Four on the market: under €500k in Dublin 14

116 Mulvey Park, Dundrum €450k Property Partners O'Brien Swaine, (01) 298 8508

116 Mulvey Park According to the Property Price Register, 116 Mulvey Park last sold in 2014, fetching €405k. It's now back on the market at €450k - a surprisingly modest 11 per cent increase in four years. It's nicely situated fronting two acres of (admittedly featureless) public park and about 10 minutes' walk from Windy Arbour Luas stop. It has three bedrooms and a bathroom on the first floor, and an eat-in kitchen and living room downstairs. The floor area is 693 sq ft but you may be able to extend it into the 100ft back garden, where there's a lawn, climbers, flowerbeds, a deck and wooden shed.

22 Drummartin Terrace, Goatstown €425k Vincent Finnegan, (01) 298 4695 22 Drummartin Terrace

If you don't see yourself as a dyed-in-the-wool downsizer, you may be tempted by 22 Drummartin Terrace. It's only 500 sq ft but if you have a change of heart on the space front, it should be possible to extend into the back garden as many of the neighbours have done. The garden is 85ft long with a lawn and hedging and mature trees at the end of it. You can reach it from a glass door in the kitchen at the back of the house. At the front, directly inside the door, is a living and dining room with a gas-fitted fireplace in brick. The two bedrooms are to the right of this. 37 Meadow Park, Churchtown €445k Lisney Dundrum, (01) 296 3662

37 Meadow Park Although it has a hipped roof, 37 Meadow Park has had its attic converted, creating an 18ft by 10ft top-floor room with, unusually, a picture window presenting city views. The attic is completely fitted out in pine - walls and ceilings ­- which won't be to everyone's taste but it would make a useful study or den. Elsewhere, on the ground floor, there's an interconnecting living room and sitting room, a galley kitchen and a dining room with sliding doors to the 42ft back garden. On the first floor are three bedrooms and a bathroom, in a total floor area of 1,292 sq ft.

Fairbrook Mews, Ballyboden Road €350k DNG Terenure, (01) 490 9000

Fairbrook Mews

When Fairbrook House in Rathfarnham was demolished, along with it went a curious little pillared temple on the grounds. In their stead can be found Fairbrook Lawn and in the centre of that - at the end of a cul-de-sac - is Fairbrook Mews, a cute, stone-fronted house measuring 764 sq ft. Inside the front porch is an open-plan living and dining room with adjoining kitchenette and breakfast bar. On the first floor are two bedrooms, both with fitted wardrobes, and a bathroom. The front garden has some shrubbery and plenty of room for parking. It's about half a kilometre south of Rathfarnham Castle and the Yellow House pub.

Indo Property