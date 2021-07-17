Home & Property: how to decorate your home with used furniture and the Instagrammers dominating online interiors

You'll be glad to know that you're waking up to a proper sunny summer Saturday! So says the Met Office. With clear skies and temperatures expected to run as high as 27 degrees. But before you get the sun cream on and get outside, we have a batch of wonderful homes for you to browse through as well as a decent slathering of interiors content to get your day off to an indulgent start.

We look at the D1 period terrace that has been classically furnished in part from TV sets, including cabinets from The Clinic and paintings from Normal People. There's a beautiful prairie style home in Wexford that was inspired by a visit to Frank Lloyd Wright's world famous Fallingwater in the USA. We talk to the couple who went to their holiday home for a weekend break and never came back while Eleanor Flegg chats to Ireland's interiors influencers and discovers it's not all about free fab products.

Under the Influencers

Eleanor Flegg talks to the Instagrammers who dominate online interiors in Ireland to discover their secrets and also finds that social media influencing isn’t all fun and games.

The Wright Stuff

Frank Lloyd Wright is one of the world’s most famous architects and his Fallingwater house in Pennsylvania is a huge attraction with visitors. Fashion businesswoman Carmel and builder Jack Sheils, both fans of his ‘prairie’ home design style visited and vowed to build their dream home in Wexford with his design principles in mind. Now Hillery Cade on the outskirts of Wexford town is for sale for €995,000.

Permanently on Holiday

Hating to leave their waterside weekend holiday home in Roscommon to head back to Dublin on Sunday nights, the Walshe family finally decided the obvious solution was not go back at all. So they’ve lived full time at Carrigeen for the last 23 years. But now it’s for sale, with its own boating berth, as Dublin based grandchildren are luring the couple back to the capital.

TV Set Pieces for Design in D1

The house at 32 Summer Street has been furnished with drama – four big pieces (including cabinets) from the set of The Clinic, and paintings from the set of Normal People are among the furnishings. With the owners moving to the country, it’s all for sale (including the set pieces) for €575,000.

Mock Mock Tudor

We look at a revamped estate home in Sandyford Downs, in Dublin 14, designed by Sorohans in the tiny window in the 1980’s when mock Tudor styling became popular for residential schemes. With deliberately curvy roads, and a varied mix of types with leaded windows, decorative dash, beamed frontages and bays, this is not your normal estate. The style copies the copies of the copies. And it looks great.

The Art of Decorating a Home with Used Furniture

Meet the browsers and collectors who have furnished their homes at a fraction of the cost of new goods through charity shops and antique sales.

Fix It Up

An unloved two bed cottage near the Mater in Dublin 7 hasn’t been occupied for seven years. It’s yours for €260,000 if you can afford to knock the internal walls, rewire, replumb and most importantly; reconfigure this home with a bathroom shaped like a ruler and a snipped off living room.

Tray Chic

A south American influenced serving tray and an unusual bathroom sink are among Eleanor Flegg’s list of Must Haves for your home.