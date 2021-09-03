Fully renovated Donegal bungalow close to parks and recreation

The open-plan kitchen, dining room and lounge with patio doors to the back garden

The renovated bungalow is located at Trentagh, Letterkenny, Co Donegal

Trentagh, Letterkenny, Co Donegal €285K

Trentagh village is about 10 kms northwest of Letterkenny in the direction of Glenveagh National Park, which covers almost 40,000 acres of northwest Donegal.

This detached bungalow 200 metres from Trentagh National School is also about four kilometres from Churchill, former haunt of the painter Derek Hill. This draws visitors to Hill’s Glebe Gallery nearby, which he donated to the state in 1981.

Built in the 1950s, the house was extended about 30 years later and in the past three years fully renovated again.

The works included rewiring, installing triple-glazed windows and adding a new condensing boiler.

It still has the appearance of a dainty cottage, especially as it’s on a large, 1.4-acre site, but in fact the footprint extends a considerable way back and there’s a first floor as well, so it’s bigger than it looks, at 1,615 sq ft.

On either side of the entrance hall is a bedroom, each with a bay window, and there’s a bathroom at the end of the hall, islanded in the middle of the ground floor.

Expand Close The open-plan kitchen, dining room and lounge with patio doors to the back garden / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The open-plan kitchen, dining room and lounge with patio doors to the back garden

To the left here is a study (or spare bedroom), and to the right is an open-plan kitchen, dining room and lounge, dual-aspect and with a solid-fuel stove in an oak fireplace and patio doors to the back garden.

Off the kitchen is a second hallway with the stairs to the first floor, and this level is occupied wholly by the master bedroom with dual-aspect skylights and an en-suite wet room with shower.

The sloping garden are mainly in lawn with a patio and hedging, and there are mature evergreens on the boundary. There’s also a detached garage on the grounds with a store.

The agent is Property Partners Paul Reynolds in Letterkenny (074) 912 2399 and the asking price is €285,000.