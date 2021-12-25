From Home of the Year winners to Sinéad O'Connor's seafront house: See inside some of the properties you loved this year

If the success of programmes like Room to Improve and Selling Sunset have thought us anything, it's that we love to catch a glimpse into peoples' homes, whether they be €1.75m villas or worthy winners of Home of the Year. With this in mind, we have compiled a list of our most-read property pieces of 2021, starting off with our most-popular property feature down to number 10. From million Euro homes built in 72 hours to a derelict wreck transformed into a €2.75m mansion, there is something here for everyone to enjoy.
This three-storey Portmarnock property was erected in a time equivalent to a bank holiday weekend, with an asking price of €1.5 million.
The seventh series of Home of the Year saw the three judges visit 21 homes across the country, but Ms Sheahan’s home was chosen as the ultimate winner. Have a peak inside this 1800s artisan cottage here.
As the colourful singer waved goodbye to the Bray coast after putting her house on the market, O’Connor put her own colourful stamp on the property with brightly hued paint, including an unusual wall and ceiling mural in the master bedroom.
This Victorian era property on half an acre is located in the heart of the north County Dublin town and has its own access to the beach.
If Dublin has its very own Brady Bunch, it has to be the Cooke/Salveta bunch of Galtee Lodge on Asgard Road, high up on the Hill of Howth. With kids having flown the nest, the 4,000 sq ft property designed for a blended family is for sale in north Dublin.
Siblings who shared a bedroom as kids will certainly recall the juvenile process of dividing it up on vaguely nominal lines; denoting this brother’s “half” or that sister’s “territory.” But few siblings end up dividing up living space as adults, never mind becoming next door neighbours into the bargain. That’s what happened with Farrenfore-born Yvonne O’Sullivan and her big brother Ulick who bought adjoining project houses at the same time, divided them up and then became next door neighbours.
A family friend had given them some architectural magazines from America and this is where the idea for the design of the house came.
This seven-bedroom home is a hot property. Completed in 2009, the modern luxury home near the seaside village of Kilmuckridge in the sunny south-east offers its owners the choice of both ‘wild’ saltwater swimming in the sea and outdoor pool swimming on site.
Exactly how did a derelict humdrum L-shaped bungalow at Dunsany in Co Meath, come to be transformed into a 8,352 sq ft modern mini mansion with the floor space of a small street of eight average city semi-detached homes? Click here to find out.
Cian and Kate O’Driscoll took a dilapidated, unloved house and with their combined talents turned it into an elegant yet cosy home, worthy of inclusion in RTÉ’s ‘Home Of The Year’.