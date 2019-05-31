Go Botanic in Glasnevin

When Glasnevin's red brick houses were built in the 1890s and early 1900s, the suburb became a nationalist Catholic Ballsbridge. Catholic Emancipation in 1829 had opened the way for nationalists to be properly educated, to develop in elected politics and to move into positions of prestige and power. Those who amassed wealth and influence in its aftermath wanted to leave the squalor of the city centre and its tenements for new homes. But heading south of the river took them into the Unionist Council run suburbs of Rathmines, Ranelagh, Ballsbridge. Donnybrook and Terenure.

So instead they headed to the city's then northern outskirts just outside Drumcondra. By the early 1900s residents of Glasnevin included esteemed professionals like Professor of Mathematics John Enright who taught at the fledgling UCD. He was among the first of the college's early graduates to return and teach there. In 1911 Professor Enright lived at 91 Botanic Road with his wife Mary, and their three young children along with a live-in servant and a nurse maid.

Enright, who is listed in The Atlas of Irish Mathematicians, studied at UCD from 1897, when fellow students included one James Joyce (from 1898) and one Padraig Pearse (also from 1898). A good number would become the founders and architects of the Irish State.

But fast forward 100 years to 1998 and many of Glasnevin's red bricks had become run down. The old Enright house at No 91 was bought in that year by builder Padraig Deeley and his wife Patricia, who had, like so many Irish people, emigrated to the USA during the recession that preceded the Celtic Tiger.

Scandi Victorian: The Deeleys brightened a period house with light colouring on original restored features

"We'd looked at a few houses the previous year, and suddenly the market was taking off," says Padraig. "We saw the same properties had gone up 50 grand in a year, and we thought: "We'd better buy in soon or we'll be left behind.The elderly lady who was selling No91 was living alone in just one part of the back of the house. It was really run down, the roof was leaking and there was a lot of damage. But the other side of it was that this was a really spacious house. There was just so much space. And I could see that it had been very well built to begin with. The floors and the joinery were solid. The doors were thick and straight and solid after 100 years. It had all its original coving and its fireplaces. So we bought it. But in the beginning it was inhabitable."

The Deeleys moved their young family in jointly with their parents. "We had three kids under the age of two and we spent one week living with Patricia's parents and then the next living with my parents until the job was done," says Padraig, who took five and a half months off to work on the house himself. "I did absolutely everything and believe me it needed everything done to it. It was six days a week. I started at the top with the roof and worked my way down through the floors."

His job meant that he had experience with and indeed enjoyed working on period properties. Even so it was tight in the end. "We had pretty much run out of money by the time I got to the kitchen. But we squeaked over the line." His creative wife Patricia, who has on occasion tackled interior design jobs, stepped in to take on the décor. "I have to say that Patricia really has great taste and a true flair for interiors. She can mix and match all sorts of bits and pieces she picks up and get really great results."

Since the Deeleys undertook their most important big restoration job in the 1990s, they have raised a family of four children on its four floors. Now as they fly the nest, they're downsizing and No91 is being placed on the market through Quillsen, seeking €825,000.

A soft Scandi approach to the interiors with light-painted floor boards and bright colours and with all the original features cleaned up and on show means this is a bright, airy and at the same time, colourful home right down to its bright pink double front door.

Accommodation includes a hall with original boards and stained glass panels, rails and covings. There's a lounge with double doors into the family room, both with original boards and marble chimney pieces with tiled insets. There's a separate dining room with a wood burning stove opening into the home office where Professor Enright might have teased out his complex equations.

The front double doors painted in pink

The Shaker style galley kitchen leading into a utility and on the first return is bedroom five and a bathroom. The first floor has four more bedrooms with built in wardrobes and an ensuite bathroom and there's an attic room upstairs.

The reduced Deeleys in residence are now planning the restoration of a smaller period red brick in the area.

The front reception room with its original marble chimney piece

Indo Property