward rent-deprived landlords could also face non payment periods of 18 months simply because we can expect a percentage of stricken tenants to avail of tenancy laws and stay put until they are evicted. That's how long the process takes. At this point the banks will step in against landlords who are far behind with payments and we're looking at repossessions and forced sales. In turn the repossession process takes years. So again much of that Covid-19 can is being kicked down the road.

In the long-term, a flood of stricken rental property to market would push prices down in city locations where rental properties are prominent and especially impact apartments.

Alternatively it might never happen. Phase two might cause limited economic damage and the market, along with the economy could bounce back. Right now no one really knows. Most commentators didn't expect the property market to make it thus far so relatively unscathed.

But TJ Cronin says SCSI members think rents across the board could follow the top end and slide 5pc by January. For tenants, that's a plus. Overall the greatest irony is that our long-running housing crisis will provide the best buffer against potential long-term Covid-19 impact. Existing property shortages will absorb some of the impact on values and rents.

"We're already seeing the numbers of mortgage applications falling off, so there's bound to be an impact on prices in the longer term," says Cronin.

While the effects on rentals might be more immediately apparent, when does the sector think we'll start to get a better picture on the longer term effects of Covid-19 on capital values?

"We'll likely start finding out somewhere around the start of next year. Government should maybe think about a means of softening the possibility of a sudden impact for when payments end; for tenants and landlords alike," says Cronin. As with Covid-19 itself, we have a choice: let it rip or else take effective measures to reduce the curve.

Indo Property