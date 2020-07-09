Home is where the art is

The showstopper antique bed and tall lockers in the master bedroom of No3 Sarsfield Street in Phibsborough, Dublin 7

The high ceilings at No3 Sarsfield Street in Phibsborough seem like they were built to provide the wall space for some great Irish artists. The owner of the house has the walls filled with work by Elizabeth Cope, Margo Banks, John O'Connell and Markey Robinson.

With their makers displayed in galleries around the world, these paintings don't look out of place in this Victorian Dublin home.

In fact the soft colour scheme throughout the 1,000 sq ft house was chosen to allow the artwork stand out against a neutral backdrop.

On the advice of interior designer Sinead Considine, the vendor went with warm and welcoming colours like Farrow and Ball 'Skimming Stone' in the kitchen and Colourtrend's 'Harrowgate' and 'Overgrown' in the bedrooms, drawing room and hallway.

The drawing room still has its original fireplace

The drawing room still has its original fireplace

Considine is known for her clean designs and lack of clutter. The vendor took all of this on board and has kept the house looking fresh with the muted colour scheme, and bursts of colour coming from artwork, cushions and occasional furniture.

"In many Victorian homes like this the walls are a feature. If you are colour-shy we say try fresh whites and neutrals such as Cornforth White or Purbeck Stone for a more calming interior, they are a great starting point from which to build upon.

"Use as many original features as possible and accentuate them as much as you can, if you have beautiful cornicing in place make sure you draw the eye up so people can see it."

She adds: "It's important to reflect light so introduce mirrors above the fireplace. "Another option is to paint woodwork Bone Black and walls Double Silver, both from Zoffany which creates a different but equally dramatic contrast."

The house had already undergone a total renovation when the vendor bought it a few years ago, so the heavy lifting was done. It may have been standing to attention but, as with many new homeowners, the vendor wanted to put her own stamp on the property, so got busy with the full makeover which also included a new kitchen, carpets and repainting.

Period features like stained-glass doors, tiled fireplaces, sash windows and shutters have all been restored.

The small facade

The small facade

Inside, off the tiled hallway, is the drawing room at the front of the house. The aforementioned high ceilings are the making of this room. From the street looking in, it's hard to believe that ceilings this height could exist in a house with such a small facade.

The room is bright thanks to the large sash window and the light colours on the walls and woodwork as advised by Considine. The original fireplace gets a lot of use in the winter months, making this a very cosy room to relax in.

Also on this level is a double bedroom. It's another fine-looking room with a working fire and the same oak floors as the drawing room, so it could easily be used as another reception room or, in these changing times, a comfortable study with views out to the back garden.

Back out to the hallway and a short flight of stairs brings you down to the kitchen.

Again, in a house that looks, from the outside, as if it's going to be very tight on space, this room is big enough for a fitted kitchen with plenty of units and a dining table in the centre. There is a door out to the back yard, which was also part of the makeover. When the vendor bought the house, this space was forgotten in the grand redesign. It's been landscaped with a raised deck for a small patio set, walls have been repaired and painted a light blue, and climbers, shrubs and plants bring it all to life, providing colour and movement.

Upstairs is the master bedroom. A showstopper antique bed sits in the centre of the carpeted room, with tall lockers to each side and a mirrored armoire to complete the picture. The bathroom, with a double-sized shower, is also upstairs.

The back yard features a raised patio

The back yard features a raised patio

Handy for the Mater Hospital. It's a 10 minute walk to O'Connell Street from Sarsfield Street and the new Luas Green Line is six minutes away. Also nearby is the often missed secret urban haven of the beautiful Blessington Street Basin.

Moovingo is asking €525,000 for No3 Sarsfield Street.

Indo Property