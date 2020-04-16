Four on the market: town properties in Dun Laoghaire

A choice of four impressive town properties currently on the market in Dun Laoghaire.

5 Northcote Avenue

€495k Lisney Dalkey (01) 285 1005

No5 has been recently refurbished to get the most out of every inch of its 883 sq ft. The ground floor layout has been made open plan, with living/dining area and kitchen. There are two bedrooms upstairs along with a mezzanine sleeping area with a front skylight.

26 Adelaide Street

€850k Downey Property (01) 230 0023

At present, No26 Adelaide Street is in flats, but the agents advise it will be vacant when it sells, so the option is there to convert it back to a family home. No26 is a protected structure, measuring 2,336 sq ft on three floors over a basement and divided into eight flats, bringing in €75,000 a year in rent.

34 Patrick Street

€745k Sherry FitzGerald Dun Laoghaire (01) 284 4422

According to the Property Price Register, No34 sold in 2018 for €212,000. The new owner then gutted and completely refurbished and modernised it, including triple-glazed sash windows, underfloor heating, and an A3 energy rating.

It measures 1,378 sq ft on three floors.

8 Corrig Avenue

€1.245m Sherry FitzGerald Dun Laoghaire (01) 284 4422

Dun Laoghaire Rathdown County Council granted planning permission in February to convert No8 Corrig Avenue from office use to single-family residential. A protected structure, it measures 3,626 sq ft on two storeys over a basement and also comes with a 1,000 sq ft coach house at the end of the back garden.

