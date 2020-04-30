Home Economics: Our property finance expert answers your questions

Q I had applied for mortgage protection for a new house purchase, but the bank now says there's a new application form due to Covid-19. I had experienced some mild symptoms of the virus, but the HSE said I didn't qualify for a test. I'm now in limbo because I have a cough (which is the end of a bout of bronchitis I had before Christmas and which I disclosed), but they are postponing the insurance. This is preventing me drawing down the mortgage.

A Many life companies have put underwriting changes in place relating to Covid-19 based around the following three questions, says Mike Knightson of KM Financial:

1. Are you currently experiencing symptoms of a cough, a high temperature, a fever, breathing difficulties or any other symptoms of coronavirus (Covid-19), or have you tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19)?

2. Are you self-isolating due to the symptoms of coronavirus (Covid-19)?

3. Have you been advised to self-isolate for any other reasons, or had direct contact with someone who has been confirmed or suspected to have coronavirus (Covid-19)?

"If the answer is yes to any of the above, there is a sliding scale of responses, but all will involve a deferment or postponement of acceptance for one month or until you have received an all-clear from your doctor. In your situation, this is compounded as you didn't take a test, you are looking at a maximum of a month's postponement from the date of last symptoms or from the last date of self-isolation period.

It's important to note, they are not saying 'no' and I would advise that you ask your broker to contact the life company for details of their changes as every company's criteria is different. Finally, as this doesn't help you with your drawdown deadline, I would recommend that you contact your mortgage provider and the vendor and appraise them of your current position sooner rather than later. Given the disruption to every business's process as a result of Covid-19, it's probable that they will accommodate you."

Q My partner and I are in the process of buying a house, have gone sale agreed and placed the booking deposit, but due to delays on the builder's side, we have not paid the full deposit or signed contracts, etc. We are both civil servants and have guaranteed job security and know that we will be able to meet our mortgage repayments post-pandemic. However, I am growing concerned about the negative effect the pandemic will have upon the market and the likely loss in value on properties. Should we consider pulling out and wait to buy a similar property at a much lower price in one to two years?

A I'm getting a lot of questions in about delaying property purchases due to some vague idea about where the market will be post-pandemic. There was a report from Davy's suggesting new homes prices may fall around 20pc, but I certainly wouldn't be hanging my hat on that.

Market values are actually up at the moment, and anyone who says they know what's going to happen, quite frankly, does not, with any degree of certainty.

Gavan Ryan, Divisional Director, New Homes, with Savills, says: "We have seen both anecdotal and direct evidence of purchasers adopting three dominant strategies: firstly, sign contracts and proceed as normal; secondly, adopt a 'wait and see' approach or attempt to negotiate a discount or incentive."

He adds: "With reference to your current situation, it is great that your income is secure and you are well placed to proceed, should you so wish. The crude mathematical question is whether a potential saving in one to two years, when house prices may or may not be cheaper, is greater than whatever 'dead money' you have paid in rent in the interim.

"Of course, depending on the amount you are borrowing and the amount you are paying in rent, it is possible that home ownership will see you saving money each month.

"There is a large element of 'gazing into a crystal ball' here, but our view is that whilst there may be some smaller discounts in the short term, we expect house price inflation to be relatively neutral in the next one to two years."

The Ryan Review

There’s no doubt we’re going to be living in a changed landscape when all this is over. Nowhere more so, perhaps, than the property market.

We may well have already witnessed the (not unwelcome) demise of the much vaunted co-living model. Ditto shared housing ‘hubs’ and, with a bit of luck, but not much optimism, direct provision.

The biggest proponents of all of this had been the State, with the eager complicity of foreign investment funds. What now for them? Will they up sticks to find better opportunities elsewhere? Will they start building the houses and larger serviced apartments the Irish public culturally lean toward? Will they decide Ireland Inc, in a deep and prolonged recession, isn’t where they want to be, especially with the pressure it would put on rents and house prices?

There’s a Chinese symbol for ‘crisis’ that also means ‘opportunity’.

The last Government believed that market forces alone should determine housing policy; that works both ways.

