Four on the market: In a terrace in Dublin 4

10 Morehampton Terrace, Donnybrook

€825k DNG Donnybrook (01) 260 0200

You'll find the neighbours tranquil at No10 Morehampton Terrace. At the end of this cul de sac are the grounds of the Avila Carmelite Centre, which describes itself as "an oasis of peace" where guests spend time in "quiet and reflection". The other end of the street opens to Morehampton Road, which will get you down to Donnybrook village in about eight minutes on foot. No10 needs updating and has some lovely original features, including the sash windows. It has the traditional two reception rooms on the ground floor, both with fireplaces, and a dining room and kitchen at the back. Upstairs are four bedrooms, in a total floor area of 1,335 sq ft.

103 Veronica Terrace, Ringsend

€450k Allen & Jacobs (01) 210 0360

No103 is the last house but one on Veronica Terrace, a short (50-metre) cul de sac opening south off Oliver Plunkett Avenue. It's had a recent refurbishment with a nice bright, open-plan interior, which consists of a front living room and a rear eat-in kitchen with French doors to the rear yard. The shower room is also at the back, beyond the kitchen, and the first floor has two bedrooms. It measures 689 sq ft in all but you might be able to claw more space out of the back garden.

66 Haddington Road, Ballsbridge

€1.2m Young’s Estate agents (01) 497 5581

Now divided into flats, No66 Haddington Road is crying out to be converted into a single-family residence by someone who has the desire and the wherewithal to secure a trophy home in Ballsbridge. It's 2,024 sq ft with many period features intact, including the 13ft ceilings with cornicing and ceiling roses. As it stands at present there's a self-contained flat in the basement, with a sitting room, kitchenette and one bedroom with doors to the garden. There are two reception rooms at hall level, and on the first floor there's one en-suite bedroom and an open-plan kitchen and dining room. There's off-street parking out the front and a paved and gravelled back garden.

45 Tritonville Road, Sandymount

€795k Quillsen Ballsbridge (01) 632 3000

Much of the refurbishment required at No45 Tritonville Road will entail obliterating all remnants of previous refurbishments which, by the visual evidence, took place at various times in the 20th century - days of tiled fireplaces and beauty board. The house is villa-style and measures a relatively roomy 1,668 sq ft but there's a big, 40ft back garden facing west that you could extend into. There's also an option to purchase an extra bit of garden with mews potential. The lower floor of the house has a separate entrance leading to two bedrooms, a lounge, kitchen and bathroom. Entrance level has two reception rooms and the third bedroom.

