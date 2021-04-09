Four on the market: Victorian semis in South Dublin for over €1m

1 Belgrave Sq East, Rathmines, D6

€1.525m Youngs Estate Agent (01) 497 5581

As befitting a high-end address sharing its name with the grandiose centrepiece of London’s fashionable Belgravia district, the 1911 Census officially recorded Number One Belgrave Square in Dublin’s Rathmines as a first-class residence. Located in one of the city’s priciest neighbourhoods, this corner site, two-storey-over-basement red-brick can still lay claim to such categorisation today. In recent years the property has been used as a family home upstairs, with a dental practice on the ground floor. Totalling 2,670 sq ft, accommodation comprises three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a kitchen, utility, two receptions and bathroom.

46 Lansdowne Park, Ballsbridge, D4

€1.15m DNG Donnybrook (01) 260 0200

Having been renovated and extended six years ago, this four-bed semi on a corner site on the doorstep of the Aviva Stadium is well equipped for modern living. Top-line specs include high levels of insulation, triple-glazed windows and doors, Junkers flooring and a toasty B2 BER, while accommodation includes an open-plan kitchen/living/dining room, utility and a bedroom with ensuite wet room. Upstairs are three double bedrooms (one ensuite) and a family bathroom. While the front drive has off-street parking for four cars, it’s a short stroll to Lansdowne Dart station and a 15-20 minute walk to the city centre.

62 Eglinton Road, Donnybrook, D4

€2.5m Sherry FitzGerald Ballsbridge (01) 269 8888

One of D4’s most prestigious streets lined with grand period properties, Eglinton Road links Donnybrook with Ranelagh and Milltown Road. Laid out over three levels, some rooms in No62 require modernisation, but others are in walk-in condition with original features preserved. These include the dining room with interconnecting doors to a front reception, both with high ceilings, period fireplaces, coving and architraves. The four-bedroom, three-bathroom house has off-street parking to the front and a 120-foot long back garden. Local schools include Alexandra College, Gonzaga, St Michael’s and Muckross Park.

65 Kenilworth Sq South, Rathgar, D6

€1.35m Sherry FitzGerald Rathmines (01) 496 6066

This imposing residence was once home to Professor Ludwig Hopf, a German mathematician who worked with Albert Einstein and taught in Trinity College after fleeing Nazi Germany with his family in 1939. Before his death, he wrote to his German friends, describing Dublin as “a very beautiful, famous and expensive corner of Europe”. Today, Kenilworth Square is much as he described. No65 has two receptions, a contemporary kitchen, family room and shower room on the ground floor. There are two bedrooms, a bathroom and drawing room on the first floor and on the floor above are two double bedrooms and a bathroom.

