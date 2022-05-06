Four on the market: Three-bed semis in Dublin 16

If you're hunting for somewhere in Dublin 16, look no further.

22 Beverly Park, Knocklyon

€625k Sherry FitzGerald Templeogue: (01) 495 1111

Expand Close 22 Beverly Park, Knocklyon / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp 22 Beverly Park, Knocklyon

Located within striking distance of Rathfarnham Golf Club, supermarkets and highly regarded schools, Airpark Avenue is in strong demand among buyers looking for a family home in a sought-after suburb.

Overlooking a communal green, No44 is in walk-in condition with pristine paintwork, flooring and fittings throughout. A front living room leads into an open-plan kitchen/diner with integrated units and free-standing island.

From here double doors open on to a low maintenance back garden paved in Indian sandstone, bordered by shrubs and trees in raised beds. Upstairs are three bedrooms (one ensuite) and a family bathroom.

55 The Rise, Woodpark, Ballinteer

€575k Vincent Finnegan: (01) 298 4695

Woodpark in Ballinteer is a development of houses and apartments a stone’s throw from the 300-acre Marlay Park with its woodlands, walkways, playgrounds and sports pitches. Within this modern development, No55 The Rise has been done up to the nines by its current owners, who recently installed double-glazing, a composite front door and a new gas boiler with smart heating control. Spanning 1,014 sq ft, accommodation includes a living room, contemporary kitchen/diner, three bedrooms and a family bathroom. The front and back gardens were professionally landscaped by Smart Gardens and leave room to extend, subject to planning.

44 Airpark Avenue, Rathfarnham

€525k Sherry FitzGerald Templeogue: (01) 495 1111

Expand Close 44 Airpark Avenue, Rathfarnham / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp 44 Airpark Avenue, Rathfarnham

Located within striking distance of Rathfarnham Golf Club, supermarkets and highly regarded schools, Airpark Avenue is in strong demand among buyers looking for a family home in a sought-after suburb.

Overlooking a communal green, No44 is in walk-in condition with pristine paintwork, flooring and fittings throughout. A front living room leads into an open-plan kitchen/diner with integrated units and free-standing island.

From here double doors open on to a low maintenance back garden paved in Indian sandstone, bordered by shrubs and trees in raised beds. Upstairs are three bedrooms (one ensuite) and a family bathroom.

38 Dun Emer Drive, Dundrum

€675k Eoin O’Neill: (01) 660 0333

Expand Close 38 Dun Emer Drive, Dundrum / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp 38 Dun Emer Drive, Dundrum

This larger than average three-bed semi could be an exciting prospect for anyone looking to take on a renovation project. Already spanning 1,216 sq ft, No38 Dun Emer Drive could be substantially extended by converting the attic and adjoining garage, subject to planning.

Accommodation includes a living room, kitchen, utility and guest WC downstairs and three bedrooms and a main bathroom on top.

While the décor is tired, the BER is E2 and the back garden is crying out for attention, it’s a structurally sound house in a great location a short walk from Dundrum Town Centre and within catchment of a host of renowned schools.