Grab a rare opportunity to buy into recently-built Blackrock cul-de-sac

Estate agents rarely describe any neighbourhood in Blackrock, Co Dublin, without using the word "exclusive". And Grove Paddock is about as exclusive as they come - certainly in the sense of keeping out newcomers.

Houses in this recently-built cul-de-sac enclave don't change hands very often.

The Property Price Register suggests there have only been three sales at Grove Paddock since records began in 2010, and two of those sales are accounted for by one house having sold twice in those eight years.

Number 14 Grove Paddock has not hit the market since it was built in the mid-2000s. And in the careful stewardship of its current owners, it has been kept new-looking and neat as a pin. What's more, it's gained a lovely garden that will only grow lovelier as the years pass.

Number 14 is situated pleasantly, as there's nothing to the west of it but a grove, fittingly enough, of trees and a little stream, and beyond that is a small park. In the garden you'll find a bridge over that stream, leading to a decked and paved seating area surrounded by creeper-clad stone walls.

Inside, the house is 2,250 sq ft on three floors. The whole top floor is given over to the master bedroom, which has its own balcony to the front. Off the bedroom is a dressing room and an en- suite with a Jacuzzi bath.

The first floor has the other three bedrooms, one of which also has an en suite, and there's a balcony off the landing here, also reached from one of the bedrooms.

On the ground floor there's a dual-aspect living room to the front, with a bay window and a fireplace.

Double doors lead from there to the kitchen, which is open-plan to a sunroom with French doors to the garden.

Number 14 is for sale for €1.295m with Savills South Dublin (01) 288 5011.

