Georgian on my mind: recent Kilkenny build comes with B3 BER

Asking price: €675,000

​The Kilkenny village of Gowran has its fair share of historic castles and stately homes, but despite its Georgian style appearance, Lime Tree House is a relative newcomer, having been built in 2005.

Standing on 3.7 acres, it is approached via electric gates along a sweeping driveway lined, appropriately, with lime trees. The house should greatly appeal to the horsey set as it comes with two adjoining paddocks.

A limestone entrance arch, slate roof and sash windows add to the period look, but these sash windows are double-glazed, while the roof and walls are well insulated, resulting in a B3 BER.

Spanning 2,700 sq ft, accommodation includes a wide entrance hall leading into a good-sized office. To the rear of the house, an open-plan kitchen/dining room has an island unit, built-in Rayburn range and porcelain floor tiles.

One of the reception rooms with stove

From the dining area, French doors open out to a paved terrace with steps up to a raised lawn. Also on the ground floor are a sitting room, lounge, utility room, guest WC and a sunroom.

Upstairs are four bedrooms (two ensuite and all with walk-in wardrobes) and a family bathroom.

Lime Tree House is likely to appeal to a family looking for the best of both worlds in terms of living the good life in the country while also being within easy reach of the town. It’s within galloping distance of Gowran Park Racecourse, a 15-minute drive to Kilkenny city and five minutes to the M9 motorway. Lime Tree House is on the market at €675,000 with DNG Ella Dunphy (056) 778 6000.