Four on the market: with sea views

These four properties in very different locations around the country, offer impressive sea views.

Silver Beach, Gormanston, Co Meath

€1.3m Hassett & Fitzsimons (01) 677 3591

As the railway line makes its way south from Gormanston Station in Meath, it crosses a viaduct over the mouth of the Delvin River as it enters the sea. This large detached house stands right there, near the viaduct and right on Gormanston Beach, on the other side of the garden wall. Built in 2007, it's 4,500 sq ft on three floors. The kitchen alone accounts for 500 sq ft and has an Aga. Elsewhere, the ground floor has two reception rooms, and there's a gym and sauna at lower ground level, along with an office and studio. The first floor has five bedrooms and a terrace.

13 Castlepoint Court, Co Cork

€365k Sherry FitzGerald Cork (021) 427 3041

From the balcony on the first floor of No13 Castlepoint Court, you can watch the sailing boats plying the mouth of the Owenabue River on their way to and from Royal Cork Yacht Club. You reach the balcony from the open-plan kitchen, living and dining room, which occupies the whole of the first floor to get the best of the view. The ground floor has two bedrooms (one with ensuite and French doors to a deck) plus a utility room, and there are two more bedrooms (one ensuite) on the second floor. The three levels give an overall space of 2,043 sq ft.

Siavonga, Skerries, Co Dublin

€1.25m Sherry FitzGerald Country Homes (01) 237 6300

As well as being a town in Zambia, with great views of Lake Kariba, Siavonga is also a detached house on two-thirds of an acre near Skerries, with great views of the Irish Sea. It measures a fairly whopping 4,090 sq ft, with a cruciform footprint on the ground floor, where there are five bedrooms, two reception rooms and the kitchen, along with a 26ft by 19ft gym. The first floor has a sixth bedroom, along with a study and a triple-aspect family room with long views over the water. Skerries itself is about 20 minutes' walk away.

Cross House, Louisburgh, Co Mayo

€305k FM Auctioneers (098) 066525

You have a choice of watery views from Cross House, about 10km southwest of Louisburgh. The sea is to the west, with Cross Beach 300 metres away, and to the south is the little still pool that is Cross Lough. You can also see Croagh Patrick to one side. The house was reportedly renovated in 2006 and stands at 2,045 sq ft on two floors - the only two-storey house in the immediate neighbourhood. The space includes four bedrooms on the first floor - two with ensuites. On the ground floor, there are two reception rooms plus a kitchen/diner with patio doors.

