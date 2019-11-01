Get thee to a nunnery: 24-bedroom convent for under €1m

If you're a fan of the Gothic revival style and you've got the gumption and the cash to spend on an enormous rewiring and replumbing job, then look no further than the former Sisters of Mercy Convent building at Ardee, Co Louth.

After almost 165 years in situ, the order has just placed the 1856-built convent building on the market with 10 acres attached. It goes for sale through the Savills agency and the Sisters of Mercy are looking for €950,000.

While it will definitely attract the interest of various institutions and private schools and colleges, there's also an outside chance that it will be acquired by one private buyer to convert it into an exceptional private luxury home.

Get in the habit of living large?: The magnificent chapel attached to the main building

But why might a moneybags buyer (perhaps moving here because of Brexit) consider a former convent instead of one of Ireland's many large Georgian piles, designed for luxury living in the first place and dotted all over the landscape?

Well, as anyone looking around for a period mansion with grounds in Ireland these days will know, the choice for the most part is mostly stuck between tumble down piles which have been let run down into conditions of near extinction and will require multiples of millions more to bring them back to life; or else big period mansions where the work has already but done, but whose owners have lost touch with reality on price. A good many 'clean' estate mansions with estate lands for sale today have been on the market for years. Some for more than a decade. It's because their deluded vendors are simply asking for far too much money and their agents won't tell them so.

When you look more closely from this perspective, the Mercy Convent building has some big advantages going for it over the rash of Palladians out there.

First off, it's certainly got the wow factor. In the early and mid 19th-century Gothic revival extravaganzas were most popular in England and Scotland but given the cost, were generally far too expensive for Ireland's relatively cash strapped aristos to follow suit.

In contrast, the Catholic Church in Ireland in the mid Victorian era wanted everyone to know that it was back with a bang after being repressed here for centuries. So with Rome money behind it, the Church was building grandiose and big and everywhere. And Mercy Convent is essentially a great big statement piece of its time, crafted in granite and cut limestone with wonderful period joinery work inside.

Second, unlike so many period piles chained to former aristos long in penury, this convent is likely to be in robust good condition today. Although a survey would be required to confirm it, a building this size in active use until recently would likely have had to be well maintained to keep it habitable for so many. It is tired inside and will certainly require updating and redecorating on a vast scale across the board, including the aforementioned giant rewiring and replumb jobs. But other than that, it's looking to be in pretty good shape.

A stone flanked corridor

Third, it would be hard to get more house for the money elsewhere. In a country where a 'mansion' spans 6,000 sq ft, this building is absolutely enormous - the five bay complex spans almost 17,000 sq ft inside - the equivalent of both the upstairs and downstairs areas of an entire small street of (16) average three-bedroom family houses. Very few single-use residential buildings in Ireland come up to this scale for this price.

Fourth it has land - the 10 acres surrounding the main building should be enough for pleasure gardens, some room for the horses and for a good deal of privacy.

Fifth, while it's a protected structure, given its religious usage, the interiors are relatively unfussy and simple. Which also simplifies the work that a new owner will want to carry out within. It is therefore a giant blank canvas.

Finally, and perhaps the biggie, comes the location. Anyone looking to buy a big country house in Ireland today is likely to be travelling internationally for business. So while Dublin city centre is 70 minutes away, Dublin Airport is even closer. And going north, you're already well on the road for Belfast.

The house also comes with a two-bedroom gate lodge and a very fine stone chapel building which was added in 1870.

The majestic main house has its origins right after the Famine when the not too long emancipated Irish Catholic Church rapidly followed its mission to construct a church of note in every town with its race to educate. Taking inflation into account, the Catholic Church's mid to late Victorian era church and school building splurge was possibly the biggest single construction spend ever in Ireland, with the exception perhaps of the 1960s rush for schools or the Norman English's £10 castle extravaganza of the medieval era.

The quality timber floors and flanking stucco work

In Ardee there was both a boys' and a girls' school founded by the Erasmus Smith trust, designed essentially to convert Catholic children through education. So amidst this background, and making a clear statement of intent, the Mercy Order hired the then county surveyor John Neville to design a vast neo-Gothic building that would quite simply have blown away the locals, of all persuasions. Arguably it still has that power today.

The ornate complex was constructed with bay windows, ornate high ashlar stone chimney stacks, pointed arched windows and with a Hogswarthian tower and spire as its centrepiece. Once the building was finished three nuns were sent down from Dundalk in 1858 to get the ball rolling at the new convent and by 1860 they had a school up and running on the site. In year four, they had 120 pupils.

Next came a Sunday school and then St Brigid's Lace School, designed to teach young girls embroidery and lace making skills. In 1942 they opened St Anne's Secondary school which eventually had a roll of 250 pupils.

In 1974 St Anne's merged with two others in the area to create today's Ardee Community School. Past pupils of the Mercy nuns include Mairead McGuinness, Fine Gael MEP and currently vice president of the European Parliament. The Savills brochure states: "Mercy Convent occupies an easterly-facing situation in a prime central location within the town of Ardee.

"The convent is a five-bay two-storey house constructed in c.1855. The accommodation of the convent is extensive and would suit a wide range of uses. The property comes to the market in good condition with parts of the building requiring updating.

"A lift was installed in recent years which offers accessibility to all floors in the main building. Many of the period features remain intact. Notable internal features include cornicing, marble fireplaces and sash windows. Notable external features include the pitched slate roof, clay ridge tiles and pointed arch belfries." A Mercy nuns cemetery on the edge of the site is not included and will be maintained by the order going forward and is a poignant reminder of their long history of works here in Ardee.

The gate lodge is located at the grand pillared entrance at Hale Street and there is private parking to the rear and side of the building. The land is zoned 'Community Facilities' in the Ardee Local Area Plan 2010-2016, to protect, provide and improve community facilities. It can be used for religious, educational and community facilities, nursing homes and cultural buildings.

There is a Green Corridors/Green Lungs' zoning objective on the land. All of which makes it very tricky for any interests in the hotel sector to make use of it. But for those seeking a private period house worthy of the Almighty, and with big grounds attached...





Mercy Convent Hale Street, Ardee, Co Louth

Asking price: €950,000

Agent: Savills (01) 663 4350

Indo Property