Four on the market: in Glasnevin

4 Cremore Villas, D11 €595k DNG Phibsboro, (01) 830 0989

4 Cremore Villas The houses at Cremore Villas, off Ballygall Road East, have little overhung roofs above their front doors, keeping the postman nice and dry. But in several of the houses, including Number 4, the space has been turned into a fully-glazed porch outside which visitors are presumably obliged to stand, whatever the weather. Number 4 is 1,335 sq ft but there's an adjoining garage if you want to extend. Inside the front porch is a square entrance hall with three reception rooms off it, all with fireplaces. The kitchen is at the back, beyond the garage, and there are four bedrooms upstairs (one a single).

25 Iona Road, D9 €895k Quillsen Glasnevin, (01) 850 0900 25 Iona Road

The mark of master builder Alexander Strain is all over 25 Iona Road. Its authentic features include high ceilings, stained glass, open-string stairs and original fireplaces. Left of the entrance hall are two formal reception rooms linked by sliding double doors - a bay-windowed lounge at the front and a dining room behind it, both with marble fireplaces. At the back of the house is a 24ft by 11ft kitchen and there are four bedrooms upstairs. The total floor area is 1,604 sq ft. There's off-street parking and a neat gravel garden out front, and the back garden has a detached garage and a lawn. 8 St Canice’s Road, D11 €750k Move Home, (01) 884 4690

8 St Canice's Road When Glasnevin Lawn Tennis Club was founded back in 1909, it was pretty much in the countryside. Nowadays it's more or less surrounded by houses, among them 8 St Canice's Road. This is an advantage for the occupants of the house, as its rear garden backs onto the club's eight floodlit courts, making for peace and privacy. The garden itself is 130ft long too and although there's not much planting there's plenty of potential. Number 8 has been extended to 1,464 sq ft with four first-floor bedrooms. The ground floor has two reception rooms - a dining room and a living room - as well as an extended kitchen, and there's an adjoining garage too.

121 St Mobhi Road, D9 €725k Lisney Howth Road, (01) 853 6016

121 St Mobhi Road

If you were to acquire eight giraffes from Dublin Zoo, you could lay them head to toe in the back garden of 121 Mobhi Road. The garden is 165ft long, giving you plenty of room to extend the house, should you decide against introducing non-native wildlife. It has been extended already with a single-storey addition boosting the floor area to 1,722 sq ft. That has made room for an enlarged kitchen, breakfast room and sunroom on the ground floor, where there's also a bay-windowed sitting room and a dining room, as well as an adjoining garage. The first floor has four bedrooms, two of them with original fireplaces.

Indo Property