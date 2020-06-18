Hall-star quality: Wellwood House in Carlow comes with a ‘bodyscape’ of supermodel Jerry Hall, installed by TV gardener Diarmuid Gavin

The geodesic glass dome sits in front of the 4,400 sq ft wellness centre, all on more than eight acres of land

TV gardener Diarmuid Gavin has done some wacky things since he first came to our attention with his 1995 Chelsea Flower Show garden entry and the subsequent telly roles that followed, starting with Gardeners' World and then the massively popular Homefront, with Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen.

His legendary spat with rival designer Bunny Guinness saw fur fly at Chelsea and another feud with BBC garden presenter Andy Sturgeon erupted when Diarmuid accused the former of plagiarism. There's his inimitable design style, which has variously seen him inspired by the Teletubbies and Willy Wonka, the latter for his controversial National Lottery Garden at Chelsea 2004, festooned with 5,000 coloured balls. The garden medallist did it again in 2011 with the show's first suspended aerial garden.

But perhaps his most bizarre idea was the installation of a 120-foot long and 20-foot high 'bodyscape' of supermodel Jerry Hall in a garden in Bagenalstown in 2007, at a cost of €100,000. This scheme saw him pay a Stg£10,000 fee for the supermodel to pose for Diarmuid to sketch, with Jerry reclined on a bed for five hours in a London flat, borrowed from Louis Walsh for the occasion.

"I have always been a big fan of Diarmuid Gavin's architectural design style," says Mary Gaynor, who, along with hubbie Pat, commissioned Diarmuid's 20-foot high design as part of the RTE TV series I Want A Garden.

"I had just received an €80,000 inheritance from a relative," says Pat. "So we said, why not spend it on getting Diarmuid to design a garden for us. We applied to the show and we were picked."

The programme revealed that while Mary was a big fan of Diarmuid, Diarmuid was in turn a big fan of supermodel Jerry Hall, former wife of Mick Jagger, now married to publishing magnate Rupert Murdoch.

The Gaynors had a blank half acre area in their eight-acre grounds at Wellwood House in Bagenalstown in Co Carlow, which was flat, faced the main road and their brief was for Diarmuid to come up with something raised and landscaped to make their property more private and also to provide somewhere to have a barbecue or to enjoy breakfast.

And so Diarmuid tabled a plan for a giant Jerry Hall reclining in the landscape (as you do). He said: "What we are lacking in Pat and Mary's garden is magic. I want to create a statement, bringing soul to this location. Using the simplest of materials."

Gavin explained that he wanted to explore the relationship between the human form and the land. "Imagine a figure... a giant... but a beautiful one. She has been walking through the landscape. She has travelled, possibly from Dublin. She picks her way through fields and forest, steps over rivers and leaves mountains in her shade. She is tired, she lies down... she belongs here." Indeed.

"It took 5,000 tonnes of sub soil brought in 300 lorry loads and a month to make Jerry, during which it rained continuously," adds Mary. "But it was worth it. We love it, it's so different."

Afterwards the Gaynors found their garden was getting lots of attention. "We'd wake up on a Saturday morning to find cars parked in the driveway and people walking all around our garden like it was a public park. Thankfully all that died down after a month or so," adds Mary.

The couple moved from Dublin after buying an eight-acre site with outline permission in 1999. "We met in 1978 in a paint lab in HW Paints in Cork," says Pat. "So it was probably natural that we'd get into the paint business. We discovered that much of our industrial business was coming from Carlow, so we moved here."

The Gaynors decided to build both their dream house and a business premises on their 8.25 acre Bagenalstown site. "It was during the Celtic Tiger and we couldn't get an architect. So we ended up buying our plans from an American architect online for €500. There are 74 versions of our home around America!" says Pat.

With its asymmetrical layout centred by a rounded and turret topped bay window tower, Wellwood House echoes the American Queen Anne style which was popular there between 1880 and 1910. The house was finished in 2001 alongside the Gaynors' shiny new business depot. When the business again outgrew the site (it moved back into town, where it is now run by the couple's adult children, Aaron and Kate), Pat and Mary invested €400k to upgrade the depot and start a wellness centre, which has traded successfully here for many years.

"Covid focussed our attention on a number of things," says Pat. "We were thinking it was time to step down. We had a lull in activity at the centre and we also realised this house is too big for us. So we've put it on the market and we're moving to Wexford Town."

Wellwood has a reception hall with a sweeping staircase and vaulted ceiling off which is the sunken family room with its solid fuel stove. The kitchen/dining room has an Alpha Range cooker and painted units, There's a formal dining room with walnut floor and double doors to the lounge, with a fireplace and stove.

The ground floor guest bedroom has a shower room and three further bedrooms occupy the upper floor. The master suite is extra large with a rounded seating area in the feature tower looking out over Mount Leinster. "This is my favourite part of the house," says Mary. "It's so peaceful and has wonderful views. It's perfect for breakfast together in the morning." The suite comes with a fireplace, an en-suite and a discrete walk-in wardrobe arrangement.

There's under-floor heating and triple glazing with vaulted ceilings in many rooms. There's also a double, integrated garage with motorised double doors. The wellness centre on two floors spans 4,400 sq ft with an 1,300 sq ft activities hall, offices, therapy rooms and a self-contained studio apartment.

Outside, aside from a giant Jerry Hall and a two-storey business facility, there's also a 30 ft geodesic glass dome, which serves dually as an eye-catching greenhouse (with bananas, aloe vera and grape vines in situ) but also a therapy and relaxation area attached to the wellness centre.

The property on 8.25 acres is being offered for €1.175m through Sherry FitzGerald McDermott, which says it will suit someone looking for both a home and business combined, perhaps for educational or therapy purposes.

Located in the gentle hills of the Barrow Valley on the outskirts of Bagenalstown, the grounds also include various art installations (among them a suspended Lynn Kirkham-designed flying dragon), water features and maturing plantations of native hard and soft wood trees (4,000 of them).

It seems their Jerry Hall at least is a low maintenance model. Pat concludes: "The grass grows slower on subsoil so we give her a once over with the strimmer every three weeks and she's grand."

