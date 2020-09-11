Four on the market: Houses in Glasnevin, north Dublin

A selection of four properties currently on the market in the popular northside area, Glasnevin.

77 Botanic Avenue, Glasnevin, D9

€475k DNG Phibsborough (01) 830 0989

The occupant of No77 Botanic Avenue entered into protracted correspondence with the Property Losses Committee after the 1916 Rising, for compensation for loss of paperwork and damage to his accountancy offices at what was then Sackville Street. Who better than an accountant to fight for money owed? No77 is much the same house today, but it has made some gains as well. It has the typical two reception rooms, plus the kitchen on the ground floor, and two bedrooms upstairs. The attic has been converted to a home office.

3 Fairfield Road, Glasnevin, D9

€495k Kelly Bradshaw Dalton (01) 804 0500

When Fairfield Road in Glasnevin was built, the residents must have been plagued by their children, as there was a sweet factory at the end of the street. Fairfield runs west of Botanic Road and at the end of it these days is a pedestrian shortcut that will take you across to Griffith Park in about three minutes. No3 is semi-detached and has been extended to 1,076 sq ft, and there may be scope to build further into the back garden, which is partly paved and partly in lawn. The ground floor has two reception rooms, plus the kitchen, and there are three bedrooms upstairs.

84 Botanic Road, Glasnevin, D9

€725k Kelly Bradshaw Dalton (01) 804 0500

No84 Botanic Road is part of a terrace of six unique and striking bay-windowed houses on the western side of the street, close to Glasnevin Cemetery and five minutes' walk from the Botanic Gardens. They all have long back gardens with exits on to St Teresa's Place, and No84 has a garage there for parking. In 2006, a sunroom was added off the kitchen, opening to the paved garden. Elsewhere, the ground floor has two receptions with double doors between, each with an original hardwood floor. There are four bedrooms upstairs, which brings the total floor area to 1,711 sq ft.

7 Cremore Avenue, Glasnevin, D11

€895k Sherry FitzGerald Drumcondra (01) 837 3737

Cremore Avenue consists of well maintained 20th century semi-detached houses, many still with adjoining garages. In the case of No7, the garage has been turned into a two-storey side extension and a big extension has also been put up out the back which, together with an attic conversion, gives a considerable 2,400 sq ft of floor space. The garage is now a home office, with a living room the other side of the hall, and the rear extension is an open-plan kitchen, sitting room and conservatory with doors to a west-facing garden. The first floor has four bedrooms (one ensuite) and the attic has a study and a den.

