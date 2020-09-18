Ireland loves its stories. And its nutters. And Ireland particularly cherishes the stories of its most exquisite nutters. Perhaps it's the pub culture.

The glorious eccentric known as "The O'Rahilly" is a case in point. Michael O'Rahilly was the Ballsbridge-based rich boy who barged into the Easter Rising, even though he wasn't invited. In fact he'd been removed from the picture when leaders sent him around the country to tell volunteers that kick-off for the Big One was cancelled.

But on hearing the guns on his return, he sped to the GPO in the 1916 equivalent of a Bugatti Veyron supercar (his De Dion Bouton cost more than a house), parked it up at a barricade outside to burn, and resplendent in full volunteer officer's uniform, burst inside to announce that The O'Rahilly had arrived.

Legend has him countering the raised eyebrows of Pearse and Connolly with: (as per Yeats) "Because I helped to wind the clock, I come to hear it strike!"

He also supposedly proclaimed: "It is madness, but glorious madness!" As a senior officer in the Irish Volunteers, the O'Rahilly was peacock pernickety on moustachery and the cut and craft of his uniform. According to his sister Áine; "Michael was very keen on having his uniform correct and well finished." Michael had also changed his name to "The" O'Rahilly, giving the impression of a clan chieftain from the celtic mists and proved successful in persuading his comrades to address him as a definitive.

Pearse made him aide-de-camp and his first contribution was a humanitarian gesture - insisting that a British army prisoner whom Michael Collins had hitherto bound with telephone cable and stuffed into a phone box - be released and taken to more comfortable quarters.

Then The O'Rahilly only went and stole the whole bloody sacrifice show, by becoming its only leader heroically erased in action. The O'Rahilly went over the top. Sabre drawn like a one-man Light Brigade, he tore up Moore Street at the head of a contingent of volunteers, in a suicidal charge against a barricade bristling with British army rifles and one machine gun.

With predictable results.

Down came The O'Rahilly, sabre clattering. His remaining men scattered for cover. Crawling into a laneway he wrote (some assert in his blood) a last note to his wife, stating that he had been shot more than once, but that it had been "a good fight". He expressed love for his children and finished: "Please deliver this to Nannie O'Rahilly, 40 Herbert Park, Dublin. Goodbye Darling."

But it took 19 hours for him to die and he was left mercilessly in the street by the British, who blocked ambulance men from removing him for treatment.

For those looking for a 1916 superstar, O'Rahilly gets it by a mile. His gloriously gung-ho tale of cavalier sacrifice would be legend, were it not true. Later his affectations were defended, most prominently by Yeats, whose very last poem treated on Michael O'Rahilly and his precious titular definitive: "Do not deny his right, Sing a 'the' before his name; Allow that he, despite All those learned historians, Established it for good; He wrote out that word himself, He christened himself with blood,

How goes the weather?"

The extent of enthusiasm for the Rising's Centenary proved we haven't lost love for our rebel bampots. Such is the O'Rahilly's tale hoarded and cherished by Dubliners that today many still swear blind his spirit lives on Hill 16 where the wreckage of the Kerryman's De Dion Bouton roadster is reputed to be interred with the Rising's rubble.

Son Aodhogan became a communist for a time and tore the Union Jack from Trinity on Armistice Day 1924. Swashbuckling grandson Ronan (who died earlier this year), founded Radio Caroline, himself defying the British establishment by launching the first great radio pirate station afloat and being first to present pop to the youth.

Now another O'Rahilly is out.

The Edwardian family home to which the poignant last words were addressed, and where the clan resided until recent years, is now down and bleeding. It awaits the coup-de-grace of the wrecker's ball to make way for apartments. It's death warrant was just signed by An Bord Pleanála.

Historians, residents groups and heritage bodies have rallied to a protest spearheaded by Proinsias O'Rathaille, the definitive grandson. The City Council recommended the demolition to make way for more than 100 badly- needed homes amid a housing crisis.

The building's defenders however, now include the Department of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht. Rebel councillors are scrambling to have it listed. But with its demise stamped by An Bord Pleanála, No40, is likely as doomed as The O'Rahilly as he turned into Moore Street. Given previous form, it could get Helga-ed even with an eleventh hour listing that would set one part of the City Council against another.

It would help the rebel cause to establish whether the building was indeed part of the Great Irish International Exhibition of 1907 as some claim. The historic global event brought millions of visitors to Dublin from around the world and if No40 was a show house and thus, now its last building standing, then it has historic value on two fronts. For those who think this is just another Dublin 4 NIMBY spat, consider that the O'Rahilly House represents a last stand of sorts for all sorts of city stretches of big period homes built from the 1900s to the 1950s. Its fate now sets a precedent in times when heritage is increasingly losing out to the housing crisis.

Most of those older homes, which define much of Dublin's character as a city, are not protected, or deemed to have a unique enough architectural value to list them (given their numbers). And most don't have the benefit of a pause for thought presented through association with a superstar revolutionary.

A famine of development sites and a housing crisis means new blocks stuffed with tiny build-to-let apartments have become immeasurably profitable and those stretches of big homes built in the first half of the 20th century with big gardens, are now in the developer's crosshairs.

As with Herbert Park, they are being acquired slowly in twos and threes with destruction in mind.

So we will see even more vastly -profitable holes shot out of our Edwardian streetscapes for new apartments for well-off renters. The character of these streets will change. Of course, we can repurpose and divide them easily for new housing with more builds added at the rear, but that's not as profitable as demolition. The clock is striking for these homes in the heritage versus housing battle. And whatever the weather, we need to decide soon which we want most.

