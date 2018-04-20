Four on the market: with harbour views

Sea Mist, 5 Harbour View, Co Waterford €220k Denise Radley, (058) 42168

Sea Mist Across the street from Sea Mist is a line of punts and rowing boats, and you could add your own to it, getting access to Dungarvan Harbour by means of the adjacent slipway. 'Sea Mist' needs a lot of refurbishment but its location will be a lure for those looking for sea views in a town-centre setting. It's at the end of a terrace and has a front living room looking out over the water. Behind this is a kitchen in a flat-roofed extension. The first floor has two bedrooms, with one en-suite, as well as a family bathroom, and there's a converted attic room above that. Out the back is a 65ft garden with laneway access.

Waters Edge, East Ferry, Co Cork €765k Cohalan Downing, (021) 427 7717 Waters Edge

There are scores of houses named 'Waters Edge', though not all are speaking the truth as plainly as this one, which overlooks Cork Harbour about 10 kilometres from Midleton. It faces south-west, so you get sunshine as well as the view. And it's on the right side of the road, so there's nothing between it and the water except its own garden, which amounts to 0.3 of an acre in all. The bungalow is 1,345 sq ft with three bedrooms and one main open-plan reception room - a lounge and dining room with a fireplace and sliding doors to the south-facing patio. There's an attached garage and the grounds also include a greenhouse and four loose boxes. 2 Fogarty’s Terrace, Arklow, Co Wicklow €175k Sherry FitzGerald Myles Doyle, (0402) 32367

2 Fogarty's Terrace Number 2 Fogarty's Terrace looks directly across Arklow Harbour just before the Avoca River joins the sea. The waterway is always busy with boats. To the north is the 18th-century 19-arch Arklow Bridge, and to the south you can see the striking red Albatross Light Tower. Meanwhile, Arklow's main street is half a kilometre away. Number 2 is in a terrace of seven red-brick cottages and it needs some refurbishment. Nominally there are four bedrooms, but two are on the ground floor and at least one might be used as a reception room. Otherwise there's a kitchen, a sitting room and two dormer bedrooms. Out the back is a gravelled yard with pedestrian access.

6 Harbour View, Westport, Co Mayo €285k O’Malley Properties, (098) 26146

6 Harbour View

You can see clear across Westport Harbour and Clew Bay from 6 Harbour View, a terrace of townhouses at Westport Quay. And if you fancy an organised walk, it's less than 200 metres from the start of the Great Western Greenway. Number 6 is at the end of a terrace and has three bedrooms on the first floor, the main one being at the front, with views of the water and an en-suite shower. On the ground floor there's a bay-windowed living and dining room, again with views of the harbour, and with a stove in the marble fireplace. Also on this floor are the kitchen and a guest toilet, with the main bathroom upstairs.

