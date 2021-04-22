Four on the market: Terraced houses in Dublin 11

35 Dean Swift Green, Glasnevin

€375,000 Mason Estates Phibsborough (01) 830 4000

This quiet cul-de-sac takes its name from the nearby Bon Secours Hospital’s connection to the celebrated satirist. The hospital was built on the former site of Delville, a house where Jonathan Swift used to meet his friend and owner Patrick Delany and their literary pals for weekly poetry readings. Number 35 Dean Swift Green is a three-bedroom terrace in a prime location 15 minutes’ walk from DCU. It’s a doer-upper, but with 1,033 sq ft of floor space and a long, west-facing back garden to work with, there’s potential for a swift transformation to a substantial home of anything but Lilliputian proportions.

35 Beneavin Road, Glasnevin

€335,000 Frank Fleming Estate Agent (01) 830 6949

Close to the M50 and Dublin Airport, 7km from the city centre and within walking distance of both DCU and Finglas Shopping Centre, Beneavin Road is a convenient address with easy access to many Dublin amenities. Number 35 is a smartly turned-out three-bed terrace with a sitting/dining room, living room, kitchen and bathroom, all decorated with brightly painted walls, double-glazed windows and timber floorboards throughout. The back garden is laid out mostly in lawn with a patio and wooden deck, while there’s access to a rear garage via a gated laneway.

4 Griffith Road, Glasnevin

€275,000 Ray Cooke Auctioneers (01) 541 1455

Almost equidistant between Glasnevin and Finglas, this two-bedroom, one-bathroom house is located in a cul-de-sac within the Griffith Road development, with public green areas dotted throughout. Number 4 has a kitchen with an archway to the dining room at the back and a decent-sized sitting room to the front. It needs some work, including a new bathroom, kitchen and painting/decorating, but with a sizeable back garden, it also offers great potential for adding to the existing 765 sq ft of living space by extending up and out, subject to planning.

117 Claremont Court, Glasnevin

€420,000 Gillespie Lowe Group (01) 406 0000

Measuring 1,400 sq ft, this four-bed terraced house is likely to appeal to a growing family, especially with its proximity to local schools and colleges, including St Vincent’s, Scoil Chaitríona, St Mary’s Glasnevin and Dublin City University. It’s also a short walk to the National Botanic Gardens and the hipster haven of Phibsborough. The entrance hall leads to a guest WC, lounge and a kitchen/diner with one set of doors opening to a separate living room and another leading out to the south-facing back garden. There are bus stops close by, while the Luas Green Line and the M50 are all on the doorstep.