From Home of the Year winners to Sinéad O'Connor's seafront house: See inside some of the properties you loved this year

If the success of programmes like Room to Improve and Selling Sunset have thought us anything, it's that we love to catch a glimpse into peoples' homes, whether they be €1.75m villas or worthy winners of Home of the Year. With this in mind, we have compiled a list of our most-read property pieces of 2021, starting off with our most-popular property feature down to number 10. From million Euro homes built in 72 hours to a derelict wreck transformed into a €2.75m mansion, there is something here for everyone to enjoy.

Built in 72 hours: This €1.5m Dublin home with indoor swimming pool went from foundations to functional in just three days Expand Close The Summer Winds Huf Haus arrived on a fleet of trucks from Munich in Germany / Facebook

The Summer Winds Huf Haus arrived on a fleet of trucks from Munich in Germany





This three-storey Portmarnock property was erected in a time equivalent to a bank holiday weekend, with an asking price of €1.5 million.





Home of the Year 2021 winner: Peek inside Jen Sheahan’s winning 1800s Dublin cottage

Expand Close A fold-out table and chairs hang neatly on the fence to create space when they're not being used / Facebook

A fold-out table and chairs hang neatly on the fence to create space when they're not being used

The seventh series of Home of the Year saw the three judges visit 21 homes across the country, but Ms Sheahan’s home was chosen as the ultimate winner. Have a peak inside this 1800s artisan cottage here.





Nothing compares to Sinéad O’Connor’s Wicklow seafront home

Expand Close The mural in the master bedroom / Facebook

The mural in the master bedroom

As the colourful singer waved goodbye to the Bray coast after putting her house on the market, O’Connor put her own colourful stamp on the property with brightly hued paint, including an unusual wall and ceiling mural in the master bedroom.





Inside the €1.75m Skerries villa built by a mystery millionaire who gave his fortune away

Expand Close Dorn Hall on Harbour Road, Skerries has sea views on both sides / Facebook

Dorn Hall on Harbour Road, Skerries has sea views on both sides

This Victorian era property on half an acre is located in the heart of the north County Dublin town and has its own access to the beach.





Inside the €2.5m home Dublin’s answer to the Brady Bunch built on the Hill of Howth

Expand Close The house stands on a half acre site on Asgard Road / Facebook

The house stands on a half acre site on Asgard Road

If Dublin has its very own Brady Bunch, it has to be the Cooke/Salveta bunch of Galtee Lodge on Asgard Road, high up on the Hill of Howth. With kids having flown the nest, the 4,000 sq ft property designed for a blended family is for sale in north Dublin.









Family affair in Dublin 7 – the Kerry-born siblings who have bought next door properties in the heart of the capital

Expand Close An exterior view of No11 Dalymount / Facebook

An exterior view of No11 Dalymount

Siblings who shared a bedroom as kids will certainly recall the juvenile process of dividing it up on vaguely nominal lines; denoting this brother’s “half” or that sister’s “territory.” But few siblings end up dividing up living space as adults, never mind becoming next door neighbours into the bargain. That’s what happened with Farrenfore-born Yvonne O’Sullivan and her big brother Ulick who bought adjoining project houses at the same time, divided them up and then became next door neighbours.





Waterford couple imported blueprints from the USA to build their dream home near the Comeragh Mountains

Expand Close The Comeragh Mountains provide the backdrop to the 4,461 sq ft home on an acre of land in Faha, Kilmacthomas, Co Waterford / Facebook

The Comeragh Mountains provide the backdrop to the 4,461 sq ft home on an acre of land in Faha, Kilmacthomas, Co Waterford

A family friend had given them some architectural magazines from America and this is where the idea for the design of the house came.

Laps of luxury – the €725,000 Wexford home with a heated pool, tennis court, home bar and cinema

This seven-bedroom home is a hot property. Completed in 2009, the modern luxury home near the seaside village of Kilmuckridge in the sunny south-east offers its owners the choice of both ‘wild’ saltwater swimming in the sea and outdoor pool swimming on site.

Expand Close The grand entrance hall at Woodridge House, Dunsany, Co Meath / Facebook

The grand entrance hall at Woodridge House, Dunsany, Co Meath

Bungalow glitzed – how a derelict wreck was transformed into a €2.75m mansion in Meath

Exactly how did a derelict humdrum L-shaped bungalow at Dunsany in Co Meath, come to be transformed into a 8,352 sq ft modern mini mansion with the floor space of a small street of eight average city semi-detached homes? Click here to find out.

My favourite room: Cian and Kate O’Driscoll on the Dublin 6 renovation that earned them a place in ‘Home of the Year’

Expand Close Cian and Kate O’Driscoll outside the period red brick house in Dublin which they’ve completely overhauled. / Facebook

Cian and Kate O'Driscoll outside the period red brick house in Dublin which they've completely overhauled.

Cian and Kate O’Driscoll took a dilapidated, unloved house and with their combined talents turned it into an elegant yet cosy home, worthy of inclusion in RTÉ’s ‘Home Of The Year’.