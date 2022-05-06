| 11°C Dublin

Four properties on the market in Co Mayo

Bunnamohaun, Clare Island

If you’re looking for somewhere in Mayo, give these a look.

Bunnamohaun, Clare Island

€300k Sherry FitzGerald Crowley (098) 29009

Although they’re three-and-a-half kilometres east of Westport, the houses on a cul de sac in the townland of Sheean needn’t be stuck for a litre of milk, as there’s a convenience store across the road. There’s also a Supermac’s there, so nobody’s curry chip needs should go unmet either.

The Croft is in two parts including a self-contained two-bedroom flat. The main house has six bedrooms (three en-suite), plus a first-floor games room with a vaulted ceiling. The ground floor has three reception rooms. The kitchen also has a fireplace, this time with a solid-fuel stove, and there’s a separate utility.

Lecarrow, Ballyhaunis

€220k Kirrane Auctioneering (094) 963 0240

This detached four-bedroom farmhouse is in a nicely secluded spot, as it’s 250 metres up a cul de sac that ends in forestry. But it’s only two kilometres from Ballyhaunis which is on the Dublin-Westport railway line.

The house has 0.8 of an acre of its own including a hayshed that has been partly divided up with loft spaces, another outbuilding and a paddock.

As well as the four bedrooms, the main house has a sitting room where there’s a stove with a back boiler, and a living/ dining room with an oil-fired stove. The kitchen opens into a sun room with sliding patio doors.

The Croft, Sheean, Westport

€390k Tuohy O’Toole (098) 28000

Pollavaddy, Balla

€120k CK Properties (096) 70878

Balla, 12km from Castlebar, is best-known for two things: one is its collection of ecclesiastical monuments, notably a 12th century round tower; the other is the fact that it’s pronounced ‘Bal’. About 2.5km from the village, this mid-20th century farmhouse stands almost at the end of a half-kilometre cul de sac.

It measures only 926 sq ft but there’s plenty of room to extend as it’s on just over one-and-a-half acres and has various outbuildings. As it stands, it has three bedrooms and a bathroom on the first floor, and downstairs, a sitting room with an open-fire and an eat-in kitchen. It needs refurbishment but the roof is done.

