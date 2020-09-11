Four on the market: Trophy homes around Naas

Four impressive properties currenly on the market in Naas.

The Manor House, Flemington South, Naas

€1.05m Sherry FitzGerald O’Reilly (045) 866 466

There are seven acres going with The Manor House, including paddocks, stables and a tackroom. The grounds also include a converted garage with two rooms and a bathroom that could become a granny flat. The main house is expensively fitted out with a bifurcated stairs, underfloor heating and a central vacuum system. You'll be needing that, as there is 3,423 sq ft of floor space. The ground floor has three reception rooms, along with an open-plan kitchen and family room and a sunroom. Upstairs are five bedrooms (three ensuite).

Villa Feliz, Kerdiffstown, Naas

€689k Sherry FitzGerald O’Reilly (045) 866 466

Although its postal address is Naas, Villa Feliz is only a kilometre from Sallins, where you can board a commuter train to Dublin. The 0.62-acre grounds of the property also border Naas Golf Club. Built in the 1970s, Villa Feliz is a split-level house measuring 3,488 sq ft. It was recently renovated and includes a newly fitted-out apartment with its own entrance. The main house has an L-shaped kitchen, living room and conservatory, along with four bedrooms (two ensuite) at entrance level. The lower level has a games room, snug and bar, an office, and another two bedrooms.

5 Carter’s Hill, Rathmore, Naas

€742k Nugent Auctioneers (045) 865 555

Carter's Hill is on the outskirts of the village of Eadestown, where there's an interesting fountain erected "in memory of Captain Tickell by his County Kildare tenantry 1899".No5, one of six houses in the development, stands on just under one-and-a-quarter acres, with a lot of lawn - happily, a ride-on mower is thrown in with the sale. Inside, it measures 3,562 sq ft with five bedrooms. Two of these (one ensuite) are on the lower ground floor, where there's also a games room, and three are on the main floor (two ensuite). This level also has the kitchen, living room, dining room and lounge.

Wolfestown House, Eadestown, Naas

€925k Sherry FitzGerald Country Homes (01) 237 6300

Wolfestown. Photo: Niamh Whitty/www.pictureitsold.ie

Wolfestown. Photo: Niamh Whitty/www.pictureitsold.ie

It might look like an old hunting lodge, but Wolfestown (or Wolfstown) was completed only 15 years ago after a six-year labour of love. It has authentic period features including cast-iron railings, wooden floors reclaimed from a church, and mullioned windows. It's 2,401 sq ft, all on one floor, and faces southwest, with the reception rooms at the front - two dual-aspect rooms with French doors, plus a dining room and an open-plan kitchen/living room. The four bedrooms are at the back, with one ensuite. It's on 3.26 acres and features a formal garden and views over a nearby pond.

Indo Property