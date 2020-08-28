Four on the market: red-bricks in Drumcondra

A choice of four distinctive red-brick properties in Dromcondra.

20 Achill Road, Drumcondra, D9

€1.05m Quillsen Glasnevin (01) 850 0900

Expand Close 20 Achill Rd / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp 20 Achill Rd

There's quite a bit of space around No20 Achill Road, with the grounds of the Beaucourt apartment block to the north and a side garden to the south. Planning permission was granted in 2017 to build a two-storey detached house there. Inside, No20 needs upgrading, but has some very nice features, including original fireplaces and decorative plasterwork. To the right as you go in are the classic two reception rooms with sliding doors between. A short flight of steps leads down to the kitchen, utility and shower room. Two bedrooms are on the first-floor return and another three on the first-floor proper, all with original fireplaces. The total floor area is 1,700 sq ft.

13 Glenarm Avenue, Drumcondra, D9

€595k Kelly Bradshaw Dalton (01) 804 0500

Expand Close 13 Glenarm Ave / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp 13 Glenarm Ave

Standing on the corner where Glenarm Avenue meets Carlingford Road, No13 has a paved garden to the side and the rear, with a garage opening to Carlingford Road.

Drumcondra Station is about half a kilometre down the road. Inside, the house needs some refurbishment and a new owner will probably rethink the rear extension, where there's a 9ft by 11ft kitchen and a shower room. Elsewhere, the ground floor has a living room and a dining room off the entrance hall, both with fireplaces. Upstairs are four bedrooms, including one large front bedroom that's been divided in two. The overall space amounts to 1,396 sq ft.

224 Griffith Avenue, Drumcondra, D9

€845k Kelly Bradshaw Dalton (01) 804 0500

Expand Close 224 Griffith Ave / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp 224 Griffith Ave

The same family has owned No224 Griffith Avenue for 75 years, and they've kept it in good order without altering it significantly. Features include a stained-glass front door and porthole window, and high ceilings with picture rails. There's ready potential to extend here into the southwest-facing back garden, which is mainly in lawn with hedging and some shrubs. At present, the house measures 1,267 sq ft, with three bedrooms on the first floor along with a bathroom and separate toilet. The ground floor has two formal reception rooms with tiled fireplaces and a kitchen with a door to the garden. There's also an attached garage.

84 Hollybank Road, Drumcondra, D9

€725k Lisney Howth Road (01) 853 6016

Expand Close 84 Hollybank Rd / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp 84 Hollybank Rd

When it was last sold in 2018 (for €430,000 according to the Property Price Register), No84 Hollybank Road was in need of extensive refurbishment. The new owners didn't waste time, and the place has now had a full makeover. It has also been extended to 1,603 sq ft, with a huge new living and dining room at the back, open-plan to the kitchen, with sliding doors to a south-facing paved garden. The ground floor also has a reception room to the front with a high ceiling and cast-iron fireplace. During the renovation, the attic was converted as well to provide a bedroom with an ensuite shower. There are two more bedrooms (one ensuite) on the first floor.

Indo Property