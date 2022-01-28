Gated community living for €765k in the heart of Dublin 4

When the late, great broadcaster Gay Byrne and his wife Kathleen Watkins moved from their beloved Howth in north Dublin to a smart new development in Shrewsbury Square on the south side in 2008, apartments there were then selling for between €875,000 for a two-bed unit to €2.5m for a penthouse. In comparison, this two-bedroom ground floor apartment in Block B, the second of three blocks in the development, is now on offer at €795,000. Back then, the 80-apartment complex was hailed as the most luxurious new build in Dublin. Today it has maintained strong demand among wealthy locals seeking to downsize from larger homes in the area where newer apartments are limited. Within walking distance of the RDS and Herbert Park, this location has long been among the most sought after addresses in Dublin.

The open-plan living space at the apartment which extends to 1,108 sq ft

It’s also the ball with well-heeled rugby afficionados who want to take advantage being within strolling distance to the nearby Aviva Stadium as the rugby season gets into high gear.

Set on a corner site with triple-aspect views of the grounds and gardens, No28 has 1,108 sq ft of living space including an open-plan living/dining room, kitchen, cloakroom, two bedrooms (one ensuite), a main bathroom and two balconies.

It comes with a B3 BER and a designated underground parking spot and storage space.

The annual service charge, covering maintenance of communal areas and an onsite concierge, is €4,848.

Having launched Shrewsbury Square in 2008, DNG New Homes continues to handle its second-hand sales thanks to its detailed knowledge of the residence. No28 is on the market at €765,000 with DNG New Homes: (01) 491 2600.