Four on the market: in a terrace in Dublin 7

These four properties offer relatively good value in Dublin 7.

201 Apples Road, Sandyford, D16

€475k Beirne & Wise (01) 296 2444

Expand Close 201 Apples Road / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp 201 Apples Road

The Wedgewood estate in Sandyford is something of an exercise in dendrology: all the streets are named after trees. Apples Road lies south of Cherries Road and Plums Road, and north of Whitebeams and Maples. No201 Apples Road keeps the atmosphere going in its south-facing garden, well planted with shrubs and climbers. You reach it from a conservatory off the kitchen/dining/living room that takes up most of the ground floor. The first floor has three bedrooms for a total floor area of 1,033 sq ft and the converted attic adds 162 sq ft.

1A Ballinteer Court, Ballinteer, D16

€495k Sherry FitzGerald Dundrum (01) (01) 296 1822

Expand Close 1A Ballinteer Court / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp 1A Ballinteer Court

Ballinteer Court is a cul-de-sac opening south off Ballinteer Avenue and coming to a pleasant end at a park dotted with mature trees. No1A is a detached house at the entrance to the estate, right next to the cluster of shops at Ballinteer Shopping Centre. It measures 1,000 sq ft, but with good use of space, as the attic has been converted and is used as a bedroom. Other than that, there are three bedrooms on the first floor (one ensuite), while the ground floor has a living room with a gas fireplace and a rear kitchen with patio doors.

4 Brehon Court, Harold’s Grange Rd

€495k DNG Rathfarnham (01) 490 4666

Expand Close 4 Brehon Court / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp 4 Brehon Court

Brehon Court is a little terrace of four houses which all sold new in 2014. Part of its appeal is its proximity to both Marlay Park (200 metres down the street) and the M50 (Junction 13 is a five-minute drive away). No4 is at the end of the terrace, well favoured for southerly light and measures 1,292 sq ft on two floors. The ground floor has a living room to the left, with an oak floor and a sandstone fireplace. The kitchen is at the back with white high-gloss cabinets and French doors to the garden, where there's a patio and lawn. Upstairs are three bedrooms, the main one ensuite and with a balcony.

36 Kingston Grove, Ballinteer, D16

€475k Lisney Dundrum (01) 296 3662

Expand Close 36 Kingston Grove / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp 36 Kingston Grove

The sunroom extension at No36 Kingston Grove is a good example of how you can achieve something a lot more interesting than a straightforward oblong room. Having carved a deep chunk into the garden, this sunroom is a split-level affair, with four steps down from the kitchen to a sky-lit room with a vaulted ceiling and sliding patio doors. The kitchen also opens through double doors to a front living room with a stove in a cast-iron fireplace. Upstairs there are three double bedrooms, giving an overall floor space of 1,023 sq ft.

Indo Property